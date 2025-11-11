Aster and Aether Fuels Partner on the First Next-Generation Commercial Sustainable Aviation Fuel Plant in Singapore

SINGAPORE and CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aster, a leading provider of energy and chemical solutions in Southeast Asia, and Aether Fuels (Aether), a sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) producer, have today signed an agreement to develop the first next-generation, commercial-scale SAF production facility in Southeast Asia at Aster Pulau Bukom in Singapore. Combining Aether’s breakthrough technology with Aster’s deep expertise at its Singapore fully integrated refining and chemical hub, this facility will position Singapore at the forefront of energy transformation and decarbonization, reinforcing its role as the region’s leading center for sustainable industrial innovation.

Project Beacon, Aether’s commercial demonstration facility, will utilize the company’s Aurora™ technology to produce up to 50 barrels of fuel per day (2,000 tons of fuel per year). It will convert industrial waste gas and biomethane into CORSIA-certified SAF, achieving more than 70% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared to conventional jet fuel, making it the first commercial facility of its kind. Project Beacon is expected to commence construction in 2026 and begin commercial operations in 2028.

Locating the plant on Pulau Bukom underscores Aster’s commitment to fostering breakthrough innovation within its asset ecosystem. Aster will provide renewable power, waste carbon feedstock, utilities, and site support to accelerate the development and commercialization of Aether’s scalable solution.

Erwin Ciputra, Group CEO of Aster, said: “Today marks an important step forward in reducing carbon intensity and advancing new energy pathways. By bringing together Aether’s technology with the expertise of our Bukom facility, we are demonstrating how partnerships between established industrial leaders and agile innovators can catalyze the introduction of disruptive solutions on a commercial scale. This reflects Aster’s broader sustainability agenda and through Aster Ventures, we will invest in transformative technologies and next-generation energy solutions – working closely with innovators to strengthen Singapore’s role as the region’s hub for industrial renewable energy.”

Conor Madigan, Founder and CEO of Aether Fuels, said: “Singapore is a natural location for this breakthrough facility, with its world-class talent, strong innovation ecosystem, and steady support from the Economic Development Board (EDB). It is also where Aether began as a venture-build at Xora Innovation, a global deep tech venture firm backed by Temasek, making this project especially meaningful. We are particularly impressed by the expertise, openness and innovation-focus of Aster, and other regional partners, such as the Singapore Airlines Group and Sembcorp , with whom we aim to advance Singapore’s SAF industry. By building Project Beacon within Aster’s world-scale refinery, we can accelerate deployment of our Aurora solution and help position Southeast Asia as a global hub for sustainable fuels.”

Png Cheong Boon, Chairman of the Singapore Economic Board (EDB), said: “This new Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) facility strengthens Singapore’s competitiveness as a hub for sustainable products and demonstrates how companies here can seamlessly collaborate to scale breakthrough innovations. We welcome more companies to partner with us in advancing sustainable solutions and low-carbon technologies, to shape the next chapter of growth for Singapore and the region.”

Project Beacon will be able to use a range of waste carbon feedstock, which is a critical enabler of next-generation SAF. While the HEFA (hydro-processed esters and fatty acids) process ignited the first wave of SAF production, feedstock limitations such as the lack of used cooking oil make it challenging to support future demand. Aether Aurora overcomes these constraints by converting a variety of abundant waste carbon feedstocks into fuel with high yields and low capital costs, making it a sustainable and scalable approach to drive the next SAF production wave.

ABOUT AETHER FUELS

Aether Fuels is a climate technology company revolutionizing sustainable fuel production to help hard-to-abate industries like aviation and ocean shipping achieve their decarbonization goals. Our breakthrough Aether Aurora™ technology converts waste carbon into drop-in liquid fuels with near-ideal carbon conversion efficiency. The scalable solution addresses the core requirements of next-generation sustainable fuels by increasing production yields and reducing capital costs, while utilizing a diverse range of feedstocks. Founded in 2022 and backed by global investors and partners, we maintain principal offices in the U.S. and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.aetherfuels.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT ASTER

Aster is a leading provider of energy, chemical, and infrastructure solutions in Southeast Asia, supplying products and services to various manufacturing industries in both domestic and international markets. It is a Chandra Asri-led joint venture with Glencore. Since Chandra Asri Group’s establishment in 1992, the Group has grown from strength to strength to build its reputation as a reliable growth partner, with strategically well positioned assets in Indonesia and Singapore. The Group’s total asset base includes a refinery with a capacity of more than 300,000 barrels per day with ongoing asset rejuvenation, alongside a 1.1 million metric ton naphtha cracker on Bukom Island, 2.5 million metric tons of downstream chemical assets on Jurong Island, and a 0.9 million metric ton naphtha cracker in Cilegon. The company's business is supported by core infrastructure assets, including energy, electricity, water, jetty, and tank farm facilities. For more information, visit www.aster.com.sg.

