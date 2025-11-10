Solo Brands, Inc. to Present and Host 1x1 Meetings at the 17th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 19, 2025

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE: SBDS) (“Solo Brands” or “the Company”) a leading portfolio of lifestyle brands (Solo Stove, Chubbies, Isle and Oru) that are redefining the outdoor and apparel industries, today announced that management will participate in the 17th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference at The Westin Irving Convention Center Las Colinas on November 19, 2025.

The Company will host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day, with their presentation scheduled for 2:40-3:15 PM CT on November 19th. John Larson, Chief Executive Officer, Laura Coffey, Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Anderson, Senior Director, Treasury & IR, will be attending the conference on behalf of Solo Brands. The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the investor relations section of Solo Brands at https://investors.solobrands.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx. A replay will be available shortly after the presentation has concluded. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact the Three Part Advisors conference team at (817) 769-2373 or lwesley@IDEASconferences.com

About Solo Brands, Inc.

Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, is a leading omnichannel lifestyle brand company. Leveraging e-commerce, strategic retail relationships and physical retail stores, Solo Brands offers innovative products to consumers through five lifestyle brands – Solo Stove and TerraFlame, known for firepits, stoves, and accessories; Chubbies, a premium casual apparel and activewear brand; ISLE, maker of inflatable and hard paddle boards and accessories; and Oru Kayak, innovator of origami folding kayaks.

Contacts:

Mark Anderson, Senior Director of Treasury & Investor Relations for Solo Brands

Investors@solobrands.com