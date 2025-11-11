From Pre-Orders to Presence：Breakthrough Emotion-Tracking Pendant, NUNA, Officially Launches in U.S. Ahead of Holiday Season

HONG KONG, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NUNA pendant arrives at the beginning of the holiday gift season, a time when people search for gifts that carry meaning, not just utility. As emotional well-being increasingly becomes a part of personal care and human connection, NUNA offers a quiet alternative to traditional gifts: a heartfelt way to say “I care about how you feel.”

Designed as both wearable tech and emotional fashion jewelry, NUNA goes beyond tracking steps or productivity like typical fitness trackers. It offers something far more personal: a secure, discreet means of fostering emotional awareness and connection, making it a thoughtful gift for loved ones or a valuable tool for self-care. “In a season about giving, we believe the most valuable gift is presence,” said Ernest X, Founder and CEO of ThingX Technologies. “NUNA invites people to say ‘I care about how you feel,’ not just how you perform.”

“Emotional well-being is one of the most personal forms of care,” said Ernest X.

“In a season defined by giving, we hope NUNA serve as a reminder that understanding someone’s feelings is also a profound gift.”

After months of global pre-orders and beta testing, NUNA is now shipping across the United States — introducing a new era of emotion-aware wearables grounded in privacy, empathy, and trust.

Privacy First, Always

At the heart of NUNA’s design lies a fundamental principle: understanding without intrusion.

Unlike many AI-powered devices, NUNA performs all emotion recognition directly on your device, ensuring that no raw voice, biometric, or environmental data is ever transmitted or stored externally.

The device interprets patterns such as breathing rhythm, tone, and heart-rate variability locally , offering real-time insights without reliance on cloud storage.

Users retain complete control over data and sensing functions:

All sensors can be paused or disabled at any time.

Emotional signals are processed locally and automatically cleared.

Only anonymized, encrypted summaries may be optionally shared for trend insights — never identifiable content.





This privacy-by-design approach underscores ThingX’s commitment to responsible AI and ethical innovation.

Crafted for both Body and Mind

NUNA is both a wearable device and a piece of crafted emotional jewelry.

Each pendant is engineered and assembled with care to ensure durability, comfort, and tactile warmth.

Key design details include:

Over 100 material refinements to achieve a smooth, stone-like texture.

Skin-friendly coating and precision-balanced weight.

Magnetic alignment and vibration tuned to micro-level accuracy.

Rigorous quality testing for sweat, light, and long-term wear resistance.





The Science of Subtlety

NUNA employs a “calm computing” interaction model, devoid of alerts, voices, or constant prompts. Instead, it offers gentle vibrations when emotions fluctuate.

There are no alerts, no voices, no constant prompts — only a subtle pulse of light or vibration when emotion fluctuates.

Its mindful response loop works in three steps:

Awareness — Proprietary algorithms identify emotional states. Resonance — Gentle vibration pattern, developed by psychologists, aids in breathing and restoring emotional coherence. Reflection — The NUNA app visualizes emotional trends, helping users recognize their triggers and patterns daily, monthly, and even yearly over time.





This silent dialogue between body, mind, and machine transforms emotional awareness into a daily ritual — simple, intuitive, and deeply human.





Beyond Product — A Movement Toward Emotional Well-Being

With its U.S. debut, NUNA aims to inspire a cultural shift, reinforcing the idea that emotional balance is an essential aspect of self-care rather than a luxury.

Each pendant comes with a magnetic charger, an adaptive haptic engine, and up to 2 days of battery life, all in an IP65 water-resistant design.

The NUNA app (available on iOS and Android) complements the pendant with emotion journaling, mindfulness guidance, and personalized vibration feedback.





Available now at www.nunatechnology.com for USD $299, NUNA represents a new kind of wearable: one that doesn’t track performance — it honors presence.

Technology That Connects, Not Replaces

Unlike many AI systems that attempt to replicate human relationships, NUNA is built on a fundamentally different mission: to support reconnection, not replacement. By gently fostering emotional awareness, NUNA helps users better understand their inner states—leading to deeper self-awareness and more authentic engagement with others. When individuals become more attuned to their own emotions, they naturally communicate with greater empathy, patience, and clarity—qualities that form the foundation of meaningful human connection. Far from being an escape from reality, NUNA is a gentle invitation to return to the real world, more present and emotionally aligned.

Contact: Amanda Ma, hello@nunatechnology.com