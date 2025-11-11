Havila Kystruten AS: Ex. date reverse share split and change of ISIN today

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Havila Kystruten AS on 7 November 2025 with key information regarding the reverse share split and change of ISIN of the Company's shares.

The Company's shares are trading exclusive the reverse share split as of today, as described below.

Issuer: Havila Kystruten AS

Ex-date: 11 November 2025

Type of corporate action: Reverse share split





Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114



