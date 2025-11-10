NEO CUCINA Ramen Cooker Delivers Hot Meals in Under 5 Minutes — No Kitchen or Staff Required

Irvine, CA, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venues without full kitchens still need real hot meals, fast and consistent. NEO CUCINA’s ramen cooker is a compact self-serve system that prepares a fresh bowl in about five minutes without a full kitchen or dedicated staff. It enables operators to offer reliable hot meals in locations where labor and back-of-house infrastructure are limited.



The core function is simple: one-touch automatic cooking. Place the bowl and press start; programs meter water, control heat, and manage time for consistent results with minimal training. The home screen includes four customizable quick-cook buttons so teams can pin their most-used recipes for immediate start.







An integrated touchscreen plays custom images and video. Venues use it to promote menu items, run time-of-day offers, or display branding—turning each serving into a point of engagement.



The system is multi-function. Beyond ramen, it handles precise induction cooking for stews and soups, instant hot-water dispensing for beverages or prep, and QR-based programming. Operators can generate QR codes from their own menus and recipes; when a user scans the code with the cooker, the cooker auto-identifies the program and runs it end-to-end.



Induction-safe paper bowls improve throughput and hygiene. Guests cook and serve in the same container, so there is no dishwashing and near-zero cleanup—discard the bowl, quick wipe, next order.



Connectivity enables centralized control. The ramen cooker is network-connected and remotely manageable. Operators monitor uptime, temperature profiles, and usage in real time; push cooking program and menu updates over the air; and adjust settings across locations from a cloud dashboard.



Unlike typical single-function ramen machines, NEO CUCINA combines cloud connectivity, remote fleet control, a content-ready display, and true multi-function operation in one commercial unit — giving operators fleet visibility and an on-device marketing surface.



These capabilities make the ramen cooker a practical fit for hotel lobbies and extended-stay properties, convenience stores and micro-markets, office pantries and shared spaces, tourist sites and venues —and an ideal foundation for the rapidly growing self-serve ramen bar format. Since 2020, NEO CUCINA’s partners have deployed thousands of units and served millions of meals across multiple regions, validating scalable, consistent performance.

