Innovature BPO Appoints Thoai Nguyen as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Service Excellence and AI-Driven Capabilities Growth

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovature BPO, a global outsourcing partner delivering AI-powered operations through top talent in Vietnam and the Philippines, is pleased to announce the appointment of Thoai Nguyen as Chief Operating Officer. This strategic leadership addition marks an important milestone as the company strengthens its operational structure and service quality to support continued growth and innovation.

The Next Chapter: Strengthening Leadership for Sustained Growth

After 10 years of building a strong foundation, Innovature BPO is expanding its executive leadership with the role of Chief Operating Officer. This move reflects the company's commitment to scaling operations while maintaining the high service quality that has earned recognition as a Top 100 Outsourcing Company by Global IAOP and winner of two Stevie Awards.

Thoai Nguyen brings over 20 years of leadership experience across banking, insurance, manufacturing, logistics, and outsourcing services. He has a strong track record in operational excellence and scaling digital capabilities.

Prior to joining Innovature, he served as CEO of DIGI-TEXX VIETNAM, one of Vietnam’s largest BPO and digital services organizations, where he led company growth, strategic planning, and the development of digital solutions across multiple industries. Earlier, he held key roles at global financial institutions, including HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank, driving digital adoption and overseeing large-scale operational change programs.

Driving Operational Excellence and Client Success

As Chief Operating Officer, Thoai oversees Client Service Delivery teams, including Accounting & Finance Services, Customer Experience Operations, Digital Creative Services, and Data & Analytics, as well as essential Back-Office functions such as Technology and Human Resources. His focus will be on driving service excellence, enhancing service delivery and expanding AI-driven capabilities to exceed client expectations.

"We're excited to have Thoai join our leadership team at this important time in our company's journey," said Thuy Doan, CEO of Innovature BPO. "His experience in operations, digital transformation, and building scalable business processes aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. As we continue to grow and serve our clients with greater capabilities, Thoai's leadership will be instrumental in sustaining our trajectory of innovation and delivering consistently exceptional results."

Commenting on his appointment, Thoai Nguyen shared, "I'm thrilled to be part of Innovature BPO's next chapter. The company has built an impressive reputation over the past decade, and I look forward to working with the talented team here to strengthen client partnerships, advance AI-powered solutions, and drive sustainable growth."

About Innovature BPO

Innovature BPO is a global outsourcing partner delivering AI-enabled business process solutions for enterprises across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. With delivery centers in Vietnam and the Philippines, the Company combines skilled talent, advanced digital capabilities, and disciplined operational execution to help organizations scale efficiently, improve performance, and reduce cost.

Over the past decade, Innovature has built long-term client partnerships across industries including finance, technology, e-commerce, healthcare, and professional services.

Media Contact:

Sun Nguyen

Email: sun.nguyen@innovatureinc.com