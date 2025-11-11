DIVEVOLK Breaks Underwater Silence: Announces SeaLink Real-Time Data Transmitter Launch at DEMA 2025

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVEVOLK, a leader in innovative underwater smartphone technology, today announced the official launch of SeaLink, a revolutionary underwater smartphone data transmitter. This groundbreaking system eliminates the long-standing signal blackout for divers, enabling real-time live streaming, two-way video calls, and full mobile app access at depths of up to 30 meters (approx. 100 ft).

The official debut and live demonstrations of the SeaLink system will be the centerpiece of DIVEVOLK's presence at DEMA Show 2025, from November 11-14 in Orlando, Florida, at Booth #658.

SeaLink bridges the final communication gap between the surface and the underwater world. It operates via a floating Surface Processing Unit (CPU) that captures 4G cellular signals and transmits them through a specialized 30-meter, lightweight data cable to the Underwater Communication Operation Terminal, which houses the diver's smartphone in a SeaTouch waterproof housing. This provides a stable, high-speed data connection, finally moving underwater operations from "record and wait" to "share it live."

Transforming Underwater Operations and Content Creation

SeaLink is poised to revolutionize multiple industries by unlocking real-time data flow. For content creators and media, it enables live broadcasts directly to platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok from underwater. For scientists and researchers, it eliminates hours of wasted time by allowing for real-time data collection and collaboration with surface teams. In commercial diving and engineering, SeaLink can reduce inspection times by over 60% by facilitating live video consultations with topside engineers.





"For too long, the ocean has been a place of digital isolation. We could capture its beauty, but we couldn't share it in the moment," said a spokesperson for DIVEVOLK. "SeaLink changes that. It democratizes underwater broadcasting, providing a robust, consumer-level solution for what was once only possible with six-figure budgets. This is not just a product; it's the beginning of the interactive ocean."

Diver-Focused Engineering and Key Features

Designed for solo operation and harsh environments, SeaLink integrates several key innovations:

Smart-Lock Retractable Wheel: Allows a single diver to effortlessly manage the 30-meter (100 ft) cable, preventing tangles and simplifying deployment.

Full App & Touchscreen Access: Compatible with all DIVEVOLK SeaTouch 4 Max kits, the terminal provides 100% touchscreen control for all mobile applications.

Modular & Robust Design: Built for the field, SeaLink's modular components allow for easy self-maintenance, minimizing downtime.

Extended 60-Hour Battery Life: Ensures reliable operation for multiple dives or extended scientific and commercial projects.

Ensures reliable operation for multiple dives or extended scientific and commercial projects. Creator Ecosystem: Multi-function extension threads on the grip support a full range of accessories, including diving lights, external lenses, filters, and buoyancy arms.



Product Specifications

The SeaLink system is a comprehensive, transportable solution. Key specifications include:

Output WIFI frequency: 2.4 GHz (2412 MHz ~ 2484 MHz)

Cable length/tension: 30 meters / withstands 5kg pull force

Battery life: 60 hours

Ambient temperature: -10°C ~ 50°C

Total weight: 9.5 kg

9.5 kg Suitcase size: 590mm * 390mm * 160mm

Visit DIVEVOLK at DEMA Show 2025

DIVEVOLK invites all DEMA Show 2025 attendees, media representatives, and industry partners to visit Booth #658 for a live, hands-on demonstration of the SeaLink system. See firsthand how real-time underwater communication will shape the future of diving, science, and content creation.

Event: DEMA Show 2025

Date: November 11th ~ 14th

DIVEVOLK Booth: 685

Address: Orange Country Convention Center, Orlando, Florida





About DIVEVOLK

DIVEVOLK is a pioneering technology company dedicated to bridging the gap between the digital world and the ocean. Specializing in advanced underwater smartphone housings and accessories, DIVEVOLK empowers divers, photographers, and explorers to capture and share the underwater world with unprecedented ease and creativity. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and accessibility, DIVEVOLK is committed to building the future of underwater communication.

