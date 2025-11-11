Upgrade your smart home with reliable protection: EZVIZ brings unmissable deals this Singles' Day Sale across MENA

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZVIZ, a global leader in smart home security and lifestyle solutions, is lighting up this year’s Singles' Day Sale with can’t-miss deals across Amazon MENA and Noon. The sale is ongoing from November 7 to 13, giving shoppers the perfect chance to grab their favorite EZVIZ smart gadgets at incredible prices before it’s too late.

From cameras and video doorbells to advanced smart locks, this year’s Singles' Day lineup spans multiple categories of smart home innovations, most of which are designed to enhance household safety and peace of mind. Whether upgrading your home’s entryway or keeping an eye on every corner, EZVIZ offers trusted products that bring smart protection within reach.

C6N Smart Wi-Fi Camera

The C6N is the easiest gadget to step into your smart living. This camera offers complete room coverage, letting you check your home’s security remotely anytime, anywhere. With intelligent motion tracking and night vision, it keeps you connected and reassured, whether you’re at work, traveling, or relaxing next door.

Y2000 Fingerprint Smart Lock

Make your front door smarter and safer. The Y2000 introduces a new level of convenience with fingerprint unlocking and remote control through the EZVIZ App. Once connected, it can also integrate seamlessly with your C6N camera, allowing you to monitor the entrance and manage access in one smart ecosystem.

DL50 Face Recognition Smart Lock

For those who want the latest in secure access, the DL50 recognizes who you are to open the door. It also supports multiple unlocking methods, including mobile app, password, and traditional key, offering both flexibility and peace of mind for modern households.

CP7 Video Doorphone

A smart doorkeeper that makes it easy to see and talk to visitors from anywhere. Designed especially for large homes and villas, it provides clear visuals and instant communication through the EZVIZ App. You can also pair it with EZVIZ smart locks to remotely unlock your door and manage access with just a tap—bringing convenience and security together at your doorstep.

With innovation and quality at its core, EZVIZ continues to help families in the MENA region embrace the future of secure, intelligent living. Don’t miss your chance to upgrade your home, the Singles' Day Sale is now live on Amazon MENA and Noon through November 13.

Contact:

Charlene Li

lixiaolan15@ezviz.com