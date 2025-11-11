GUOYUAN SECURITIES: Harnessing Global Vision and Local Expertise to Navigate New Opportunities in China's Capital Markets

HEIFE, China, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid profound shifts in the global economic landscape and ongoing reforms in China’s financial markets, GUOYUAN SECURITIES CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as “GUOYUAN SECURITIES”), a leading provider of integrated financial services in China, is strategically combining global vision with deep local insight to build a bridge that connects domestic and international investors to China’s new engines of growth.

As China accelerates the two-way opening of its capital markets, fundamental shifts are reshaping investment logic. GUOYUAN SECURITIES believes this presents a historic opportunity for forward-thinking institutions and investors.

“We are at a critical juncture, transitioning from reliance on ‘hard resources’ to a focus on ‘soft power,’” said a representative from GUOYUAN SECURITIES. “The key to future success lies in accurately anticipating policy directions, uncovering value along the industrial value chain, and managing risk effectively.”

In-Depth Research Drives Value Discovery

One of GUOYUAN SECURITIES’ core strengths lies in its deep research capabilities rooted in the Chinese market. Its research team not only covers macro strategies and traditional industries, but has also built authoritative analytical frameworks in emerging sectors such as new energy, semiconductors, biopharmaceuticals, and artificial intelligence.

By combining top-down macroeconomic analysis with bottom-up company screening, GUOYUAN SECURITIES is committed to delivering forward-looking and actionable investment solutions. This enables clients to identify assets with genuine long-term value amid an increasingly complex and dynamic market environment.

Full-Cycle Services Empowering Client Growth

From equity investment during the incubation stage to investment banking services in the growth phase, and asset management and wealth planning in the maturity stage, GUOYUAN SECURITIES has built a comprehensive financial services ecosystem that supports enterprises throughout their entire lifecycle.

Its investment banking division stands out in facilitating the listing of technology-driven companies on platforms such as the STAR Market and ChiNext, helping specialized and sophisticated enterprises that produce new and unique products connect with capital markets.

Embracing Digital Transformation and Sustainable Development

In response to the rising tide of fintech, GUOYUAN SECURITIES is actively advancing its digital transformation, leveraging technology to enhance operational efficiency and elevate the client experience. In parallel, the firm has deeply integrated ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles into its investment decision-making and risk management processes. It is also proactively supporting China’s dual carbon goals by directing capital toward future-oriented industries.

Looking ahead, GUOYUAN SECURITIES will continue to leverage its strong local foundation and increasingly global network to serve as both a connector and a value discoverer—bridging global capital with high-quality Chinese assets. Together with its clients, the firm is committed to seizing the vast opportunities arising from China's high-quality development.

Contact: Liu Siyi Selena, liusiyi@gyzq.com.cn