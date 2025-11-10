Rigetti Computing Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results; Provides Technology Roadmap Updates for 2026 and 2027

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) (“Rigetti” or the “Company”), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 and Recent Financial Highlights

Total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2025 were $1.9 million

Operating loss for the three months ended September 30 was $20.5 million

For the three months ended September 30, 2025: GAAP net loss $201.0 million; non-GAAP net loss $10.7 million

For the three months ended September 30, 2025: GAAP net loss per share $(0.62); non-GAAP net loss per share $(0.03)

As of September 30. 2025 cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments totaled $558.9 million

Subsequent to September 30, 2025 and through November 6, 2025, proceeds of $46.5 million were received from the exercise of Warrants

As of November 6, 2025 cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments totaled approximately $600.0 million.



“This past quarter, we saw strong momentum with both the demand for our on-premises quantum computers and the development of collaborations to advance our own R&D and the quantum ecosystem more broadly,” says Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO.

“Rigetti’s open and modular architecture continues to allow us to integrate innovative solutions with our technology stack, including our Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)-funded project with QphoX and AFRL to advance superconducting quantum computer networking,” Dr. Kulkarni continues.

“Our new collaborations with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) and Montana State University (MSU) showcase the increasing maturity of the quantum computing ecosystem. Rigetti is proud to be deepening our support for quantum computing capabilities in the academic and government sectors,” adds Dr. Kulkarni. “We are equally excited to support NVIDIA NVQLink, NVIDIA’s new open platform for AI supercomputer-quantum integration, which is a promising resource to accelerate hybrid computation development as we work towards quantum advantage.”

“On the technology front, we remain on track to deliver our 100+ qubit chiplet-based quantum system with an anticipated 99.5% median two-qubit gate fidelity by the end of 2025.”

2026-2027 Technology Roadmap Updates

The Company expects to deploy a 150+ qubit system by or around the end of 2026 with an anticipated 99.7% median two-qubit gate fidelity, and a 1,000+ qubit system by or around the end of 2027 with an anticipated 99.8% median two-qubit gate fidelity.

Commercial Updates

Rigetti Announces Purchase Orders for Two Quantum Computing Systems Totaling Approximately $5.7 Million

In September 2025, Rigetti announced that it secured purchase orders totaling approximately $5.7 million for two 9-qubit Novera™ quantum computing systems. Both systems are upgradeable, allowing the customers to increase the system qubit count for more complex computations and research. Delivery for both systems is expected in the first half of 2026.

One system is being purchased by an Asian technology manufacturing company. The system will serve as a testbed to develop internal quantum computing expertise. They also plan to benchmark and validate their own quantum computing technologies with the Novera system.

The other system is being purchased by a California-based applied physics and artificial intelligence startup. The system will be used for quantum hardware and error correction research.

Rigetti Announces Italy Expansion

Rigetti plans to open an Italian subsidiary in the coming months. We believe that this development will allow the Company to accelerate its pursuit of business opportunities and talent in Italy as the region dedicates more resources and funding to bolstering its quantum computing initiatives.

Rigetti, in Collaboration with QphoX, Awarded $5.8M AFRL Contract to Advance Superconducting Quantum Networking

In September 2025, Rigetti announced that it was awarded a three-year, $5.8 million contract from AFRL to advance superconducting quantum networking. Rigetti will be collaborating with QphoX on the project, a Dutch quantum technology startup developing leading frequency conversion systems for quantum applications. A key challenge to networking superconducting quantum computers is the need to convert the microwave signals, which are used to control superconducting qubits, to optical photons that can travel along those fibers. This project aims to deliver systems providing entanglement between superconducting qubits and optical photons, the essential building block of quantum networking.

Rigetti Announces Update on DARPA QBI Participation

Rigetti remains engaged with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) on Stage A of the Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI). On November 6, DARPA announced the companies initially selected to participate in Stage B of QBI. Although Rigetti was not initially selected for Stage B, the Company received constructive input from DARPA regarding its proposal and its dialogue with DARPA is ongoing. Rigetti is optimistic about being chosen for Stage B in the coming months.

Partnership and Collaboration Updates

Rigetti Supports NVIDIA NVQLink, NVIDIA’s New Open Platform for AI Supercomputer-Quantum Integration

Rigetti announced that it is supporting NVIDIA NVQLink, NVIDIA’s new open platform for integrating AI supercomputing with quantum computers. By providing low latency and high throughput integration between quantum hardware and AI supercomputing, NVQLink is a very promising resource to accelerate hybrid computation development on the path towards quantum advantage.

Rigetti Computing and MSU Collaborate to Advance Quantum Research and Innovation

Rigetti announced a new collaboration with MSU to advance quantum computing research and innovation. Through the collaboration, Rigetti and MSU intend to collaborate on a variety of initiatives, including research projects related to quantum hardware and hybrid quantum systems, workforce development activities, and co-development and testing of enabling technologies and quantum system components. Rigetti may also support QCORE by providing strategic and technical input on its research and program development, offering workforce training opportunities, and supporting regional talent development, among other efforts to bolster the center. Collectively, these initiatives underscore the importance of public-private partnerships in advancing next-generation quantum technologies.

MSU is the first academic institution with an on-premises Rigetti quantum computer. QCORE features a 9-qubit Novera™ QPU, which will be used by researchers to advance quantum computing R&D.

Rigetti and India’s C-DAC Announce MOU to Explore Co-Development of Hybrid Quantum Computing Systems

Rigetti signed an MOU with the C-DAC, India’s premier R&D organization of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. With this MOU, Rigetti and C-DAC intend to collaborate on the design and development of hybrid quantum computing systems and related technologies and bring them to market. Rigetti and C-DAC expect to also explore use case and application workflow development leveraging hybrid computing infrastructure and participate in workforce development activities.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Rigetti’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders-basic and diluted. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the Company’s and investors’ ability to compare the Company’s past financial performance with its current performance. Non-GAAP net loss is defined as GAAP net loss excluding stock-based compensation expenses, change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities and change in fair value of earn-out liabilities, and non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders-basic and diluted is defined as non-GAAP net loss divided by the weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders -basic and diluted. The Company excludes stock-based compensation expenses, change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities and change in fair value of earn-out liabilities from non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders -basic and diluted primarily because these are non-cash expenses that the Company believes are not reflective of ongoing operating results and such items may not be comparable from period to period due to changes in the fair market value of the Company’s common stock, which is influenced by external factors such as the volatility of public markets and the performance of the Company’s peers. These non-GAAP financial measures, which are included in this press release and which may be referred to on the conference call discussing the Company's third quarter financial results, are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the conference call that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. For a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, please refer to the reconciliation tables at the end of this press release.

About Rigetti

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. In 2021, Rigetti began selling on-premises quantum computing systems with qubit counts between 24 and 84 qubits, supporting national laboratories and quantum computing centers. Rigetti’s 9-qubit Novera QPU was introduced in 2023 supporting a broader R&D community with a high-performance, on-premises QPU designed to plug into a customer’s existing cryogenic and control systems. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high-performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Learn more at https://www.rigetti.com/ .

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements







RIGETTI COMPUTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except number of shares and par value)

(unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2025 2024

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,133 $ 67,674 Available-for-sale investments - short-term 420,850 124,420 Accounts receivable 2,277 2,427 Prepaid expenses 3,658 3,156 Other current assets 3,376 9,081 Total current assets 456,294 206,758 Available-for-sale investments - long-term 111,955 25,068 Property and equipment, net 54,065 44,643 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,818 7,993 Other assets 1,142 325 Total assets $ 630,274 $ 284,787 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,279 $ 1,590 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,137 8,005 Current portion of deferred revenue — 113 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,218 2,159 Total current liabilities 11,634 11,867 Deferred revenue, less current portion 698 698 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 5,379 6,641 Derivative warrant liabilities 240,737 93,095 Earn-out liabilities — 45,897 Total liabilities 258,448 158,198 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding — — Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 325,307,895 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and 283,546,871 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 33 29 Additional paid-in capital 1,123,853 681,202 Accumulated other comprehensive income 690 105 Accumulated deficit (752,750 ) (554,747 ) Total stockholders’ equity 371,826 126,589 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 630,274 $ 284,787





RIGETTI COMPUTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 1,947 $ 2,378 $ 5,220 $ 8,516 Cost of revenue 1,543 1,174 3,808 3,822 Total gross profit 404 1,204 1,412 4,694 Operating expenses: Research and development 15,020 12,752 43,997 36,093 Selling, general and administrative 5,933 5,798 19,478 18,617 Total operating expenses 20,953 18,550 63,475 54,710 Loss from operations (20,549 ) (17,346 ) (62,063 ) (50,016 ) Other income (expense), net Interest expense — (733 ) — (2,809 ) Interest income 5,598 1,226 10,792 3,567 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities (181,955 ) 1,200 (149,250 ) 717 Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities (4,062 ) 820 2,518 514 Total other income (expense), net (180,419 ) 2,513 (135,940 ) 1,989 Net loss before provision for income taxes (200,968 ) (14,833 ) (198,003 ) (48,027 ) Provision for income taxes — — — — Net loss $ (200,968 ) $ (14,833 ) $ (198,003 ) $ (48,027 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted $ (0.62 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (0.28 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted 325,024 188,389 302,807 170,665





RIGETTI COMPUTING INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (198,003 ) $ (48,027 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,797 5,155 Stock-based compensation 12,027 9,705 Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities (2,518 ) (514 ) Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities 149,250 (717 ) Accretion of available-for-sale securities (7,025 ) (2,752 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs, commitment fees and accretion of final payment fees — 741 Non-cash lease expense 1,175 1,533 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 150 (1,355 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (1,846 ) (1,955 ) Deferred revenue (113 ) 543 Accounts payable 569 (808 ) Accrued expenses and operating lease liabilities (3,105 ) (3,632 ) Net cash used in operating activities (43,642 ) (42,083 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (14,103 ) (9,816 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (522,605 ) (98,451 ) Maturities of available-for-sale securities 147,000 107,499 Net cash used in investing activities (389,708 ) (768 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of principal of notes payable — (9,491 ) Proceeds from sale of common stock through Common Stock Purchase Agreement — 12,838 Proceeds from sale of common stock through At-The-Market (ATM) Offerings 346,719 38,831 Proceeds from sale of common stock from Quanta private placement transaction 35,000 — Payments of offering costs (888 ) (476 ) Net proceeds from tax withholdings on sell-to-cover equity award transactions 6,272 — Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 1,809 83 Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of warrants 3,000 — Net cash provided by financing activities 391,912 41,785 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (103 ) (40 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (41,541 ) (1,106 ) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 67,674 21,392 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 26,133 $ 20,286 Supplemental disclosures of other cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ — $ 2,057 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Capitalization of deferred costs to equity upon share issuance — 190 Purchases of property and equipment recorded in accounts payable 1,586 252 Purchases of property and equipment recorded in accrued expenses 184 76 Non-cash addition to operating lease right-of-use asset and liability — 2,268 Reclassification of earn-out liabilities to additional paid-in capital for vesting of Promote Sponsor Vesting Shares 43,379 — Reclassification of derivative liabilities to additional paid-in capital due to exercise of Public Warrants 1,609 — Unrealized gain on short term investments 687 54





RIGETTI COMPUTING INC.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss and Calculation of Non-GAAP Net Loss per share

attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net loss (GAAP Measure) $ (200,968 ) $ (14,833 ) $ (198,003 ) $ (48,027 ) Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 4,299 3,427 12,027 9,705 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities 181,955 (1,200 ) 149,250 (717 ) Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities 4,062 (820 ) (2,518 ) (514 ) Non-GAAP Net Loss $ (10,652 ) $ (13,426 ) $ (39,244 ) $ (39,553 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted (GAAP Measure) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (0.28 ) Non-GAAP Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders –basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.23 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders –basic and diluted 325,024 188,389 302,807 170,665



