$15.3 Million Award to Murder Victim’s Estate After Finding “Skill Game” Maker Pace-O-Matic Liable In 2020 Hazelton Convenience Store Attendant Robbery-Murder

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Philadelphia County jury returned a $15.3 million verdict in favor of the Estate of Ashokkumar Patel, finding Defendants Pace-O-Matic (“POM”) and Miele Manufacturing were negligent parties in the fatal shooting of the store clerk in a December 12, 2020 shooting in Hazelton, Pennsylvania. Mr. Patel, a 50-year-old immigrant from India, who was represented by Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky, was killed during a robbery at one of POM’s so-called “Pennsylvania Skill” locations. Mr. Patel was mopping the floor when he was shot and killed. He was also responsible for making large cash payouts to people placing bets on the unregulated “skill” game machines played in the store.

POM and Miele designed, manufactured and sold the machines that have been placed in thousands of locations throughout the state. Despite significant safety regulations for casinos and truck stop gambling facilities, Plaintiff argued that POM ignored known safety rules for its betting locations, only placing rules on locations that enhanced its profits from the gaming machines.

Robert W. Zimmerman, of Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky who tried the case with his colleague John Lang, said after today’s verdict, “Pace-O-Matic created a staggering enterprise in Pennsylvania, and was entirely focused on increasing its bottom line rather than protecting vulnerable, low-wage workers who had to make large payouts without any security measures to protect them from foreseeable risks. On behalf of the Patel family, we hope Pace-O-Matic listens to the jury’s clear verdict that placing profits over safety can and does lead to dangerous consequences.”





POM and Miele were joined on the verdict sheet by Jafet Rodriguez, the convicted killer of Mr. Patel, and the premises owner. The civil wrongful death lawsuit (Case ID: 221101639) was filed in 2022. Mr. Rodriguez was criminally convicted in Luzerne County and is currently incarcerated.

