Salt lake City, UT, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Tidewater News has officially named Lexington Law Firm the Best Credit Repair Company of 2026. This prestigious recognition highlights Lexington Law's unwavering dedication to client success, legal advocacy, and innovative credit repair solutions. Why Lexington Law Stands Out

Attorney‑Led Legal Team



Since 2004, Lexington Law has employed a dedicated team of attorneys and paralegals who bring legal precision and authority to every dispute. They are empowered to escalate issues with formal legal letters-an advantage that ensures clients' rights are thoroughly advocated.

Comprehensive Credit Repair Services



Clients benefit from a complete perspective of their credit drawn from reporting from the three major bureaus (Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax), intelligent dispute management, identity theft protection (including up to $1 million in insurance), real-time monitoring, and the TrustPilot‑rated mobile portal for ongoing progress tracking.

Personalized Solutions and Measurable Results



Each client receives a personal strategy tailored to their credit profile and life events, including divorce and medical emergencies. The Firm reports that its clients saw over 84 million items removed from their credit reports since 2004, with many clients experiencing real improvements in their scores.

Transparent and Accessible Client Onboarding



Lexington Law offers a complimentary initial assessment that includes a review of your credit score and a short summary of your credit profile.

Nationwide Reach with Mobile Convenience



Operating nationwide (excluding Oregon), Lexington Law is assisted in its work by of-counsel attorneys in multiple states. Lexington Law's well-rated mobile app allows clients to monitor credit changes, receive alerts, and manage their cases at any time.

About Lexington Law Firm









Since 2004, Lexington Law has built a reputation as a pioneering force in the credit repair industry. With decades of experience, the firm has successfully guided hundreds of thousands of consumers in repairing credit reports through legally grounded strategies.

Key strengths include:

The use of credit reports to ensure a full-spectrum review from multiple credit bureaus. A responsively designed digital portal and app that tracks progress on individual negative items and notifies clients of credit updates. A history of trustworthy, stakeholder‑oriented performance, reinforced by educational resources helping clients understand consumer rights and credit-building best practices. Lexington Law is recognized for championing consumer advocacy via legal channels. Their approach combines dispute tools with everyday financial empowerment, truly positioning them as a leader in credit repair.

About Tidewater News





Tidewater News is a respected regional news outlet dedicated to lifestyle reporting and expert evaluations of service providers. Their annual reviews are rooted in rigorous assessment and objective analysis.

Visit the full Story here: Best Credit Repair Companies of 2026



