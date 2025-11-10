Pathos Communications ranked as the 6th fastest growing technology company in the UK in the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 50

London London, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London, UK — Pathos Communications today announced that it ranked number 6 in the 2025 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50, a ranking of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in the UK.

Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over the last three years. Pathos grew 2,842 per cent during this period. Pathos CEO, Omar Hamdi, credits proprietary AI technology and a winning entrepreneurial culture with the company’s 2,842 per cent revenue growth over the past three years.



He said, "Every team member at Pathos breathes the entrepreneurial air in our office, and has the support of world-beating AI to open the doors of the media to the world’s 400 million SMEs. To be recognised with an award - backed by a Big Four firm, and previously won by Deliveroo, Revolut, Wise, and Skyscanner - is a powerful endorsement of our business’s potential."



The 50 fastest growing UK technology companies, as ranked by Deloitte, generated 2.41bn GBP in combined total annual revenues in the year 2024/25. The Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 recorded an average three-year growth rate of 1,905 per cent.



Kiren Asad, lead partner for the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 programme, said: “Registering revenue growth of 2,842 per cent over a three-year period is an impressive achievement. The exceptional growth of Pathos Communications puts it in select company.”



Asad continued: “For nearly three decades, the Fast 50 has highlighted rapidly growing and innovative technology companies across the UK. And 2025 is no different with this year’s cohort having grown around 20 times on average over three years, showing that the UK tech scale-up sector is continuing to demonstrate remarkable resilience amidst global economic shifts. “I extend my warmest congratulations to all the companies recognised in the 2025 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50. Their achievements are a testament to the vibrant spirit of the UK tech sector – creating jobs, driving economic growth and shaping a better future for the UK and beyond.”



About the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50



The Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 is one of the UK’s foremost technology award programmes. Now in its 28th year, it is a ranking of the country’s 50 fastest growing technology companies, based on revenue growth over the last three years.



The UK Fast 50 awards are all about growth driven by leading intellectual property and are a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship. Previous winners have come from across the UK, are both large and small, and included some of the most dynamic players in all areas of technology, from IoT to BioTech, digital media technology to life sciences, FinTech to software and clean energy to telecommunications. For more information visit



The full list of this year’s winners and winner breakdown by region and sector is available at https://www.deloitte.co.uk/fast50/index.html

