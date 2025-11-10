Microvast Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Record Q3 revenue of $123.3 million, up 21.6% year over year

Gross margin increased from 33.2% to 37.6%, a 4.4 percentage point improvement year over year

STAFFORD, Texas, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) (“Microvast” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced battery technologies, announced today its unaudited condensed consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 (“Q3 2025”).

"Microvast is on an impressive trajectory, achieving a record third quarter with revenue of $123.3 million, a 21.6% increase year-over-year. Our gross margin rose to 37.6%, reflecting continued improvements in efficiency and product mix. While we booked a GAAP net loss of $1.5 million, we also delivered a positive adjusted EBITDA of $21.9 million, demonstrating the growing demand for our innovative battery solutions and the tangible results of our focus on profitability and operational excellence," said Yang Wu, Microvast’s Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer.

Results for Q3 2025

Record third quarter revenue of $123.3 million, compared to $101.4 million in Q3 2024, an increase of 21.6%

Gross margin increased to 37.6% from 33.2% in Q3 2024; Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin increased to 37.7%, up from 33.9% in Q3 2024

Operating expenses of $33.5 million, compared to $27.5 million in Q3 2024; Non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses of $32.8 million, compared to $22.0 million in Q3 2024

Net loss of $1.5 million, compared to net profit of $13.2 million in Q3 2024; Non-GAAP adjusted net profit of $11.9 million, compared to non-GAAP adjusted net profit of $16.8 million in Q3 2024

Net loss per share of $0.00 compared to net profit per share of $0.04 in Q3 2024; Non-GAAP adjusted net profit per share of $0.04, compared to non-GAAP adjusted net profit per share of $0.05 in Q3 2024

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of positive $21.9 million in Q3 2025, compared to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of positive $28.6 million in Q3 2024

Capital expenditures of $17.4 million, compared to $30.6 million in Q3 2024

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $142.6 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $109.6 million as of December 31, 2024, and $115.0 million as of September 30, 2024

Results for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 (“YTD 2025”)

Revenue of $331.1 million, compared to $266.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 (“YTD 2024”), an increase of 24.3%

Gross margin increased to 36.6% from 29.3% in YTD 2024; Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin increased to 36.6%, up from 30.6% in YTD 2024

Operating expenses of $75.5 million, compared to $195.1 million in YTD 2024; Non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses of $73.4 million, compared to $168.1 million in YTD 2024

Net loss of $45.8 million, compared to net loss of $113.1 million in YTD 2024; Non-GAAP adjusted net profit of $47.5 million, compared to non-GAAP adjusted net loss of $84.1 million in YTD 2024

Net loss per share of $0.14 compared to net loss per share of $0.36 in YTD 2024; Non-GAAP adjusted net profit per share of $0.15, compared to non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share of $0.27 in YTD 2024

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of positive $76.3 million in YTD 2025, compared to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of negative $53.5 million in YTD 2024

Capital expenditures of $31.4 million, compared to $43.8 million in YTD 2024

Please refer to the tables at the end of this press release for reconciliations of gross profit to non-GAAP adjusted gross profit, operating expenses to non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses, net profit/(loss) to non-GAAP adjusted net profit/(loss), net profit/(loss) per share to non-GAAP adjusted net profit/(loss) per share, net profit/(loss) to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and gross margin to non-GAAP adjusted gross margin.

2025 Outlook

The Company maintains its initial target revenue growth of 18% to 25% year over year and revenue guidance of $450 million to $475 million

The Company is updating gross margin outlook for full year 2025 from 32% to a target range of 32% to 35%

The Company expects to finish installation and commissioning of production equipment for our Huzhou Phase 3.2 expansion by year-end with initial production to follow, increasing our capacity to meet strong customer demand

The Company intends to maintain focus on attracting new customers and broadening our presence in new market segments

Webcast Information

Company management will host a conference call and webcast on November 10, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time, to discuss the Company's financial results. The live webcast and accompanying slide presentation will be accessible from the Events & Presentations section of Microvast’s investor relations website (https://ir.microvast.com/events-presentations/events). A replay will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Microvast

Microvast is a global leader in providing battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. With a legacy of over 19 years, Microvast has consistently delivered cutting-edge battery systems that empower a cleaner and more sustainable future. The Company's innovative approach and dedication to excellence have positioned it as a trusted partner for customers around the world. Founded in 2006 in Stafford, Texas, Microvast holds more than 810 patents and patent applications that enable solutions for today’s electrification needs.

For more information, please visit www.microvast.com or follow us on LinkedIn (@microvast).

MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted)

September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,748 $ 73,007 Restricted cash, current 51,879 36,572 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for credit losses of $5,202 and $5,090 as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 149,274 120,626 Notes receivable 1,497 7,579 Inventories, net 126,942 143,327 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,925 27,019 Assets held for sale — 19,896 Total Current Assets 445,265 428,026 Restricted cash, non-current — 22 Property, plant and equipment, net 524,016 478,189 Land use rights, net 11,439 11,371 Acquired intangible assets, net 2,281 2,607 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,116 17,628 Other non-current assets 12,490 14,024 Total Assets $ 1,013,607 $ 951,867 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 59,797 $ 64,940 Notes payable 57,197 51,756 Advance from customers 5,678 43,678 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 128,770 98,456 Amounts due to related parties — 5 Convertible loan measured at fair value 193,474 — Income tax payables 655 652 Short-term bank borrowings 84,390 70,666 Total Current Liabilities 529,961 330,153 Long-term bonds payable 41,693 43,157 Long-term bank borrowings 34,396 41,062 Warrant liability 287 290 Share-based compensation liability 98 98 Operating lease liabilities 15,076 14,596 Convertible loan measured at fair value — 104,613 Other non-current liabilities 33,984 30,003 Total Liabilities $ 655,495 $ 563,972 Stockholders’ Equity Common Stock (par value of U.S. Dollar $0.0001 per share, 750,000,000 and 750,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 325,453,729 and 324,831,634 shares issued, and 323,766,229 and 323,144,134 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024) $ 33 $ 33 Additional paid-in capital 1,515,285 1,512,982 Statutory reserves 6,032 6,032 Accumulated deficit (1,138,715 ) (1,092,958 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,523 ) (38,194 ) Total Equity $ 358,112 $ 387,895 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,013,607 $ 951,867





MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues $ 123,287 $ 101,388 $ 331,117 $ 266,414 Cost of revenues (76,875 ) (67,776 ) (209,966 ) (188,382 ) Gross profit 46,412 33,612 121,151 78,032 Operating expenses: General and administrative expenses (19,663 ) (11,841 ) (34,113 ) (59,146 ) Research and development expenses (7,757 ) (10,692 ) (23,724 ) (32,291 ) Selling and marketing expenses (6,006 ) (4,963 ) (16,229 ) (15,580 ) Impairment loss of long-lived assets (36 ) (12 ) (1,400 ) (88,039 ) Total operating expenses (33,462 ) (27,508 ) (75,466 ) (195,056 ) Subsidy income 44 1,082 2,455 2,351 Profit/(loss) from operations 12,994 7,186 48,140 (114,673 ) Other income and expenses: Interest income 236 186 611 551 Interest expense (1,255 ) (4,290 ) (3,695 ) (8,116 ) Changes in fair value of warrant liability and convertible loan (12,641 ) 2,766 (91,002 ) 1,240 Gain on debt restructuring — 7,709 792 8,157 Other (expense) income, net (84 ) (310 ) 356 (293 ) (Loss)/profit before provision for income taxes (750 ) 13,247 (44,798 ) (113,134 ) Income tax expense (739 ) — (959 ) — Net (loss)/profit $ (1,489 ) $ 13,247 $ (45,757 ) $ (113,134 ) Net (loss)/profit attributable to Microvast Holdings, Inc.'s stockholders $ (1,489 ) $ 13,247 $ (45,757 ) $ (113,134 ) Net (loss)/profit per common share Basic $ — $ 0.04 $ (0.14 ) $ (0.36 ) Diluted $ — $ 0.03 $ (0.14 ) $ (0.36 ) Weighted average shares used in calculating net (loss)/profit per share of common stock Basic 323,755,691 320,545,388 323,611,063 317,153,113 Diluted 323,755,691 367,031,181 323,611,063 317,153,113





MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (45,757 ) $ (113,134 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 412 810 Gain on debt restructuring (792 ) (8,157 ) Interest expense — 2,248 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 24,169 22,442 Amortization of land use right and intangible assets 578 581 Noncash lease expenses 1,962 2,004 Share-based compensation 2,277 30,289 Changes in fair value of warrant liability and convertible loan 91,002 (1,240 ) Allowance of credit losses 1,844 (237 ) Write-down for obsolete inventories 4,724 3,032 Impairment loss from long-lived asset 1,400 88,039 Product warranty 13,376 10,353 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Notes receivable (18,270 ) 9,162 Accounts receivable (22,960 ) 18,157 Inventories 17,382 (4,144 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,568 2,340 Amounts due to related parties (5 ) — Operating lease right-of-use assets (621 ) (1,821 ) Other non-current assets 1,070 9,037 Notes payable 4,225 (7,490 ) Accounts payable (6,813 ) (46,882 ) Advance from customers (38,176 ) (197 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 20,289 (25,289 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,181 ) (869 ) Other non-current liabilities 1,783 7,679 Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities 59,486 (3,287 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (19,191 ) (27,366 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 3,736 9,830 Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments — 5,564 Net cash used in investing activities (15,455 ) (11,972 )





MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS-Continued

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 70,050 70,373 Repayment of bank borrowings (65,965 ) (31,824 ) Convertible loan — 25,000 Repayment of bonds payable (1,375 ) — Payment for debt issue costs — (525 ) Deferred payment related to purchases of property, plant and equipment (12,254 ) (16,389 ) Net cash (used in)/ generated from financing activities (9,544 ) 46,635 Effect of exchange rate changes (1,461 ) (4,598 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 33,026 26,778 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 109,601 88,189 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 142,627 $ 114,967





Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

Reconciliation to amounts on consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,748 $ 63,585 Restricted cash 51,879 51,382 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 142,627 $ 114,967





MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT

(Unaudited, in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 123,287 $ 101,388 $ 331,117 $ 266,414 Cost of revenues (76,875 ) (67,776 ) (209,966 ) (188,382 ) Gross profit (GAAP) $ 46,412 $ 33,612 $ 121,151 $ 78,032 Gross margin 37.6 % 33.2 % 36.6 % 29.3 % Non-cash settled share-based compensation (included in cost of revenues) 60 771 184 3,390 Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP) $ 46,472 $ 34,383 $ 121,335 $ 81,422 Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) 37.7 % 33.9 % 36.6 % 30.6 %





MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES

(Unaudited, in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 General and administrative expenses (19,663 ) (11,841 ) (34,113 ) (59,146 ) Research and development expenses (7,757 ) (10,692 ) (23,724 ) (32,291 ) Selling and marketing expenses (6,006 ) (4,963 ) (16,229 ) (15,580 ) Impairment loss of long-lived assets (36 ) (12 ) (1,400 ) (88,039 ) Operating expenses (GAAP) $ (33,462 ) $ (27,508 ) $ (75,466 ) $ (195,056 ) Non-cash settled share-based compensation (included in operating expenses) 668 5,530 2,093 26,908 Adjusted operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ (32,794 ) $ (21,978 ) $ (73,373 ) $ (168,148 )





MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS)/ PROFIT TO ADJUSTED NET PROFIT/ (LOSS)

(Unaudited, in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data, or as otherwise noted) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net (loss)/profit (GAAP) $ (1,489 ) $ 13,247 $ (45,757 ) $ (113,134 ) Changes in fair value of warrant liability and convertible loan* 12,641 (2,766 ) 91,002 (1,240 ) Non-cash settled share-based compensation* 728 6,301 2,277 30,298 Adjusted net profit/ (loss) (non-GAAP) $ 11,880 $ 16,782 $ 47,522 $ (84,076 )

*The tax effect of the adjustments was nil.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

2024 2025 2024 Net (loss)/profit per common share-Basic (GAAP) $ — $ 0.04 $ (0.14 ) $ (0.36 ) Changes in fair value of warrant liability and convertible loan per common share 0.04 (0.01 ) 0.28 — Non-cash settled share-based compensation per common share — 0.02 0.01 0.09 Adjusted net profit/ (loss) per common share-Basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.04 $ 0.05 $ 0.15 $ (0.27 )



