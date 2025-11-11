AWLC Announces Pricing of $750 Million of 4.625% Senior Notes Due 2028 and $750 Million of 4.950% Senior Notes Due 2030

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATLAS SP Partners (“ATLAS”), the warehouse finance and securitized products business majority owned by Apollo funds, today announced the pricing of an offering of $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.625% senior notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes”) and $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.950% senior notes due 2030 (the “2030 Notes” and, together with the 2028 Notes, the “Notes”) by Atlas Warehouse Lending Company, L.P. (“AWLC”) in a private offering under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) to eligible purchasers (the “Offering”).

AWLC is a wholly owned, investment-grade-rated subsidiary of WHCO Intermediate Holdings L.P. (“Atlas Warehouse Company”), which serves as the primary funding entity for ATLAS’s broader lending platform. 1

The 2028 Notes will bear interest at 4.625% per annum and will mature on November 15, 2028. The 2030 Notes will bear interest at 4.950% per annum and will mature on November 15, 2030. Interest on the 2028 Notes will be payable semi-annually on May 15 and November 15 of each year, beginning on May 15, 2026. Interest on the 2030 Notes will be payable semi-annually on May 15 and November 15 of each year, beginning on May 15, 2026.

The Notes will initially be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by certain of AWLC’s wholly owned domestic subsidiaries that guarantee its credit facilities. AWLC intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering (i) to fund assets, (ii) to pay related fees and expenses, and (iii) for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of certain of its indebtedness. The Offering is expected to close on November 13, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes and the related guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes are being sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About ATLAS SP Partners

ATLAS is a global investment firm providing stable capital, financing, advisory and institutional products to market participants seeking innovative and bespoke structured credit and asset-backed solutions. ATLAS is proud to build upon a legacy of client excellence that includes certainty of execution, deep expertise and full-service capabilities across the asset management landscape.

Media Contact:

Tim Ragones / Kate Thompson / Kate Kelley

(212) 355-4449

atlas-sp@joelefrank.com

Investor Contact:

Alex Pelzar

Head of Investor Relations

(212) 540-5749

alex.pelzar@atlas-sp.com





1 Loans originated by ATLAS and/or AASP Management, L.P (“AASP”), Atlas Warehouse Company’s investment manager and an affiliate of Apollo Global Management Inc. Atlas Warehouse Company is sub-advised by a subsidiary of ATLAS.