Vroom Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRM) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THIRD QUARTER 2025

  • $59.2 million consolidated total available liquidity(1) as of September 30, 2025, consisting of:
    • $12.4 million cash and cash equivalents        
    • $11.8 million of liquidity available to UACC under the warehouse credit facilities
    • $35.0 million of available liquidity from delayed draw facility, further strengthening our liquidity position to execute our long-term strategy
  • $(27.1) million net loss from continuing operations for the three months ended September 30, 2025
  • $(25.7) million adjusted net loss(2) for the three months ended September 30, 2025
    • $(15.3) million unfavorable mark-to-market for the three months ended September 30, 2025 on the fair value portfolio
    • $4.5 million favorable mark-to-market year to date on the fair value portfolio
  • $94.3 million improvement in net loss and $66.8 million improvement in adjusted net loss(2) for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2025 compared to trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2024
  • Stockholders' equity was $126.6 million as of September 30, 2025 and tangible book value(3) was $113.8 million as of September 30, 2025
  • Full year expectations are in line with our original beginning of the year adjusted net loss plan of approximately $(56) million, prior to favorable mark-to-market movement in Q1 2025, now substantially offset by unfavorable mark-to-market movement in Q3 2025

(1)

Total available liquidity is a non-GAAP measure and represents $12.4 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, as well as $11.8 million of availability from warehouse credit facilities and $35.0 million of availability from delayed draw facility
(2)Adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP measure. For definitions and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below.
(3)Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure and represents total stockholders' equity of $126.6 million, excluding intangible assets of $12.8 million as of September 30, 2025.


Tom Shortt, Chief Executive Officer of Vroom, said, “In the third quarter of 2025, our net loss and adjusted net loss decreased year-over-year, driven by our continued focus on our Long-Term Strategic Plan. During the third quarter, our team significantly improved our business intelligence engine and modernized our credit decision engine.”

Fresh Start Accounting

As a result of emerging from a voluntary proceeding (the “Prepackaged Chapter 11 Case”) under Chapter 11 of the United States Code, 11 U.S.C. §§ 101-1532, as amended from time to time, on January 14, 2025, (the "Effective Date") and qualifying for the application of fresh-start accounting, at the Effective Date, Vroom’s assets and liabilities were recorded at their estimated fair values which, in some cases, are significantly different than amounts included in our financial statements prior to the Effective Date. Accordingly, our condensed consolidated financial statements after the Effective Date are not comparable with our condensed consolidated financial statements on or before that date. References to “Successor” relate to our financial position and results of operations after the Effective Date. References to “Predecessor” refer to our financial position and results of operations on or before the Effective Date.

The combined results (referenced as “Non-GAAP Combined” or “Combined”) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, represent the sum of the reported amounts for the Predecessor period from January 1, 2025, through January 14, 2025, and the Successor period from January 15, 2025, through September 30, 2025. These combined results are not considered to be prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and have not been prepared as pro forma results per applicable regulations. The combined operating results do not reflect the actual results we would have achieved absent our emergence from the Prepackaged Chapter 11 Case and are not necessarily indicative of future results. Accordingly, the results for the combined nine months ended September 30, 2025, (prepared on a Non-GAAP basis) and nine months ended September 30, 2024, (prepared on a GAAP basis) may not be comparable, particularly for statement of operations line items significantly impacted by the reorganization transactions and the impact of fresh start accounting.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL DISCUSSION

All financial comparisons are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted. The following financial information is unaudited.

  Successor   Predecessor    
  Three Months
Ended
September 30,		   Three Months
Ended
September 30,		    
  2025   2024  $ Change 
      (in thousands)    
Interest income $44,829   $50,213  $(5,384)
           
Interest expense:          
Warehouse credit facility  4,544    6,251   (1,707)
Securitization debt  8,771    9,096   (325)
Total interest expense  13,315    15,347   (2,032)
Net interest income  31,514    34,866   (3,352)
           
Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries  43,202    38,346   4,856 
Net interest income after losses and recoveries  (11,688)   (3,480)  (8,208)
           
Noninterest income:          
Servicing income  1,088    1,495   (407)
Warranties and GAP income (loss), net  3,152    3,917   (765)
CarStory revenue  1,347    2,890   (1,543)
Other income  3,924    2,419   1,505 
Total noninterest income  9,511    10,721   (1,210)
           
Expenses:          
Compensation and benefits  16,287    25,365   (9,078)
Professional fees  1,538    1,587   (49)
Software and IT costs  3,062    3,360   (298)
Depreciation and amortization  998    7,105   (6,107)
Interest expense on corporate debt  706    1,601   (895)
Impairment charges      2,407   (2,407)
Other expenses  2,230    3,436   (1,206)
Total expenses  24,821    44,861   (20,040)
           
Loss from continuing operations before provision for income taxes  (26,998)   (37,620)  10,622 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes from continuing operations  144    124   20 
Net loss from continuing operations $(27,142)  $(37,744) $10,602 
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $366   $(1,999) $2,365 
Net loss $(26,776)  $(39,743) $12,967 


  Successor   Predecessor  Non-GAAP
Combined		  Predecessor     
  Period from
January 15
through
September 30,		   Period from
January 1
through
January 14,		  Nine Months
Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months
Ended
September 30,		  Non-GAAP  
  2025   2025  2025  2024  $ Change  
      (in thousands)        
Interest income $127,734   $7,183  $134,917  $153,152  $(18,235) 
                  
Interest expense:                 
Warehouse credit facility  12,421    1,017   13,438   22,708   (9,270) 
Securitization debt  25,202    1,178   26,380   21,960   4,420  
Total interest expense  37,623    2,195   39,818   44,668   (4,850) 
Net interest income  90,111    4,988   95,099   108,484   (13,385) 
                  
Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries  73,802    6,792   80,594   87,894   (7,300) 
Net interest income after losses and recoveries  16,309    (1,804)  14,505   20,590   (6,085) 
                  
Noninterest income:                 
Servicing income  3,601    192   3,793   5,101   (1,308) 
Warranties and GAP income (loss), net  10,876    307   11,183   (4,347)  15,530  
CarStory revenue  5,585    432   6,017   8,782   (2,765) 
Other income  8,472    113   8,585   8,344   241  
Total noninterest income  28,534    1,044   29,578   17,880   11,698  
                  
Expenses:                 
Compensation and benefits  53,445    2,823   56,268   76,651   (20,383) 
Professional fees  8,898    297   9,195   6,418   2,777  
Software and IT costs  8,884    457   9,341   12,018   (2,677) 
Depreciation and amortization  2,315    1,057   3,372   21,963   (18,591) 
Interest expense on corporate debt  1,884    176   2,060   4,541   (2,481) 
Impairment charges  4,156       4,156   5,159   (1,003) 
Other expenses  7,433    371   7,804   12,853   (5,049) 
Total expenses  87,015    5,181   92,196   139,603   (47,407) 
                  
Loss from continuing operations before reorganization items and provision for income taxes  (42,172)   (5,941)  (48,113)  (101,133)  53,020  
Reorganization items, net      51,036   51,036      51,036  
Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision for income taxes  (42,172)   45,095   2,923   (101,133)  104,056  
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations  353    5   358   393   (35) 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $(42,525)  $45,090  $2,565  $(101,526) $104,091  
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $878   $(4) $874  $(27,024) $27,898  
Net income (loss) $(41,647)  $45,086  $3,439  $(128,550) $131,989  


Results by Segment

UACC

 Successor     Predecessor       
 Three Months
Ended
September 30,		     Three Months
Ended
September 30,		       
 2025     2024  Change  %
Change		 
       (in thousands)       
Interest income$44,829     $50,801  $(5,972)  (11.8)%
               
Interest expense:              
Warehouse credit facility 4,544      6,251   (1,707)  (27.3)%
Securitization debt 8,771      9,096   (325)  (3.6)%
Total interest expense 13,315      15,347   (2,032)  (13.2)%
Net interest income 31,514      35,454   (3,940)  (11.1)%
               
Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 43,550      30,117   13,433   44.6%
Net interest income after losses and recoveries (12,036)     5,337   (17,373)  (325.5)%
               
Noninterest income:              
Servicing income 1,088      1,495   (407)  (27.2)%
Warranties and GAP income, net 2,855      2,074   781   37.7%
Other income 1,883      1,698   185   10.9%
Total noninterest income 5,826      5,267   559   10.6%
               
Expenses:              
Compensation and benefits 14,072      19,819   (5,747)  (29.0)%
Professional fees 826      875   (49)  (5.6)%
Software and IT costs 2,502      2,346   156   6.6%
Depreciation and amortization 887      5,505   (4,618)  (83.9)%
Interest expense on corporate debt 664      681   (17)  (2.5)%
Impairment charges       2,407   (2,407)  (100.0)%
Other expenses 1,736      1,991   (255)  (12.8)%
Total expenses 20,687      33,624   (12,937)  (38.5)%
               
Benefit for income taxes from continuing operations       99   (99)  (100.0)%
               
Adjusted net loss$(25,784)    $(19,857) $(5,927)  29.8%
               
Stock compensation expense$1,112     $834  $278   33.3%
Severance$-     $20  $(20)  (100.0)%


 Successor    Predecessor  Non-GAAP
Combined		  Predecessor  Non-GAAP  Non-GAAP 
 Period from
January 15
through
September 30,		    Period from
January 1
through
January 14,		  Nine Months
 Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months
 Ended
September 30,		       
 2025    2025  2025  2024  Change  % Change 
      (in thousands)          
Interest income$127,734    $7,254  $134,988  $154,731  $(19,743)  (12.8)%
                    
Interest expense:                   
Warehouse credit facility 12,421     1,017   13,438   22,708   (9,270)  (40.8)%
Securitization debt 25,202     1,178   26,380   21,960   4,420   20.1%
Total interest expense 37,623     2,195   39,818   44,668   (4,850)  (10.9)%
Net interest income 90,111     5,059   95,170   110,063   (14,893)  (13.5)%
                    
Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 75,123     7,647   82,770   77,460   5,310   6.9%
Net interest income (loss) after losses and recoveries 14,988     (2,588)  12,400   32,603   (20,203)  (62.0)%
                    
Noninterest income:                   
Servicing income 3,601     192   3,793   5,101   (1,308)  (25.6)%
Warranties and GAP income, net 10,099     390   10,489   5,324   5,165   97.0%
Other income 6,096     66   6,162   6,266   (104)  (1.7)%
Total noninterest income 19,796     648   20,444   16,691   3,753   22.5%
                    
Expenses:                   
Compensation and benefits 45,209     2,398   47,607   59,146   (11,539)  (19.5)%
Professional fees 5,328     172   5,500   2,326   3,174   136.5%
Software and IT costs 7,276     367   7,643   8,048   (405)  (5.0)%
Depreciation and amortization 1,994     817   2,811   17,156   (14,345)  (83.6)%
Interest expense on corporate debt 1,842     85   1,927   1,781   146   8.2%
Impairment charges 3,479        3,479   5,159   (1,680)  (32.6)%
Other expenses 5,558     262   5,820   7,569   (1,749)  (23.1)%
Total expenses 70,686     4,101   74,787   101,185   (26,398)  (26.1)%
                    
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 39        39   301   (262)  (87.0)%
                    
Adjusted net loss$(29,913)   $(5,910) $(35,823) $(44,652) $8,829   19.8%
                    
Stock compensation expense$2,521    $127  $2,647  $1,867  $780   41.8%
Severance$28    $4  $31  $513  $(482)  (93.9)%


CarStory

 Successor    Predecessor       
 Three Months
Ended
September 30,		    Three Months
Ended
September 30,		       
 2025    2024  Change  % Change 
     (in thousands)     
Noninterest income:             
CarStory revenue$1,347    $2,890  $(1,543)  (53.4)%
Other income 35     199   (164)  (82.4)%
Total noninterest income 1,382     3,089   (1,707)  (55.3)%
              
Expenses:             
Compensation and benefits 1,378     3,127   (1,749)  (55.9)%
Professional fees (108)    (112)  4   3.6%
Software and IT costs (4)    17   (21)  (123.5)%
Depreciation and amortization 111     1,600   (1,489)  (93.1)%
Other expenses 100     127   (27)  (21.3)%
Total expenses 1,477     4,759   (3,282)  (69.0)%
              
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 24     25   (1)  (4.0)%
              
Adjusted net income (loss)$(72)   $(1,636) $1,564   95.6%
              
Stock compensation expense$47    $59  $(12)  (20.6)%


 Successor     Predecessor  Non-GAAP Combined  Predecessor  Non-GAAP  Non-GAAP 
 Period from
January 15
through
September 30,		     Period from
January 1
through
January 14,		  Nine Months
 Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months
 Ended
September 30,		       
 2025     2025  2025  2024  Change  % Change 
       (in thousands)          
Noninterest income:                    
CarStory revenue$5,585     $432  $6,017  $8,782  $(2,765)  (31.5)%
Other income 132      13   145   562   (417)  (74.2)%
Total noninterest income 5,717      445   6,162   9,344   (3,182)  (34.1)%
                     
Expenses:                    
Compensation and benefits 4,319      326   4,645   7,802   (3,157)  (40.5)%
Professional fees (175)     13   (162)  90   (252)  (280.0)%
Software and IT costs (1)     2   1   205   (204)  (99.5)%
Depreciation and amortization 321      240   561   4,807   (4,246)  (88.3)%
Other expenses 374      20   394   300   94   31.3%
Total expenses 4,838      601   5,439   13,204   (7,765)  (58.8)%
                     
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 73      5   78   92   (14)  (15.2)%
                     
Adjusted net income (loss)$890     $(153) $737  $(3,618) $4,355   120.4%
                     
Stock compensation expense$81     $8  $89  $334  $(246)  (73.5)%


Corporate

 Successor     Predecessor       
 Three Months
Ended
September 30,		     Three Months
Ended
September 30,		       
 2025     2024  Change  % Change 
      (in thousands)     
Interest expense$     $(588) $588   100.0%
               
Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries (348)     8,229   (8,577)  (104.2)%
Net interest loss after losses and recoveries 348      (8,817)  9,165   103.9%
               
Noninterest income:              
Warranties and GAP income, net 297      1,843   (1,546)  (83.9)%
Other income 2,006      522   1,484   284.3%
Total noninterest income 2,303      2,365   (62)  (2.6)%
               
Expenses:              
Compensation and benefits 837      2,419   (1,582)  (65.4)%
Professional fees 820      824   (4)  (0.5)%
Software and IT costs 564      997   (433)  (43.4)%
Interest expense on corporate debt 42      920   (878)  (95.4)%
Other expenses 394      1,318   (924)  (70.1)%
Total expenses 2,657      6,478   (3,821)  (59.0)%
               
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 120         120   100.0%


 Successor    Predecessor  Non-GAAP
Combined		  Predecessor  Non-GAAP  Non-GAAP 
 Period from
 January 15
through
September 30,		    Period from
January 1
through
January 14,		  Nine Months
Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months
Ended
September 30,		       
 2025    2025  2025  2024  Change  % Change 
      (in thousands)          
Interest income (expense)$    $(71) $(71) $(1,579) $1,508   95.5%
                    
Realized and unrealized losses (gains), net of recoveries (1,321)    (855)  (2,176)  10,434   (12,610)  (120.9)%
Net interest income after losses and recoveries 1,321     784   2,105   (12,013)  14,119   117.5%
                    
Noninterest (loss) income:                   
Warranties and GAP income (loss), net 777     (83)  694   (9,671)  10,365   107.2%
Other income 2,244     34   2,278   1,516   762   50.2%
Total noninterest (loss) income 3,021     (49)  2,972   (8,155)  11,127   136.4%
                    
Expenses:                   
Compensation and benefits 3,917     99   4,016   9,703   (5,687)  (58.6)%
Professional fees 3,745     112   3,857   4,002   (145)  (3.6)%
Software and IT costs 1,609     88   1,697   3,765   (2,068)  (54.9)%
Interest expense on corporate debt 42     91   133   2,760   (2,627)  (95.2)%
Impairment expense 677        677      677   100.0%
Other expenses 1,501     89   1,590   4,984   (3,394)  (68.1)%
Total expenses 11,491     479   11,970   25,214   (13,244)  (52.5)%
                    
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 241        241      241   100.0%


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance: Adjusted net income (loss), total available liquidity, and tangible book value.

Adjusted net income (loss) is a supplemental performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance and the operating leverage in our business. Because Adjusted net income (loss) facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes.

Tangible book value is calculated as stockholders' equity in accordance with GAAP, after subtracting intangible assets. A reconciliation of stockholders' equity to tangible book value is included above.

Total available liquidity represents unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, availability from warehouse credit facilities and availability from line of credit secured by residual certificates.

These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools because they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations or liquidity as determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for those comparative purposes. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with other operating and financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We have reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures elsewhere herein.

Non-GAAP Combined Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Our financial results for the periods from January 1, 2025 through January 14, 2025 and the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 are referred to as those of the “Predecessor” periods. Our financial results for the periods from January 15, 2025 through September 30, 2025 and the three months ended September 30, 2025 are referred to as those of the “Successor” periods. Our results of operations as reported in our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for these periods are prepared in accordance with GAAP. Although GAAP requires that we report our results for the period from January 1, 2025 through January 14, 2025 and the period from January 15, 2025 through September 30, 2025, separately, management views our operating results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 by combining the results of the applicable Predecessor and Successor periods because such presentation provides the most meaningful comparison of our results to prior periods. We believe we cannot adequately benchmark the operating results of the period from January 15, 2025 through September 30, 2025 against any of the previous periods reported in our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements without combining it with the period from January 1, 2025 through January 14, 2025 and we do not believe that reviewing the results of this period in isolation would be useful in identifying trends in or reaching conclusions regarding our overall operating performance. Management believes that the key performance metrics for the Successor period when combined with the Predecessor period provide more meaningful comparisons to other periods and are useful in identifying current business trends. Accordingly, in addition to presenting our results of operations as reported in our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with GAAP, the tables and discussion below also present the combined results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The combined results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 represent the sum of the reported amounts for the Predecessor period from January 1, 2025 through January 14, 2025 and the Successor period from January 15, 2025 through September 30, 2025. These combined results are not considered to be prepared in accordance with GAAP and have not been prepared as pro forma results per applicable regulations. The combined operating results do not reflect the actual results we would have achieved absent our emergence from the Prepackaged Chapter 11 Case and are not necessarily indicative of future results. Accordingly, the results for the combined nine months ended September 30, 2025 (prepared on a Non-GAAP basis) and nine months ended September 30, 2024 (prepared on a GAAP basis) may not be comparable, particularly for statement of operations line items significantly impacted by the reorganization transactions and the impact of fresh start accounting.

Adjusted net loss

We calculate Adjusted net loss as net income (loss) from continuing operations adjusted for stock compensation expense, severance expense, bankruptcy costs (which represent professional fees incurred related to the bankruptcy prior to filing of the petition and post-emergence), reorganization items, net (which relate to certain charges incurred during the bankruptcy proceedings, such as legal and professional fees incurred directly as a result of the bankruptcy proceeding, the write-off of deferred financing costs and discount on debt subject to compromise and other related charges), operating lease right-of-use assets impairment and long-lived asset impairment charges.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted net income (loss) to net income (loss) from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure (in thousands):

  Successor   Predecessor 
  Three Months
Ended
September 30,		   Three Months
Ended
September 30,		 
  2025   2024 
Net loss from continuing operations $(27,142)  $(37,744)
Adjusted to exclude the following:       
Stock compensation expense  1,444    1,244 
Severance expense      763 
Impairment charges      2,407 
Adjusted net loss $(25,698)  $(33,330)


  Successor   Predecessor  Non-GAAP
Combined		  Predecessor 
  Period from
January 15
through
September 30,		   Period from
January 1
through
January 14,		  Nine Months
 Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months
Ended
September 30,		 
  2025   2025  2025  2024 
      (in thousands)    
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $(42,525)  $45,090  $2,565  $(101,526)
Adjusted to exclude the following:             
Stock compensation expense  3,771    144   3,915   5,014 
Severance expense  388    4   392   2,448 
Bankruptcy costs (post-emergence)  913       913    
Reorganization items, net      (51,036)  (51,036)   
Impairment charges  4,156       4,156   5,159 
Adjusted net loss $(33,297)  $(5,798) $(39,095) $(88,905)


  Successor  Successor  Successor   Predecessor  Non-GAAP Combined  Predecessor  Predecessor  Predecessor  Predecessor  Predecessor 
  Period
from
July 1
through September
30,		  Period
from
April 1
through June
30,		  Period
from
January 15
through March
31,		   Period
from
January 1 through
January
14,		  Three
Months
Ended
March
31,		  Three
Months Ended
December
31,		  Three
Months Ended
September
30,		  Three
Months Ended
June
30,		  Three
Months Ended
March
31,		  Three
Months Ended
December
31,		 
  2025  2025  2025   2025  2025  2024  2024  2024  2024  2023 
                                
Net income (loss) from continuing operations  (27,142)  (8,932)  (6,450)   45,090   38,640   (36,716)  (37,744)  (19,104)  (44,676)  (26,904)
Stock compensation expense  1,444   1,836   491    144   635   935   1,244   2,446   1,324   1,767 
Severance expense  -   367   21    4   25   287   763   1,685   -   - 
Bankruptcy costs (post-emergence)  -   -   913    -   913   3,582   -   -   -   - 
Reorganization items, net  -   -   -    (51,036)  (51,036)  5,564   -   -   -   - 
Gain on extinguishment of debt  -   -   -    -   -   -   -   -   -   (18,238)
Impairment charges  -   -   4,156    -   4,156   -   2,407   -   2,752   - 
Adjusted Net Loss  (25,698)  (6,729)  (869)   (5,798)  (6,667)  (26,348)  (33,330)  (14,973)  (40,600)  (43,375)


About Vroom (Nasdaq: VRM)

Vroom owns and operates United Auto Credit Corporation (UACC), a leading indirect automotive lender serving the independent and franchise dealer market nationwide, and CarStory, a leader in AI-powered analytics and digital services for automotive retail. Prior to January 2024, Vroom also operated an end-to-end ecommerce platform to buy and sell used vehicles. Pursuant to its previously announced Value Maximization Plan, Vroom discontinued its ecommerce operations and used vehicle dealership business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our internal adjusted net income plan, the restructuring, including its impact and intended benefits, our strategic initiatives and long-term strategy, future results of operations and financial position, adjusted net income (loss) and our total available liquidity, and the timing of any of the foregoing. These statements are based on management’s current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which is available on our Investor Relations website at ir.vroom.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

VROOM, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Successor   Predecessor 
  As of
September 30,		   As of
December 31,		 
  2025   2024 
ASSETS       
Cash and cash equivalents $12,412   $29,343 
Restricted cash (including restricted cash of consolidated VIEs of $54.3 million and $48.1 million, respectively)  55,026    49,026 
Finance receivables at fair value (including finance receivables of consolidated VIEs of $794.6 million and $467.3 million, respectively)  817,711    503,848 
Finance receivables held for sale, net (including finance receivables of consolidated VIEs of $0.0 and $310.0 million, respectively)      318,192 
Interest receivable (including interest receivables of consolidated VIEs of $12.5 million and $13.3 million, respectively)  12,825    14,067 
Property and equipment, net  5,636    4,064 
Intangible assets, net  12,846    104,869 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  6,065    6,872 
Other assets (including other assets of consolidated VIEs of $11.6 million and $10.8 million, respectively)  26,667    35,472 
Assets from discontinued operations      943 
Total assets $949,188   $1,066,696 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)       
Warehouse credit facilities of consolidated VIEs $269,773   $359,912 
Long-term debt (including securitization debt of consolidated VIEs of $458.9 million at fair value as of September 30, 2025 and $210.7 million at amortized cost and $142.6 million at fair value as of December 31, 2024)  492,144    381,366 
Related party note (Note 11)  10,000     
Operating lease liabilities  9,455    11,065 
Other liabilities (including other liabilities of consolidated VIEs of $16.5 million and $13.8 million, respectively)  41,016    49,699 
Liabilities subject to compromise (Note 6)      291,577 
Liabilities from discontinued operations  188    4,022 
Total liabilities  822,576    1,097,641 
Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)       
Stockholders’ equity (deficit):       
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and 500,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024; 5,199,599 and 1,822,532 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  5    2 
Additional paid-in-capital  168,253    2,094,889 
Accumulated deficit  (41,646)   (2,125,836)
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)  126,612    (30,945)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $949,188   $1,066,696 


VROOM, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Successor   Predecessor 
  Three Months
Ended
September 30,		   Three Months
Ended
September 30,		 
  2025   2024 
Interest income $44,829   $50,213 
        
Interest expense:       
Warehouse credit facility  4,544    6,251 
Securitization debt  8,771    9,096 
Total interest expense  13,315    15,347 
Net interest income  31,514    34,866 
        
Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries  43,202    38,346 
Net interest income after losses and recoveries  (11,688)   (3,480)
        
Noninterest income:       
Servicing income  1,088    1,495 
Warranties and GAP income, net  3,152    3,917 
CarStory revenue  1,347    2,890 
Other income  3,924    2,419 
Total noninterest income  9,511    10,721 
        
Expenses:       
Compensation and benefits  16,287    25,365 
Professional fees  1,538    1,587 
Software and IT costs  3,062    3,360 
Depreciation and amortization  998    7,105 
Interest expense on corporate debt  706    1,601 
Impairment charges      2,407 
Other expenses  2,230    3,436 
Total expenses  24,821    44,861 
        
Loss from continuing operations before provision for income taxes  (26,998)   (37,620)
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations  144    124 
Net loss from continuing operations $(27,142)  $(37,744)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $366   $(1,999)
Net loss $(26,776)  $(39,743)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, continuing operations, basic and diluted $(5.22)  $(20.88)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, discontinued operations, basic and diluted $0.07   $(1.11)
Total net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $(5.15)  $(21.99)
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted  5,199,581    1,807,398 


VROOM, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (continued)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

 Successor   Predecessor 
 Period from
January 15
through
September 30,		   Period from
January 1
through
January 14,		  Nine Months
Ended
September 30,		 
 2025   2025  2024 
Interest income$127,734   $7,183  $153,152 
          
Interest expense:         
Warehouse credit facility 12,421    1,017   22,708 
Securitization debt 25,202    1,178   21,960 
Total interest expense 37,623    2,195   44,668 
Net interest income 90,111    4,988   108,484 
          
Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 73,802    6,792   87,894 
Net interest income (loss) after losses and recoveries 16,309    (1,804)  20,590 
          
Noninterest income:         
Servicing income 3,601    192   5,101 
Warranties and GAP income (loss), net 10,876    307   (4,347)
CarStory revenue 5,585    432   8,782 
Other income 8,472    113   8,344 
Total noninterest income 28,534    1,044   17,880 
          
Expenses:         
Compensation and benefits 53,445    2,823   76,651 
Professional fees 8,898    297   6,418 
Software and IT costs 8,884    457   12,018 
Depreciation and amortization 2,315    1,057   21,963 
Interest expense on corporate debt 1,884    176   4,541 
Impairment charges 4,156       5,159 
Other expenses 7,433    371   12,853 
Total expenses 87,015    5,181   139,603 
          
Loss from continuing operations before reorganization items and provision for income taxes (42,172)   (5,941)  (101,133)
Reorganization items, net     51,036    
(Loss) income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes (42,172)   45,095   (101,133)
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 353    5   393 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations$(42,525)  $45,090  $(101,526)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 878    (4)  (27,024)
Net (loss) income$(41,647)  $45,086  $(128,550)


 Successor   Predecessor 
 Period from
January 15
through
September 30,		   Period from
January 1
through
January 14,		  Nine Months
Ended
September 30,		 
 2025   2025  2024 
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic:         
Continuing operations (8.21)   24.74   (56.38)
Discontinued operations 0.17    (0.00)  (15.01)
Basic$(8.04)  $24.74  $(71.39)
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted:         
Continuing operations (8.21)   23.89   (56.38)
Discontinued operations 0.17    (0.00)  (15.01)
Diluted$(8.04)  $23.89  $(71.39)
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders:         
Basic 5,179,023    1,822,541   1,800,729 
Diluted 5,179,023    1,887,371   1,800,729 


VROOM, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Successor   Predecessor 
  Period from
January 15
through
September 30,		   Period from
January 1
through
January 14,		  Nine Months
Ended
September 30,		 
  2025   2025  2024 
Operating activities          
Net (loss) income from continuing operations $(42,525)  $45,090  $(101,526)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:          
Impairment charges  4,156       5,159 
Profit share receivable  (260)      10,899 
Depreciation and amortization  2,315    1,057   21,963 
Losses on finance receivables and securitization debt, net  85,752    4,762   96,556 
Losses on Warranties and GAP  5,416    407   6,226 
Stock-based compensation expense  3,771    144   4,949 
Provision to record finance receivables held for sale at lower of cost or fair value         (3,586)
Amortization of unearned discounts on finance receivables at fair value      (416)  (12,674)
Non-cash reorganization items, net      (51,741)   
Other, net  (967)   193   (534)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
Finance receivables, held for sale          
Originations of finance receivables, held for sale      (14,337)  (322,967)
Principal payments received on finance receivables, held for sale      6,481   133,920 
Other      169   1,243 
Interest receivable  1,406    (164)  460 
Other assets  1,336    5,178   13,955 
Other liabilities  (4,046)   (2,627)  (8,197)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations  56,354    (5,804)  (154,154)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from discontinued operations  (2,446)   (207)  79,257 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  53,908    (6,011)  (74,897)
Investing activities          
Finance receivables, held for investment at fair value          
Purchases of finance receivables, held for investment at fair value  (319,736)       
Principal payments received on finance receivables, held for investment at fair value  239,198    2,985   92,217 
Principal payments received on beneficial interests  1,135    147   1,953 
Purchase of property and equipment  (5,394)   (151)  (2,111)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities from continuing operations  (84,797)   2,981   92,059 
Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations  637       15,908 
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities  (84,160)   2,981   107,967 
Financing activities          
Proceeds from borrowings under secured financing agreements  307,780       296,145 
Principal repayment under secured financing agreements  (191,617)   (16,676)  (194,746)
Proceeds from financing of beneficial interests in securitizations  16,223       15,821 
Principal repayments of financing of beneficial interests in securitizations  (10,335)   (1,028)  (9,958)
Proceeds from warehouse credit facilities  256,000    11,900   257,200 
Repayments of warehouse credit facilities  (349,945)   (8,094)  (356,656)
Proceeds from issuance of related party note  10,000        
Other financing activities  (1,857)      (356)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations  36,249    (13,898)  7,450 
Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations         (151,178)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  36,249    (13,898)  (143,728)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  5,997    (16,928)  (110,658)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period  61,441    78,369   208,819 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period $67,438   $61,441  $98,161 


VROOM, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:          
Cash paid for interest $35,078   $4,534  $43,669 
Cash paid for reorganization items, net $   $1,705  $ 
Cash paid for income taxes $   $  $351 