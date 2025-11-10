Hallador Energy Company Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results

- Q3 Total Revenue up 40% YoY to $146.8 Million -
- Q3 Net Income Increases to $23.9 Million or $0.56 Earnings per Share -
- Q3 Operating Cash Flow of $23.2 Million -
- Q3 Adjusted EBITDA up 1.6x to $24.9 Million -
- Filed ERAS Application for 525MW Gas Generation Expansion -
TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) (“Hallador” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.
“This was an exceptional quarter for Hallador as we delivered significant gains across all key financial metrics, including material growth in revenue, net income, Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow from operations,” said Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Favorable summer weather, increased energy demand, and stronger natural gas prices provided a supportive backdrop that drove strong revenue at Hallador Power. Following the completion of our second unit’s planned maintenance early in the quarter, both generating units operated efficiently throughout the summer, while our coal operations continued to deliver solid production, increased shipments, and stable operating costs. The combination of higher dispatch levels and strong operational execution helped reduce inventories and meaningfully enhanced our financial performance.”
“We continue to see accelerating demand for accredited capacity, particularly from data center developers and load serving entities seeking dispatchable energy. The strength of this interest led us in early November to file an application seeking to expand our generation capabilities at the Merom site by 525 MWs through MISO’s Expedited Resource Addition Study (ERAS) program. ERAS aims to fast-track critical capacity additions to the grid and we are currently targeting an on-line date for the gas generation in the fourth quarter of 2028.”
Bilsland continued, “The combination of the ERAS application and the positive progress towards a long-term agreement in support of large load development is providing a definitive pathway for meaningful company growth. If we are able to execute on these growth initiatives, adding roughly 50% additional generating capacity to the Merom site should provide exceptional value to our shareholders now and in the future.”
Third Quarter 2025 Highlights
- A favorable energy-pricing environment for Hallador Power and optimized fuel production, increased shipments and consistent operating costs at Sunrise Coal enabled the Company to generate material growth across all key financial metrics.
- Total revenue increased 40% year-over-year to $146.8 million. Coal sales increased 62% year-over-year to $51.3 million and electric sales increased 29% year-over-year to $93.2 million.
- Net income and adjusted EBITDA increased year-over-year to $23.9 million and $24.9 million, respectively.
- The Company generated $23.2 million in operating cash flow during the third quarter, which was used to partially fund capital expenditures and debt service.
- Total bank debt was $44.0 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $45.0 million at June 30, 2025, and $44.0 million at December 31, 2024.
- Total liquidity was $46.4 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $42.0 million at June 30, 2025, and $37.8 million at December 31, 2024.
- Capital expenditures in the third quarter were $19.5 million, bringing the year-to-date capital expenditures to $44.3 million.
- Hallador continues to focus on forward sales to secure its energy position.
- The Company signed a 5-month, $20.0 million prepaid forward sales contract during the quarter which is scheduled to be delivered between January 2027 and May 2027.
- At quarter-end, Hallador had total forward energy, capacity and coal sales to 3rd party customers of $921.7 million through 2029.
Financial Summary ($ in Millions and Unaudited)
|Q3 2025
|Q3 2024
|Electric Sales
|$
|93.2
|$
|72.1
|Coal Sales- 3rd Party
|$
|51.3
|$
|31.7
|Other Revenue
|$
|2.3
|$
|1.4
|Total Sales and Operating Revenue
|$
|146.8
|$
|105.2
|Net Income
|$
|23.9
|$
|1.6
|Operating Cash Flow
|$
|23.2
|$
|(12.9
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA*
|$
|24.9
|$
|9.6
__________________________________
* Non-GAAP financial measure, defined as EBITDA plus effects of certain subsidiary and equity method investment activity, less other amortization, plus certain operating activities including stock-based compensation, asset retirement obligations accretion, less gain on disposal or abandonment of assets, plus other reclassifications such as special non-recurring project expenses.
Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our method of computing Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies. Management believes the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, is an important measure in analyzing our liquidity.
|Reconciliation of GAAP "Income (Loss) before Income Taxes" to non-GAAP "Adjusted EBITDA"
(In $ Thousands and Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|23,884
|$
|1,554
|$
|42,111
|$
|(10,346
|)
|Interest expense
|4,927
|2,692
|12,469
|10,364
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|—
|232
|—
|(3,389
|)
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|9,142
|13,838
|29,661
|42,930
|EBITDA
|37,953
|18,316
|84,241
|39,559
|Other operating revenue
|—
|6
|—
|13
|Stock-based compensation
|585
|1,073
|2,144
|3,320
|Asset retirement obligations accretion
|446
|410
|1,310
|1,208
|Other amortization (1)
|(12,212
|)
|(10,192
|)
|(36,578
|)
|(36,510
|)
|Gain on disposal or abandonment of assets, net
|(2,334
|)
|(290
|)
|(2,410
|)
|(536
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|—
|2,790
|Equity method loss
|248
|234
|287
|740
|Other reclassifications
|180
|—
|(1,420
|)
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|24,866
|$
|9,557
|$
|47,574
|$
|10,584
|(1)
|Other amortization relates to the non-cash amortization of the Hoosier PPA entered into in connection with the acquisition of the Merom Power Plant in 2022.
|Solid Forward Sales Position - Segment Basis, Before Intercompany Eliminations (unaudited):
|Q4 2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|2029
|Total
|Power
|Energy
|Contracted MWh (in millions)
|1.15
|4.00
|2.31
|1.09
|0.27
|8.82
|Average contracted price per MWh
|$
|38.07
|$
|43.09
|$
|50.78
|$
|52.94
|$
|51.33
|Contracted revenue (in millions)
|$
|43.78
|$
|172.36
|$
|117.30
|$
|57.70
|$
|13.86
|$
|405.00
|Capacity
|Average daily contracted capacity MW
|668
|733
|623
|454
|100
|Average contracted capacity price per MWd
|$
|211
|$
|230
|$
|226
|$
|225
|$
|230
|Contracted capacity revenue (in millions)
|$
|12.98
|$
|61.54
|$
|51.40
|$
|37.33
|$
|3.47
|$
|166.72
|Total Energy & Capacity Revenue
|Contracted Power revenue (in millions)
|$
|56.76
|$
|233.90
|$
|168.70
|$
|95.03
|$
|17.33
|$
|571.72
|Coal
|Priced tons - 3rd party (in millions)
|0.51
|2.72
|2.50
|0.50
|—
|6.23
|Avg price per ton - 3rd party
|$
|53.08
|$
|55.72
|$
|56.74
|$
|59.00
|$
|—
|Contracted coal revenue - 3rd party (in millions)
|$
|27.07
|$
|151.56
|$
|141.85
|$
|29.50
|$
|—
|$
|349.98
|TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUE (IN MILLIONS) - CONSOLIDATED
|$
|83.83
|$
|385.46
|$
|310.55
|$
|124.53
|$
|17.33
|$
|921.70
|Priced tons - Intercompany (in millions)
|1.33
|2.30
|2.30
|2.30
|—
|8.23
|Avg price per ton - Intercompany
|$
|51.00
|$
|51.00
|$
|51.00
|$
|51.00
|$
|—
|Contracted coal revenue - Intercompany (in millions)
|$
|67.83
|$
|117.30
|$
|117.30
|$
|117.30
|$
|—
|$
|419.73
|TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUE (IN MILLIONS) - SEGMENT
|$
|151.66
|$
|502.76
|$
|427.85
|$
|241.83
|$
|17.33
|$
|1,341.43
|Hallador Energy Company
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|12,663
|$
|7,232
|Restricted cash
|22,819
|4,921
|Accounts receivable
|24,763
|15,438
|Inventory
|28,006
|36,685
|Parts and supplies
|44,002
|39,104
|Prepaid expenses
|4,293
|1,478
|Total current assets
|136,546
|104,858
|Property, plant and equipment:
|Land and mineral rights
|69,961
|70,307
|Buildings and equipment
|454,040
|429,857
|Mine development
|99,852
|92,458
|Finance lease right-of-use assets
|13,034
|13,034
|Total property, plant and equipment
|636,887
|605,656
|Less - accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
|(370,903
|)
|(347,952
|)
|Total property, plant and equipment, net
|265,984
|257,704
|Equity method investments
|2,713
|2,607
|Other assets
|4,218
|3,951
|Total assets
|$
|409,461
|$
|369,120
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of bank debt, net
|$
|42,698
|$
|4,095
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|44,010
|44,298
|Current portion of lease financing
|7,395
|6,912
|Contract liabilities - current
|113,244
|97,598
|Total current liabilities
|207,347
|152,903
|Long-term liabilities:
|Bank debt, net
|—
|37,394
|Long-term lease financing
|3,140
|8,749
|Asset retirement obligations
|16,268
|14,957
|Contract liabilities - long-term
|34,362
|49,121
|Other
|2,156
|1,711
|Total long-term liabilities
|55,926
|111,932
|Total liabilities
|263,273
|264,835
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 16)
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued
|—
|—
|Common stock, $.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 42,978 and 42,621 issued and outstanding, as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|430
|426
|Additional paid-in capital
|189,086
|189,298
|Retained deficit
|(43,328
|)
|(85,439
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|146,188
|104,285
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|409,461
|$
|369,120
|Hallador Energy Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES:
|Electric sales
|$
|93,235
|$
|72,116
|$
|239,154
|$
|192,996
|Coal sales
|51,256
|31,662
|119,588
|114,093
|Other revenues
|2,355
|1,377
|8,780
|3,685
|Total sales and operating revenues
|146,846
|105,155
|367,522
|310,774
|EXPENSES:
|Fuel
|27,119
|13,755
|57,392
|34,684
|Other operating and maintenance costs
|44,415
|32,741
|101,759
|103,704
|Cost of purchased power
|2,074
|3,149
|11,086
|7,694
|Utilities
|4,543
|3,586
|13,202
|12,090
|Labor
|27,574
|26,721
|81,402
|88,444
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|9,142
|13,838
|29,661
|42,930
|Asset retirement obligations accretion
|446
|410
|1,310
|1,208
|Exploration costs
|38
|62
|157
|179
|General and administrative
|4,770
|6,471
|19,096
|20,218
|Gain on disposal or abandonment of assets, net
|(2,334
|)
|(290
|)
|(2,410
|)
|(536
|)
|Total operating expenses
|117,787
|100,443
|312,655
|310,615
|INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
|29,059
|4,712
|54,867
|159
|Interest expense (1)
|(4,927
|)
|(2,692
|)
|(12,469
|)
|(10,364
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|—
|(2,790
|)
|Equity method investment (loss)
|(248
|)
|(234
|)
|(287
|)
|(740
|)
|NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|23,884
|1,786
|42,111
|(13,735
|)
|INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT):
|Current
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Deferred
|—
|232
|—
|(3,389
|)
|Total income tax expense (benefit)
|—
|232
|—
|(3,389
|)
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|23,884
|$
|1,554
|$
|42,111
|$
|(10,346
|)
|NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE:
|Basic
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.98
|$
|(0.27
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.97
|$
|(0.27
|)
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING
|Basic
|43,007
|42,598
|42,869
|38,455
|Diluted
|43,434
|43,018
|43,287
|38,455
|(1) Interest Expense:
|Interest on bank debt
|$
|1,763
|$
|2,073
|$
|4,661
|$
|7,657
|Other interest
|2,585
|181
|6,208
|1,456
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|579
|438
|1,600
|1,251
|Total interest expense
|$
|4,927
|$
|2,692
|$
|12,469
|$
|10,364
|Hallador Energy Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|42,111
|$
|(10,346
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Deferred income tax (benefit)
|—
|(3,389
|)
|Equity method investment loss
|287
|740
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|29,661
|42,930
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|2,790
|Gain on disposal or abandonment of assets, net
|(2,410
|)
|(536
|)
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|1,600
|1,251
|Asset retirement obligations accretion
|1,310
|1,208
|Cash paid on asset retirement obligation reclamation
|(455
|)
|(820
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|2,144
|3,320
|Amortization of contract liabilities
|(82,639
|)
|(59,236
|)
|Accretion on contract liabilities
|5,659
|—
|Other
|274
|1,352
|Change in current assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(9,325
|)
|8,029
|Inventory
|8,679
|(8,002
|)
|Parts and supplies
|(4,898
|)
|(786
|)
|Prepaid expenses
|1,190
|(1,098
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|1,923
|(7,715
|)
|Contract liabilities
|77,867
|57,293
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|72,978
|26,985
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Capital expenditures
|(44,277
|)
|(39,606
|)
|Proceeds from sale of equipment
|2,891
|3,373
|Investment in equity method investments
|(394
|)
|—
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(41,780
|)
|(36,233
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Payments on bank debt
|(63,000
|)
|(86,500
|)
|Borrowings of bank debt
|63,000
|65,000
|Payments on lease financing
|(5,187
|)
|(4,105
|)
|Proceeds from sale and leaseback arrangement
|—
|3,783
|Issuance of related party notes payable
|—
|5,000
|Payments on related party notes payable
|—
|(5,000
|)
|Debt issuance costs
|(330
|)
|(654
|)
|ATM offering
|—
|34,515
|Taxes paid on vesting of RSUs
|(2,352
|)
|(273
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(7,869
|)
|11,766
|Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|23,329
|2,518
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|12,153
|7,123
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|35,482
|$
|9,641
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|12,663
|$
|3,829
|Restricted cash
|22,819
|5,812
|$
|35,482
|$
|9,641
|SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|4,718
|$
|8,679
|SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|Change in capital expenditures included in accounts payable and prepaid expense
|$
|(5,855
|)
|$
|(7,825
|)
|Stock issued on redemption of convertible notes and interest
|$
|—
|$
|22,993