Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – fourth tranche for 2025

Please see below information about transactions made under the fourth tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 29 October 2025.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 30 October 2025 to no later than 2 February 2026.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 29 October 2025, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/658157

From 3 November to 7 November 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,497,755 own shares at an average price of NOK 244.6686 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 3 November OSE 298,000 244.3141 72,805,601.80 CEUX TQEX 4 November OSE 304,000 241.7778 73,500,451.20 CEUX TQEX 5 November OSE 298,538 246.1989 73,499,727.21 CEUX TQEX 6 November OSE 298,417 245.4285 73,240,036.68 CEUX TQEX 7 November OSE 298,800 245.6754 73,407,809.52 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,497,755 244.6686 366,453,626.41 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 601,752 241.5536 145,355,385.87 CEUX TQEX Total 601,752 241.5536 145,355,385.87 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 2,099,507 243.7758 511,809,012.29 CEUX TQEX Total 2,099,507 243.7758 511,809,012.29





Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 45,742,119 own shares, corresponding to 1.79% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 35,421,817 own shares, corresponding to 1.39% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

