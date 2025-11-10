NEO CUCINA Ramen Cooker Delivers Hot Meals in Under 5 Minutes — No Kitchen or Staff Required

Irvine, CA, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venues without full kitchens still need real hot meals, fast and consistent. NEO CUCINA’s ramen cooker is a compact self-serve system that prepares a fresh bowl in about five minutes without a full kitchen or dedicated staff. It enables operators to offer reliable hot meals in locations where labor and back-of-house infrastructure are limited.
The core function is simple: one-touch automatic cooking. Place the bowl and press start; programs meter water, control heat, and manage time for consistent results with minimal training. The home screen includes four customizable quick-cook buttons so teams can pin their most-used recipes for immediate start.
An integrated touchscreen plays custom images and video. Venues use it to promote menu items, run time-of-day offers, or display branding—turning each serving into a point of engagement.
The system is multi-function. Beyond ramen, it handles precise induction cooking for stews and soups, instant hot-water dispensing for beverages or prep, and QR-based programming. Operators can generate QR codes from their own menus and recipes; when a user scans the code with the cooker, the cooker auto-identifies the program and runs it end-to-end.
https://youtu.be/dPsxpBYQM6A?si=2vUxbTohVe3b1L6W
Induction-safe paper bowls improve throughput and hygiene. Guests cook and serve in the same container, so there is no dishwashing and near-zero cleanup—discard the bowl, quick wipe, next order.
Connectivity enables centralized control. The ramen cooker is network-connected and remotely manageable. Operators monitor uptime, temperature profiles, and usage in real time; push cooking program and menu updates over the air; and adjust settings across locations from a cloud dashboard.
Unlike typical single-function ramen machines, NEO CUCINA combines cloud connectivity, remote fleet control, a content-ready display, and true multi-function operation in one commercial unit — giving operators fleet visibility and an on-device marketing surface.
These capabilities make the ramen cooker a practical fit for hotel lobbies and extended-stay properties, convenience stores and micro-markets, office pantries and shared spaces, tourist sites and venues —and an ideal foundation for the rapidly growing self-serve ramen bar format. Since 2020, NEO CUCINA’s partners have deployed thousands of units and served millions of meals across multiple regions, validating scalable, consistent performance.
NEO CUCINA Ramen Cooker Delivers Hot Meals in Under 5 Minutes — No Kitchen or Staff Required
