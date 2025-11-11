Statement by the Texas Hemp Business Council on the Passage of the Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Texas Hemp Business Council (THBC) issued the following statement regarding the passage of H.R. 5371:

“We are deeply disappointed by Congress’ passage of H.R. 5371, the Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2026, with restrictive hemp provisions that will eliminate the nation’s $28 billion hemp economy.

“By redefining hemp and imposing an unprecedented 0.4 mg total THC cap per container, Congress has effectively banned the vast majority of hemp-derived products that millions of adults and veterans have safely relied on since the 2018 Farm Bill.

“The consequences of this sweeping change are severe and immediate:

Farmers will lose critical markets.

Small businesses will be forced to close.

Consumers and veterans will turn to illegal markets.

State regulatory systems will be overridden.

More than 300,000 people will lose their jobs.





“We are particularly dismayed that the U.S. Senate failed to adopt Senator Rand Paul’s amendment to strike Section 781 from H.R. 5371. Senator Mitch McConnell’s testimony in opposition to the amendment reflected a complete disconnect from reality. His statements perpetuate long-debunked anti-hemp narratives and demonstrate how grossly out of touch some national leaders are with American sentiment. In contrast, Senator Ted Cruz stood not just for Texans, but for farmers, small businesses, veterans and consumers across the country.

“Now the industry is once again caught in the crossfire of a political showdown, with hemp serving as collateral damage. Congress had years to address the FDA’s regulatory failures, yet instead of crafting a science-based solution, a last-minute political deal put the entire sector at risk.

“History has shown that these kinds of restrictions can be stopped. We successfully fought similar harmful hemp bans during the 89th Texas Legislature and subsequent special sessions. We saw firsthand that bans do not work and the architects of those bans are now facing the political fallout of their actions.

“Hemp is too vital to the American economy and to the livelihoods of millions to be dismantled by rushed, politically driven legislation. As we proved in Texas, we will continue to pursue every legal and legislative option to overturn these harmful provisions and restore a fair, science-based system that continues to protect minors, ensure product safety and preserves the economic opportunities Congress created in 2018.”

About the Texas Hemp Business Council



The Texas Hemp Business Council is an industry organization dedicated to promoting the hemp-based cannabinoid industry in Texas, while advocating for consumer safety, education and stakeholder engagement. More information is available at http://www.texashempbusinesscouncil.com.

Media Contacts:

