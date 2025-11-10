Canadian Red Cross sending emergency medical clinic to Jamaica

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa across the Caribbean region, the Canadian Red Cross, in collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Jamaica Red Cross, is deploying an emergency medical clinic to help people impacted by the disaster.

With support from donors and the Government of Canada, a multidisciplinary team of Canadian Red Cross humanitarian experts are leaving for Jamaica, with equipment to follow, to assist with the response. Their efforts complement and strengthen the work of the Jamaica Red Cross, who were already on the ground when Category 5 Hurricane Melissa struck and continue to deliver critical assistance.

Canadian Red Cross emergency medical clinic deploying to Jamaica, with support from the Government of Canada and Canadian donors.

Deploying seven humanitarian experts to assist alongside Jamaica Red Cross and the IFRC. The team will provide vital operational leadership and health expertise, including outreach services to communities severely impacted by the hurricane, medical supplies and medication, mental health and psychosocial support materials, and operations management.

Sent more than 24,000 emergency relief items to help people in Jamaica, such as hygiene kits, shelter toolkits, and mosquito nets, with support from the Government of Canada.

Supported response efforts in Haiti to help people with shelter, water, sanitation, and hygiene.

Pharmaceutical kits, including medical supplies and medication, being provided to help people in Cuba.



“The Red Cross is working tirelessly to help people affected by the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa. The Canadian Red Cross is working alongside the Jamaica Red Cross and our international partners to deliver urgent care, comfort, and vital supplies. With support from the Government of Canada and the generosity of donors, we are deploying an emergency medical clinic and a team of humanitarian experts to provide life-saving assistance to those who need it most.”

— Conrad Sauvé, president and CEO, Canadian Red Cross

Those who would like to help people in the Caribbean impacted by Hurricane Melissa are encouraged to donate to the Hurricane Melissa Appeal online at redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

About the Canadian Red Cross

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 191 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

