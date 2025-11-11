Harvia and Dr. Emilia Vuorisalmi launch brand ambassador and content partnership in North America

Harvia partners with Dr. Emilia Vuorisalmi to inspire healthier living through the Finnish art of sauna in North America

Harvia, a global leader in sauna and spa, announces a brand ambassador and content partnership with Dr. Emilia Vuorisalmi, a Finnish medical doctor, bestselling author, and wellness expert known for connecting science with everyday self-care. The collaboration debuts in North America and extends across Harvia’s three brands in the region – Harvia, Almost Heaven Saunas, and ThermaSol.

Together, Harvia and Dr. Vuorisalmi will create science-based content and inspiring sauna experiences that highlight the proven health benefits of sauna and celebrate the Finnish approach to sauna wellbeing.

“Sauna has been part of everyday life in Finland for generations – a place to restore balance, connect with yourself and others, and feel good inside and out,” says Päivi Juolahti, Head of Marketing & Brands, Harvia Group. “Dr. Emilia’s medical background and inspiring way of translating science into everyday habits make her the ideal voice for North America.”

“Finnish sauna is a space for presence, safety, and balance,” says Dr. Emilia Vuorisalmi. “Heat and quiet help the body unwind and support recovery – while shared moments on the bench strengthen connection. I’m excited to share practical, science-informed rituals that busy Americans can keep.”

“Finland is conducting pioneering sauna studies that are attracting global attention and even being discussed in popular science podcasts such as Huberman Lab. For generations, Finns have believed in the healing power of sauna, and now science confirms it. We already know its benefits for stress management, cardiovascular health, dopamine balance, and hormonal wellbeing,” Dr. Vuorisalmi adds.

Bringing authentic Finnish sauna to a growing wellness market

The North American wellness market is expanding rapidly, and sauna has become one of its most dynamic growth categories. Through this partnership, Harvia aims to raise awareness of authentic Finnish sauna and make expert-led knowledge more accessible to consumers.

As part of the collaboration, Dr. Vuorisalmi will host a multimedia content series featuring wellness voices, athletes, and sauna users, sharing science-backed guidance and simple rituals that promote balance, recovery, and connection.

“Authentic voices matter,” says Nic Flaws, Head of Marketing, Harvia North America. “Consumers today want trusted guidance and real inspiration — not just products. Emilia brings both medical authority and heartfelt passion for Finnish sauna culture, making her an outstanding collaborator as we continue introducing true sauna experiences to North American homes.”

Part of the content program will also be available for audiences in Europe and beyond.

About Dr. Emilia Vuorisalmi

Dr. Emilia Vuorisalmi is a Finnish medical doctor, bestselling author, and recognized voice in hormonal health and wellbeing. Her latest book, The Healing Power of Hormones, was published in the UK in January 2025 by Penguin Random House. The German edition followed on October 29, and the Finnish translation, Hormonien voima, is released on November 11, 2025. The book’s translation rights have been sold into ten languages.

Information about the book: https://www.docemilia.com/books

Harvia in short

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 175.2 million in 2024. Harvia Group employs approximately 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Additional information

https://almostheaven.com/pages/dr-emilia

https://www.harvia.com/en/ideas-and-trends/healing-with-heat/how-to-sauna-for-mood-stress-connection/



Päivi Juolahti, Head of Marketing & Brands

tel. +358 40 7033 480

paivi.juolahti@harvia.com

Dr. Emilia Vuorisalmi, Physician, Author and Wellness Expert

tel. +358 40 5244 364

info@docemilia.com

