Coherent Unveils EDGE CUT20 OEM Cutting Solution for Intelligent Metal Cutting at Photonix Japan 2025

SAXONBURG, Pa., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced the launch of the EDGE CUT20 OEM Cutting Solution, pairing the new CUT20 laser cutting head with our EDGE FL20 fiber laser to deliver unmatched precision, control, and process intelligence for high-performance sheet-metal cutting.

At the heart of the EDGE CUT20 package is a co-engineered laser-and-optics architecture, designed from the ground up to operate in unison. This integration ensures unmatched alignment between beam delivery and optical performance, delivering maximum cutting speed, superior edge quality, and process stability across a wide range of materials and thicknesses.

The new CUT20 cutting head, engineered for laser powers up to 20 kW, features MZ functionality - combining Z-axis (focus-position) control with magnification (spot-size) adjustment. This capability gives the flexibility to optimize both focus and beam diameter independently and in real time, for consistent performance across varying materials and thicknesses without manual reconfiguration.

Enhancing the package further is SmartQD technology, which integrates process monitoring directly into the delivery fiber connector. SmartQD enables easy integration for pierce detection, loss-of-cut, and burn detection, providing real-time feedback without the need for external sensors.

“The EDGE CUT20 enables a new generation of intelligent laser-cutting systems,” said Dr. Stefan Ruppik, Global Vice President & General Manager CO 2 & Fiber Lasers Business Unit at Coherent. “By co-engineering the solution as one ecosystem, we created a platform that helps OEMs deliver a more productive cutting performance.”

Built on the new EDGE FL fiber-laser platform, the EDGE CUT20 offers exceptional back-reflection resilience, modular scalability, and field-replaceable components for maximum uptime. Its compact, FPGA based design simplifies OEM integration and reduces total cost of ownership.

Coherent will showcase the EDGE CUT20 at Photonix 2025 in Tokyo, underscoring our commitment to intelligent, high-power fiber-laser cutting technology for machine tool OEMs worldwide.

