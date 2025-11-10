Hallador Energy Company Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results

- Q3 Total Revenue up 40% YoY to $146.8 Million -
- Q3 Net Income Increases to $23.9 Million or $0.56 Earnings per Share -
- Q3 Operating Cash Flow of $23.2 Million -
- Q3 Adjusted EBITDA up 1.6x to $24.9 Million -
- Filed ERAS Application for 525MW Gas Generation Expansion -

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) (“Hallador” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. 

“This was an exceptional quarter for Hallador as we delivered significant gains across all key financial metrics, including material growth in revenue, net income, Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow from operations,” said Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Favorable summer weather, increased energy demand, and stronger natural gas prices provided a supportive backdrop that drove strong revenue at Hallador Power. Following the completion of our second unit’s planned maintenance early in the quarter, both generating units operated efficiently throughout the summer, while our coal operations continued to deliver solid production, increased shipments, and stable operating costs. The combination of higher dispatch levels and strong operational execution helped reduce inventories and meaningfully enhanced our financial performance.”

“We continue to see accelerating demand for accredited capacity, particularly from data center developers and load serving entities seeking dispatchable energy. The strength of this interest led us in early November to file an application seeking to expand our generation capabilities at the Merom site by 525 MWs through MISO’s Expedited Resource Addition Study (ERAS) program. ERAS aims to fast-track critical capacity additions to the grid and we are currently targeting an on-line date for the gas generation in the fourth quarter of 2028.”

Bilsland continued, “The combination of the ERAS application and the positive progress towards a long-term agreement in support of large load development is providing a definitive pathway for meaningful company growth. If we are able to execute on these growth initiatives, adding roughly 50% additional generating capacity to the Merom site should provide exceptional value to our shareholders now and in the future.”

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights 

  • A favorable energy-pricing environment for Hallador Power and optimized fuel production, increased shipments and consistent operating costs at Sunrise Coal enabled the Company to generate material growth across all key financial metrics.
    • Total revenue increased 40% year-over-year to $146.8 million. Coal sales increased 62% year-over-year to $51.3 million and electric sales increased 29% year-over-year to $93.2 million.
    • Net income and adjusted EBITDA increased year-over-year to $23.9 million and $24.9 million, respectively. 
  • The Company generated $23.2 million in operating cash flow during the third quarter, which was used to partially fund capital expenditures and debt service.
    • Total bank debt was $44.0 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $45.0 million at June 30, 2025, and $44.0 million at December 31, 2024.
    • Total liquidity was $46.4 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $42.0 million at June 30, 2025, and $37.8 million at December 31, 2024.
    • Capital expenditures in the third quarter were $19.5 million, bringing the year-to-date capital expenditures to $44.3 million. 
  • Hallador continues to focus on forward sales to secure its energy position.
    • The Company signed a 5-month, $20.0 million prepaid forward sales contract during the quarter which is scheduled to be delivered between January 2027 and May 2027.
    • At quarter-end, Hallador had total forward energy, capacity and coal sales to 3rd party customers of $921.7 million through 2029. 

Financial Summary ($ in Millions and Unaudited)

        
  Q3 2025
 Q3 2024
Electric Sales $93.2  $72.1 
Coal Sales- 3rd Party $51.3  $31.7 
Other Revenue $2.3  $1.4 
Total Sales and Operating Revenue $146.8  $105.2 
Net Income $23.9  $1.6 
Operating Cash Flow $23.2  $(12.9)
Adjusted EBITDA* $24.9  $9.6 


__________________________________
*   Non-GAAP financial measure, defined as EBITDA plus effects of certain subsidiary and equity method investment activity, less other amortization, plus certain operating activities including stock-based compensation, asset retirement obligations accretion, less gain on disposal or abandonment of assets, plus other reclassifications such as special non-recurring project expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our method of computing Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies. Management believes the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, is an important measure in analyzing our liquidity.

 
Reconciliation of GAAP "Income (Loss) before Income Taxes" to non-GAAP "Adjusted EBITDA"
(In $ Thousands and Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
NET INCOME (LOSS) $23,884  $1,554  $42,111  $(10,346)
Interest expense  4,927   2,692   12,469   10,364 
Income tax expense (benefit)     232      (3,389)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  9,142   13,838   29,661   42,930 
EBITDA  37,953   18,316   84,241   39,559 
Other operating revenue     6      13 
Stock-based compensation  585   1,073   2,144   3,320 
Asset retirement obligations accretion  446   410   1,310   1,208 
Other amortization (1)  (12,212)  (10,192)  (36,578)  (36,510)
Gain on disposal or abandonment of assets, net  (2,334)  (290)  (2,410)  (536)
Loss on extinguishment of debt           2,790 
Equity method loss  248   234   287   740 
Other reclassifications  180      (1,420)   
Adjusted EBITDA $24,866  $9,557  $47,574  $10,584 


(1)Other amortization relates to the non-cash amortization of the Hoosier PPA entered into in connection with the acquisition of the Merom Power Plant in 2022. 
  


 
Solid Forward Sales Position - Segment Basis, Before Intercompany Eliminations (unaudited):
                         
  Q4 2025
 2026
 2027
 2028
 2029
 Total
Power                        
Energy                        
Contracted MWh (in millions)  1.15   4.00   2.31   1.09   0.27   8.82 
Average contracted price per MWh $38.07  $43.09  $50.78  $52.94  $51.33     
Contracted revenue (in millions) $43.78  $172.36  $117.30  $57.70  $13.86  $405.00 
                         
Capacity                        
Average daily contracted capacity MW  668   733   623   454   100     
Average contracted capacity price per MWd $211  $230  $226  $225  $230     
Contracted capacity revenue (in millions) $12.98  $61.54  $51.40  $37.33  $3.47  $166.72 
                         
Total Energy & Capacity Revenue                        
                         
Contracted Power revenue (in millions) $56.76  $233.90  $168.70  $95.03  $17.33  $571.72 
                         
Coal                        
Priced tons - 3rd party (in millions)  0.51   2.72   2.50   0.50      6.23 
Avg price per ton - 3rd party $53.08  $55.72  $56.74  $59.00  $     
Contracted coal revenue - 3rd party (in millions) $27.07  $151.56  $141.85  $29.50  $  $349.98 
                         
TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUE (IN MILLIONS) - CONSOLIDATED $83.83  $385.46  $310.55  $124.53  $17.33  $921.70 
                         
Priced tons - Intercompany (in millions)  1.33   2.30   2.30   2.30      8.23 
Avg price per ton - Intercompany $51.00  $51.00  $51.00  $51.00  $     
Contracted coal revenue - Intercompany (in millions) $67.83  $117.30  $117.30  $117.30  $  $419.73 
                         
TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUE (IN MILLIONS) - SEGMENT $151.66  $502.76  $427.85  $241.83  $17.33  $1,341.43 
                         

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as "expects," "believes," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "guidance," "target," "potential," "possible,or "probableor statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "will," "should,or "couldbe taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to our ability to participate in the ERAS program (which requires acceptance of our application by ERAS) and achieve the expected benefits thereof, our ability to secure a long-term agreement in support of large load development and our expectations with respect to potential accelerating demand for accredited capacity. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by Hallador and its management in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in Hallador’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Hallador undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Conference Call and Webcast

Hallador management will host a conference call today, November 10, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Monday, November 10, 2025
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Dial-in registration link: here
Live webcast registration link: here

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.halladorenergy.com.

About Hallador Energy Company

Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) is a vertically-integrated Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Company has two core businesses: Hallador Power Company, LLC, which produces electricity and capacity at its one Gigawatt (GW) Merom Generating Station, and Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces and supplies fuel to the Merom Generating Station and other companies. To learn more about Hallador, visit the Company’s website at http://www.halladorenergy.com/.

Company Contact

Todd E. Telesz
Chief Financial Officer
TTelesz@halladorenergy.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
HNRG@elevate-ir.com

 
Hallador Energy Company
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
       
  September 30, December 31,
  2025
 2024
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $12,663  $7,232 
Restricted cash  22,819   4,921 
Accounts receivable  24,763   15,438 
Inventory  28,006   36,685 
Parts and supplies  44,002   39,104 
Prepaid expenses  4,293   1,478 
Total current assets  136,546   104,858 
Property, plant and equipment:      
Land and mineral rights  69,961   70,307 
Buildings and equipment  454,040   429,857 
Mine development  99,852   92,458 
Finance lease right-of-use assets  13,034   13,034 
Total property, plant and equipment  636,887   605,656 
Less - accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization  (370,903)  (347,952)
Total property, plant and equipment, net  265,984   257,704 
Equity method investments  2,713   2,607 
Other assets  4,218   3,951 
Total assets $409,461  $369,120 
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Current portion of bank debt, net $42,698  $4,095 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  44,010   44,298 
Current portion of lease financing  7,395   6,912 
Contract liabilities - current  113,244   97,598 
Total current liabilities  207,347   152,903 
Long-term liabilities:      
Bank debt, net     37,394 
Long-term lease financing  3,140   8,749 
Asset retirement obligations  16,268   14,957 
Contract liabilities - long-term  34,362   49,121 
Other  2,156   1,711 
Total long-term liabilities  55,926   111,932 
Total liabilities  263,273   264,835 
Commitments and contingencies (Note 16)      
Stockholders' equity:      
Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued      
Common stock, $.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 42,978 and 42,621 issued and outstanding, as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  430   426 
Additional paid-in capital  189,086   189,298 
Retained deficit  (43,328)  (85,439)
Total stockholders’ equity  146,188   104,285 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $409,461  $369,120 
         


 
Hallador Energy Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES:            
Electric sales $93,235  $72,116  $239,154  $192,996 
Coal sales  51,256   31,662   119,588   114,093 
Other revenues  2,355   1,377   8,780   3,685 
Total sales and operating revenues  146,846   105,155   367,522   310,774 
EXPENSES:            
Fuel  27,119   13,755   57,392   34,684 
Other operating and maintenance costs  44,415   32,741   101,759   103,704 
Cost of purchased power  2,074   3,149   11,086   7,694 
Utilities  4,543   3,586   13,202   12,090 
Labor  27,574   26,721   81,402   88,444 
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  9,142   13,838   29,661   42,930 
Asset retirement obligations accretion  446   410   1,310   1,208 
Exploration costs  38   62   157   179 
General and administrative  4,770   6,471   19,096   20,218 
Gain on disposal or abandonment of assets, net  (2,334)  (290)  (2,410)  (536)
Total operating expenses  117,787   100,443   312,655   310,615 
             
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS  29,059   4,712   54,867   159 
             
Interest expense (1)  (4,927)  (2,692)  (12,469)  (10,364)
Loss on extinguishment of debt           (2,790)
Equity method investment (loss)  (248)  (234)  (287)  (740)
NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES  23,884   1,786   42,111   (13,735)
             
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT):            
Current            
Deferred     232      (3,389)
Total income tax expense (benefit)     232      (3,389)
             
NET INCOME (LOSS) $23,884  $1,554  $42,111  $(10,346)
             
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE:            
Basic $0.56  $0.04  $0.98  $(0.27)
Diluted $0.55  $0.04  $0.97  $(0.27)
             
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING            
Basic  43,007   42,598   42,869   38,455 
Diluted  43,434   43,018   43,287   38,455 
             
(1) Interest Expense:            
Interest on bank debt $1,763  $2,073  $4,661  $7,657 
Other interest  2,585   181   6,208   1,456 
Amortization of debt issuance costs  579   438   1,600   1,251 
Total interest expense $4,927  $2,692  $12,469  $10,364 
                 


 
Hallador Energy Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
       
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2025
 2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net income (loss) $42,111  $(10,346)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Deferred income tax (benefit)     (3,389)
Equity method investment loss  287   740 
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  29,661   42,930 
Loss on extinguishment of debt     2,790 
Gain on disposal or abandonment of assets, net  (2,410)  (536)
Amortization of debt issuance costs  1,600   1,251 
Asset retirement obligations accretion  1,310   1,208 
Cash paid on asset retirement obligation reclamation  (455)  (820)
Stock-based compensation  2,144   3,320 
Amortization of contract liabilities  (82,639)  (59,236)
Accretion on contract liabilities  5,659    
Other  274   1,352 
Change in current assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable  (9,325)  8,029 
Inventory  8,679   (8,002)
Parts and supplies  (4,898)  (786)
Prepaid expenses  1,190   (1,098)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  1,923   (7,715)
Contract liabilities  77,867   57,293 
Net cash provided by operating activities  72,978   26,985 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:      
Capital expenditures  (44,277)  (39,606)
Proceeds from sale of equipment  2,891   3,373 
Investment in equity method investments  (394)   
Net cash used in investing activities  (41,780)  (36,233)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:      
Payments on bank debt  (63,000)  (86,500)
Borrowings of bank debt  63,000   65,000 
Payments on lease financing  (5,187)  (4,105)
Proceeds from sale and leaseback arrangement     3,783 
Issuance of related party notes payable     5,000 
Payments on related party notes payable     (5,000)
Debt issuance costs  (330)  (654)
ATM offering     34,515 
Taxes paid on vesting of RSUs  (2,352)  (273)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (7,869)  11,766 
Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  23,329   2,518 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period  12,153   7,123 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $35,482  $9,641 
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH:      
Cash and cash equivalents $12,663  $3,829 
Restricted cash  22,819   5,812 
  $35,482  $9,641 
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:      
Cash paid for interest $4,718  $8,679 
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH FLOW INFORMATION:      
Change in capital expenditures included in accounts payable and prepaid expense $(5,855) $(7,825)
Stock issued on redemption of convertible notes and interest $  $22,993 
         



