Avante Announces Appointment of Vice President, Technology

Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Corp Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ted Rajanayagam as Vice President, Technology.

In this role, Mr. Rajanayagam will oversee Avante’s technology strategy and operations, including innovation leadership, product and platform modernization, infrastructure, and the ongoing enhancement of technology-enabled service delivery. He will be responsible for ensuring scalable, secure systems are in place to support Avante’s growing client base while advancing digital transformation across the organization.

Mr. Rajanayagam brings more than 15 years of experience leading technology-enabled operations within security, managed services, and SaaS organizations. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Customer Operations at Notified, where he led international support and service functions, executed large-scale operational improvement initiatives, and implemented new digital capabilities that increased efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Throughout his career, Mr. Rajanayagam has built and led high-performance teams, established data-driven service models, and delivered technology roadmaps that align organizational growth with exceptional customer experiences. His leadership background spans customer success technologies, AI automation, analytics platforms, and the integration of modern systems to strengthen operational resiliency.

“We are excited to welcome Ted to our executive team,” said Manny Mounouchos, Founder, CEO & Board Chair of Avante. “His expertise in driving technology transformation and enabling customer-centric service delivery will strengthen our capabilities as we evolve Avante into a more innovative, agile, and digitally focused security solutions provider.”

About Avante Corp.

Avante Corp Inc. is a Toronto based leading provider of security operatives and technology enabled security solutions to residential and commercial clients. Avante’s mission is to deliver an elevated level of security globally, with white-glove mentality to high- net-worth families and corporations alike, through advanced solutions and methods of detecting conditions that require immediate response. The Company has developed a diversified security platform that leverages advanced technology solutions to provide a superior level of security services. With an experienced team and proven track record of solid growth, Avante is taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses and solutions for its customers through organic growth complemented by strategic acquisitions. Avante acquires, manages and builds industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the security risks of its clients. Avante is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “XX”. For more information, please visit www.avantecorp.ca and consider joining our investor email list.

