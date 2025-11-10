MORE Launches Tokenized Experience Platform Redefining Hospitality

Las Vegas, NV , Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MORE (www.moreprivate.club), the flagship lifestyle brand of Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. (OTC: BLLB), today announced the expansion of its Tokenized Experience Platform — a model that transforms real-world access to nightlife, entertainment, sports and exclusive events into verifiable digital assets.





MORE token experience platform

Originally established at The Bellagio in Las Vegas in 2018, MORE pioneered the concept of tokenized membership long before “real-world utility” became a disposable buzzword. The brand has since hosted members and celebrity guests at leading venues including XS at Wynn Las Vegas and private partner properties in Los Angeles and Miami.

Ownership of MORE Coin (MORE) functions as digital proof of membership, granting holders guaranteed access to VIP tables, concierge-level services, and invitation-only events across the MORE network. In addition to weekly nightlife, members have access to activations at F1 Las Vegas and upcoming UFCs.

“MORE is built on a simple idea — that access itself is the ultimate utility,” said Peter Klamka, interim CEO of Bell Buckle Holdings. “By tokenizing membership, we’ve turned hospitality into an asset class. What used to live on guest lists and on a host's phone now lives on chain.”

Launched in 2017 and currently trading on Biconomy Exchange and Uniswap, MORE Coin represents one of the earliest real-world utility tokens still active today. Tokens acts as a membership credential, allowing entry to experiences and exclusive locations.

As the brand scales, MORE plans to expand its platform beyond nightlife into sports, travel, and live entertainment, offering members a unified digital identity across the global experience economy.

“We’re not building a crypto project,” Klamka added. “We’re building the next generation of a digital utility — one powered by ownership instead of permission. Our membership committee is the market.”

Backed by its publicly traded parent, Bell Buckle Holdings (OTC: BLLB), MORE anchors a broader portfolio that includes two creator economy AI startups.

About MORE

MORE is a tokenized membership brand that provides access to nightlife, dining, and entertainment through blockchain-verified ownership. Founded at The Bellagio, MORE has built a legacy of exclusivity and innovation, now partnering with premier venues in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Miami.

About Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc.

Bell Buckle Holdings (OTC: BLLB) is a publicly traded company developing and managing digital-asset ecosystems across hospitality, crypto, and AI.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially due to market conditions, acceptance of the company's business plan, crypto currency risks,regulatory developments, and other risks described in the Company’s filings. Bell Buckle Holdings undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media & Investor Contact

More Management, LLC

Contact@getmore.vegas





MORE at the Wynn in Las Vegas



Press inquiries

More Management

https://moreprivate.club

Kate Ellis

contact@getmore.vegas