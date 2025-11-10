Reader’s Reflection: Confidence in Chinese modernization success roots in leadership's strong governance capacity in conquering development hurdles

Beijing, China, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which has drawn global attention, deliberated over and adopted the Recommendations of the Central Committee of the CPC for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development (hereinafter referred to as “the Recommendations”). The fourth plenary session stated that “we must seize the historical initiative to overcome difficulties, combat risks, and confront challenges, focus on managing our own affairs, and write yet another chapter on the miracles of rapid economic growth and long-term social stability, opening up new horizons for Chinese modernization.”

The “two miracles” have been created by the Party leading the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in unity and perseverance — following a good blueprint through to the end and advancing one five-year plan after another. The spirit of the fourth plenary session and the Recommendations have outlined a grand blueprint for writing yet another chapter on the “two miracles” in the new era and on the new journey.

In the article “Uphold Socialism with Chinese Characteristics and Strive in Unity to Build a Modern Socialist Country in All Respects” in Volume V of the book series Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, President Xi Jinping pointed out that “we have advanced reform, opening up, and socialist modernization and have written a new chapter on the miracles of fast economic growth and long-term social stability. China now has more solid material foundations and stronger institutional underpinnings for pursuing development. The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is now on an irreversible historic course.”

Pressing forward to continue writing a new chapter on the “two miracles” is a grand declaration of the Party’s resolve to seize the historical initiative, advance and open up new horizons for Chinese modernization.

In the 15th installment of the special series "Decoding the Book of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China," the Global Times (GT), along with the People's Daily Overseas Edition, continues to invite Chinese and foreign scholars, translators of Xi's works, practitioners with firsthand experience and international readers to discuss the theme of "focusing on managing our own affairs, writing yet another chapter on the miracles of rapid economic growth and long-term social stability, and opening up new horizons for Chinese modernization," and deeply explore the important practical significance and value of this concept.

In the 15th article of the "Readers' Reflections" column, Global Times (GT) reporter Ma Tong talked to Erik Solheim (Solheim), chairman of Europe-Asia Center, and former under secretary-general of the United Nations and the executive director of United Nations Environment Programme.

GT: The Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the CPC recently deliberated over and adopted the recommendations for the 15th Five-Year Plan, giving a positive assessment of China's major development achievements during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) and stating that “we have made solid new strides in advancing Chinese modernization and gotten off to a successful start on our new journey toward the Second Centenary Goal.” You first visited China over 40 years ago and have returned several times since. How do you assess its socio-economic progress over the years? What new features of its progress over the past five years have impressed you the most?

Solheim: China’s development since the launch of reform and opening-up in 1978 has been an astonishing success. While countries like South Korea and Singapore also experienced rapid growth during a similar period, China’s path has been unique as no country of China’s scale has ever lifted so many people out of poverty and subsequently shifted toward green development in recent years.

From the latter part of the 12th Five-Year Plan (2011-15) through the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) period, under President Xi’s leadership, the focus shifted toward green and high-quality growth. Over the past decade, China has made fantastic efforts to combat pollution and has become the world leader in green development, from electric vehicles (EVs), solar panels, to other clean technologies. Today, the country has become a major force in global green transition, and its 14th Five-Year Plan has truly consolidated its position as the global leader in everything green.

Now, the key phrase guiding China’s development is “new quality productive forces,” with a focus on technology-driven transformation. This concept aims to merge the two great revolutions of our time – the green industrial revolution and the technological revolution in information and artificial intelligence (AI). This strategic shift shows China’s commitment to sustainable growth, and more importantly, it offers a new path for nations worldwide – particularly developing countries – to balance economic progress with environmental protection, offering a referential Chinese approach.

GT: In Volume V of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, it states that “technological innovation acts as a core factor in developing new quality productive forces, as it gives rise to new industries, business models and growth drivers. This means we must strengthen technological innovation, with the focus on original and disruptive innovations, and increase strength and self-reliance in science and technology as quickly as possible.” Likewise, the 15th Five-Year Plan’s major objectives highlight “significant achievements in high-quality development; substantial improvements in scientific and technological self-reliance and strength” as top priorities. In your view, how crucial is technological self-reliance to China’s modernization, and what do you see for its tech industry in the next five years, especially its role in global innovation?

Solheim: The 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) prioritizing self-reliance, underscores technological innovation’s pivotal role in national modernization. However, when some nations or regions attempt to exclude China from their markets, it is only logical choice for China to strengthen its own capabilities. Meanwhile, I think China seeks to avoid escalating tensions, while it must safeguard its own interests and ensure independence from those who attempt to hold it back. This strategy of technological autonomy defends the country’s innovation sovereignty while contributing to a fairer global tech ecosystem and the advancement of worldwide progress.

Over the next five years, I think China is poised for more original and disruptive innovations. With breakthroughs in areas like AI, biomedicine, and clean energy set to advance productivity and quality of life, initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative will foster mutually beneficial global cooperation in science and technology.

GT: President Xi stressed, “advancing Chinese modernization is an endeavor that requires a coordinated, systematic and holistic approach to a series of major issues,” including that between “self-reliance and opening up.” Delivering a written speech at the APEC CEO Summit on October 31, President Xi said, “We will continue to deepen reform and high-quality development through high-standard opening up, bring more stability and certainty to the Asia Pacific and world economy, and provide fertile soil for global investors and entrepreneurs.” In today’s uncertain world, what signal is China sending by opening up more? What impact does China’s further opening-up have on foreign companies, investors and the stability of global economy?

Solheim: Amid growing global uncertainty, China’s open stance sends a clear message to the world: The country will remain a firm supporter and driver of globalization. Today, almost all economic growth in the world today is taking place in Asia – particularly developing countries like China and India. Asia has become the engine of global growth, creating vast markets and increasing fresh demand, which benefits not only the region but also everyone.

China’s slowing exports to the US this year have been offset by growing exports to many other countries and regions. This shows that the world economic landscape is much larger than a few Western economies. The majority of the world’s population lives in the Global South, where most economies are expanding rapidly and poised to generate many emerging markets in the years ahead.

In this context, China’s continued opening-up and its leadership in green transition has great practical significance and global implications. We see Chinese green and tech investments are going global, bringing advanced wind and solar technologies, EVs and more to the world. Notable examples include CATL’s recent battery plant in Indonesia and BYD’s ongoing overseas expansion. I hope to see more Chinese green investments abroad, as such cooperation will not only grow China’s economy but also help advance global sustainable development, contributing to a more inclusive and resilient world economy.

GT: The period covered by the 15th Five-Year Plan will be critical in this process as China work to reinforce the foundations and push ahead on all fronts toward basically achieving socialist modernization by 2035. The Fourth Plenary Session communiqué emphasized the need to “focus on managing our own affairs, and write another chapter on the miracles of rapid economic growth and long-term social stability, opening up new horizons for Chinese modernization.” What is the source for your confidence in China achieving its modernization by 2035? How is the advantage of its system in focusing on its own affairs to realize the “two miracles”?

Solheim: My confidence comes from China’s past success. When I first visited the country in 1984, it was then underdeveloped. There were virtually no private cars and no skyscrapers. Today, China has transformed into a vibrant, modern economy, with cities and infrastructure among the most advanced in the world, and its economy is one of the fastest growing. So, if China could achieve so much in the past, why wouldn’t it continue to succeed in the next decade or so?

My confidence also stems from the country’s proven resilience in tackling complex challenges. This strength lies in the combination of a strong, effective leadership and a vibrant market economy. The complementarity and synergy between the two is what drives China’s vitality and underpins its institutional strength. The government sets long-term vision and regulation – for example, introducing new quality productive forces – while robust market competition drives innovation, lowers costs, and delivers tangible benefits to ordinary people.

Of course, China also faces multiple challenges. For instance, the process of green transition must be inclusive, benefiting not only advanced coastal provinces like [East China’s] Jiangsu and [South China’s] Guangdong but also the vast western regions. However, China’s strong governance system makes it better positioned than many Western countries to overcome such obstacles.

GT: President Xi has stressed that “Party leadership has a direct bearing on the fundamental orientation, future trajectory, and ultimate success of Chinese modernization. The Fourth Plenary Session communiqué pointed out that “China remains in a phase of development where strategic opportunities exist alongside risks and challenges, while uncertainties and unforeseen factors are rising.” How do you view the role of the CPC’s leadership in steering China through today's domestic and international challenges and in driving its modernization forward?

Solheim: From my travels in China, the high-speed rail system is a perfect example of the system’s efficiency. I just took a high-speed train over 900 kilometers in just a few hours, arriving exactly on time. Back in 2008, both China and the US decided to develop high-speed rail. Since then, the US has barely started, while China has built about a 48,000-kilometer network – roughly the distance from Paris to Beijing and back three times. It is a truly remarkable feat.

This achievement in modern urban development is possible because China has a strong government capable of making decisions and executing them effectively. By contrast, the US’ state governing capacity is limited. The Western world cannot simply copy China’s system, as it is deeply rooted in the nation’s unique cultural traditions. But we should learn from China’s efficiency to improve governance. We need to build public projects like housing, high-speed rail, and subways, as China has done.

Amid rising global uncertainty, the CPC leadership, through long-term planning and efficient resource allocation, not only addresses domestic challenges but also maintains stability amid external uncertainties, and turns risks into opportunities, ensuring steady advance of Chinese modernization and offering lessons for global governance.



