Postal Realty to Present at the Jefferies Real Estate Conference & Southwest IDEAS Conference

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,200 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), ranging from last-mile post offices to industrial facilities, announced today that Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer, and Postal Realty management will present at the Jefferies Real Estate Conference in Miami, FL at 9:30 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. The Company will host meetings with the investment community during the conference.

The Company will also present at the 2025 Southwest IDEAS Conference in Dallas, TX on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 4:00 PM Central Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Postal Realty Trust’s website Postal Realty Trust - Investors - Events & Presentations. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event. The Company will also host meetings with the investment community during the conference.

About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,200 properties leased primarily to the USPS. More information is available at postalrealtytrust.com.

Contact:

Steve Bakke

EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Email: sbakke@postalrealty.com

Phone: 516-734-0420

Jordan Cooperstein

Vice President of FP&A, Capital Markets

Email: jcooperstein@postalrealty.com

Phone: 516-295-7820