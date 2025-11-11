EIOTCLUB Launches Certified Device Program for Testers and Manufacturers

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EIOTCLUB, a leading IoT connectivity provider, is calling on hardware manufacturers and tech enthusiasts to join its new Certified Device Program. The initiative is designed to tackle a common industry challenge: the lack of reliable, field-tested IoT devices that seamlessly integrate with connectivity solutions. EIOTCLUB aims to build a stronger “device + SIM card” ecosystem, drive the next wave of IoT innovation by encouraging real-world testing and collaboration across the IoT industry

“Our mission has always been to make the IoT easier,” said Newton, the founder of EIOTCLUB. “Connectivity shouldn’t be complicated, and innovation shouldn’t stay behind closed doors. With the Certified Device Program, we’re opening the door for both individuals and manufacturers to participate in real testing and shape the future of connected devices together.”

Headquartered in Seattle, EIOTCLUB serves over 2.58 million users worldwide with IoT SIM and eSIM solutions.. Its stable, cost-effective, and scalable connectivity powers applications across remote monitoring, smart vehicles, and industrial IoT, supporting businesses and individuals alike in building smarter, more reliable networks.





Join the Movement: How the Certified Device Program Works

EIOTCLUB’s Certified Device Program brings together individual testers and hardware manufacturers, creating a collaborative space to shape the future of IoT.

For Certification Officers (Individual Users)

EIOTCLUB offers a simple four-step process for individuals who want to join the #IoT Certification Officer community:

Step 1: Apply for Testing

Interested participants fill out the online application form to join the IoT Certification Officer Program.

Interested participants fill out the to join the IoT Certification Officer Program. Step 2: Confirmation & Device Assignment

Once approved, applicants receive confirmation via email or WhatsApp. They can then select and finalize their assigned test device.

Once approved, applicants receive confirmation via email or WhatsApp. They can then select and finalize their assigned test device. Step 3: Testing & Feedback

Participants use the device following EIOTCLUB’s official testing standards. They record and submit detailed video feedback along with a completed evaluation form.

Participants use the device following EIOTCLUB’s official testing standards. They record and submit detailed video feedback along with a completed evaluation form. Step 4: Rewards & Recognition

After successful submission, testers receive exclusive rewards — including free devices, cash rewards, and vouchers, with specific incentives adjusted for each campaign. Certified Officers also enjoy priority access to new devices, and their rewards can stack across multiple tests, making it a highly engaging and rewarding experience.

It’s an exciting opportunity for tech enthusiasts, smart home users, and mobile Wi-Fi users to test innovative devices while influencing how products perform on EIOTCLUB’s global network.





For Manufacturers (B2B Partners)

EIOTCLUB provides a clear four-step onboarding procedure for hardware manufacturers to submit their products for certification:

Step 1: Submit Devices

Manufacturers complete an online application and provide all required details here . EIOTCLUB’s team reviews each submission to ensure basic eligibility and compatibility with its network.

Manufacturers complete an online application and provide all required details . EIOTCLUB’s team reviews each submission to ensure basic eligibility and compatibility with its network. Step 2: Internal Evaluation

EIOTCLUB’s in-house experts conduct a thorough technical assessment to confirm that the device meets performance standards and review criteria.

EIOTCLUB’s in-house experts conduct a thorough technical assessment to confirm that the device meets performance standards and review criteria. Step 3: User Testing & Review

Approved devices are distributed to real tech enthusiasts and users for hands-on testing. Testers provide honest feedback based on real-world scenarios.

Approved devices are distributed to real tech enthusiasts and users for hands-on testing. Testers provide honest feedback based on real-world scenarios. Step 4: Publish & Deliver

Once the device successfully passes user testing, EIOTCLUB publishes the review for consumers and promotes the product through multiple channels- including the Certified Device section on the official website, social media platforms, newsletters reaching millions of users, and industry reports.





This multi-channel exposure boosts both brand visibility and market credibility, helping manufacturers build trust with potential customers and partners. By combining user insights with EIOTCLUB’s connectivity expertise, the program ensures reliability, builds trust, and strengthens the #IoT Certification Officer ecosystem.

Be Part of the Innovation Journey

“Our mission has always been to build trust between brands and consumers through transparency and real user experience,” said Newton. “By bringing together passionate testers and innovative manufacturers, we’re creating a reliable ecosystem where good products get the spotlight they deserve.”





This initiative not only empowers users to experience and evaluate cutting-edge IoT devices firsthand but also gives suppliers valuable exposure, credibility, and partnership opportunities.

Certified products are already available for purchase, including 4G security cameras, kids’ smart watches, AI voice recorders, and more. Explore the full collection here: EIOTCLUB Certified Device Collection .

Applications open today, marking the official start of the program’s pilot phase in Q4 2025. Join the program to get hands-on experience, share your honest evaluation, and help shape the future of IoT products. Learn more and apply to become a Certification Officer or submit your device .

Contact: Casso Cheung, business@eiotclub.com