Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Agilon, Soleno, Avita, and Coty and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL), Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO), AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL), and Coty, Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL)

On August 4, 2025, Agilon Health, Inc. announced that its President, Chief Executive Officer, and Board Director, Steven Sell, had resigned from all positions. The Company also released its second-quarter 2025 financial results and withdrew its previously issued full-year 2025 earnings guidance. These disclosures came as a surprise to the market, and the Company’s share price fell by more than 27% in after-hours trading. The investigation focuses on whether Agilon failed to disclose information material to investors, specifically regarding the timing, circumstances, or implications of its leadership transition and guidance withdrawal, despite prior public statements, thereby potentially violating federal securities laws.



For more information on the Agilon investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/AGL



Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

On August 15, 2025, Scorpion Capital ("Scorpion") published a report that described Soleno's only product, Vykat XR, as overpriced and potentially unsafe for children.





Following publication of the Scorpion report, Soleno's stock price fell $5.73 per share, or 7.41%, to close at $71.63 per share on August 15, 2025.





For more information on the Soleno investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SLNO





AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

On August 7, 2025, Avita released its second quarter 2025 financial results, revealing “a six-month backlog in unpaid provider claims for Recell procedures impacted first-half demand.” The Company explained that contractors assigned by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to determine pricing of the Company’s wound care product, Recell, “neither assigned a price or assigned an inadequate price and failed to adjudicate claims in a timely manner.” As a result, “claims accumulated from January through June, creating a significant backlog of unpaid claims and inadequately paid claims to providers for Recell procedures. This lack of resolution created uncertainty among providers regarding payment expectations and timelines, which led to a reduction in Recell utilization during the first half of the year.”



On this news, the price of AVITA’s shares declined by $1.13 per share, or approximately 21%, from $5.38 per share on August 7, 2025 to close at $4.25 on August 8, 2025.



For more information on the Avita investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/RCEL



Coty, Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

On August 20, 2025, Coty issued a press release reporting its financial results its full fiscal year 2025 and fourth quarter. Among other items, Coty reported an unexpected loss and provided disappointing guidance. Discussing the results on an earnings call, Coty's Chief Financial Officer said that "[t]he challenges of fiscal year 2025 coincided with moderating profit in the broader beauty market," attributing sluggish sales to factors ranging from value-seeking behavior, innovation fatigue by consumers, and anti-theft and immigration policy changes.



On this news, Coty's stock price fell $1.05 per share, or 21.6%, to close at $3.81 per share on August 21, 2025.



For more information on the Coty investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/COTY



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com