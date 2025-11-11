Unnatural Amino Acids Market to Reach US$ 5.03 Billion By 2032 Driven by Advances in Drug Discovery, Biologics and Protein Engineering - SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unnatural Amino Acids Market Size and Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Unnatural Amino Acids Market was valued at US$ 2.16 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 5.03 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.15% over 2025-2032. The market in the United States was valued at US$ 0.65 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 1.42 billion by 2032, supported by FDA-backed innovations in peptide therapeutics and strong investments in biopharmaceutical research and development.

The global market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing use in drug discovery, biological development, and protein engineering. These amino acids increase drug stability, bioavailability, and selectivity making them key components of next-generation treatments. Companies such as Ajinomoto Company, BASF SE and Sen Chemicals AG are accelerating innovations with proprietary biosynthetic platforms and large-scale manufacturing capabilities. The increased outsourcing of research and production to biological, protein-based pharmaceutical and contract research organizations (CROs) is further supporting the expansion of the worldwide market.





Get free Sample Report of Unnatural Amino Acids Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8129

Unnatural Amino Acids Market Overview

Unnatural amino acids are artificially designed molecules that go beyond the 20 naturally occurring amino acids found in proteins. Their ability to introduce new chemical functionality makes them invaluable in developing customized proteins, advanced drug candidates, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

Advancements in biosynthetic engineering and chemical synthesis have made possible the mass production of enantiomerically pure D- and beta-amino acids, enhancing both efficiency and cost-effectiveness. With the increasing demand for novel therapies, these compounds are playing a crucial role in targeted drug delivery, gene therapy, and the evolution of synthetic biology.

The United States is leading the global innovation driven by strong FDA guidance that promotes peptide and protein drug development. According to PhRMA, U.S. biopharmaceutical R&D investment exceeded USD 100 billion in 2023, directly increasing the need for synthetic and modified amino acids.

Major Players in the Unnatural Amino Acids Market Include:

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

BASF SE

Senn Chemicals AG

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

AnaSpec Inc.

Bayer AG

Enzo Life Sciences Inc.

CU Chemie Uetikon GmbH

Fufeng Group

Donboo Amino Acid Co., Ltd.

Wuxi Jinghai Amino Acid Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Highfine Biotech Co., Ltd.

Yoneyama Yakuhin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Nagase & Co., Ltd.

Nippon Rika Co., Ltd.

Miat S.P.A.

AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Taizhou Tianhong Biochemistry Technology Co., Ltd.

Unnatural Amino Acids Market Segment Insights:

By Type

In 2024, D-amino acids & derivatives dominated the market, accounting for over 28% of the total unnatural amino acids market share. This dominance is driven by their critical use in the development of peptide-based drugs and antimicrobial agents. Modified/Functionalized Amino Acids emerged as the fastest-growing segment due to their increasing use in customized protein synthesis and biologics engineering.

By Application

With more than 35% of the market share for unnatural amino acids in 2024, pharmaceuticals and drug development accounted for the highest proportion. The growing pipeline of peptide and protein medications that use non-natural amino acids for improved stability and bioactivity is a major driver of their demand. Cosmetics & Personal Care is the fastest-growing application segment, driven by the growing adoption of bioactive amino acid derivatives in anti-aging and skin-regenerating formulations.

By Source

Synthetic (Chemical Synthesis) led the global unnatural amino acids market in 2024 with 42% market share due to the precise control over structure, high purity, and scalability in production. Microbial/biosynthetic sources are the fastest-growing segment due to sustainability concerns and the emergence of cost-effective, enzyme-driven production technologies that reduce dependency on chemical synthesis.

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies dominated the unnatural amino acids market in 2024, holding a market share exceeding 48% due to continuous investments in drug discovery and development of protein-based therapeutics incorporating unnatural amino acids. Contract Research Organizations (CROs) is the fastest-growing end-user segment caused by the increasing trend of outsourcing custom amino acid synthesis.

Need Any Customization Research on Unnatural Amino Acids Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8129

Regional Analysis:

Due in large part to its robust biotechnology and pharmaceutical infrastructure, sophisticated research and development facilities, and widespread use of synthetic biology, North America dominated the global market for artificial amino acids in 2024.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global unnatural amino acids market, driven by rising contract manufacturing activities, growing biopharma R&D outsourcing, and expanding food and cosmetics industries.

Recent Developments:

In May 2024 , BASF SE announced the expansion of its synthetic amino acid production capabilities in Ludwigshafen, Germany, specifically focusing on beta- and D-amino acids for pharmaceutical applications. The expansion aims to meet rising demand from CDMOs and biologics manufacturers in Europe and North America.

, BASF SE announced the expansion of its synthetic amino acid production capabilities in Ludwigshafen, Germany, specifically focusing on beta- and D-amino acids for pharmaceutical applications. The expansion aims to meet rising demand from CDMOs and biologics manufacturers in Europe and North America. In July 2024, Suzhou Highfine Biotech Co., Ltd. launched a new line of high-purity unnatural amino acids tailored for peptide therapeutics and enzyme modification. The company also entered strategic supply agreements with two European peptide drug developers to support ongoing clinical trials.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

R&D INVESTMENT AND FUNDING TRENDS – helps you understand the global investment landscape, highlighting venture capital inflows, IPO activity, and public-private partnerships that are accelerating innovation in the unnatural amino acids ecosystem.

– helps you understand the global investment landscape, highlighting venture capital inflows, IPO activity, and public-private partnerships that are accelerating innovation in the unnatural amino acids ecosystem. TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION TRENDS – helps you track how AI, predictive analytics, and cloud-based genomic platforms are transforming synthesis efficiency, clinical applications, and registry-based research collaboration.

– helps you track how AI, predictive analytics, and cloud-based genomic platforms are transforming synthesis efficiency, clinical applications, and registry-based research collaboration. CLINICAL TRIALS AND PIPELINE PROGRESSION METRICS – helps you evaluate the number and phase distribution of ongoing clinical trials leveraging unnatural amino acids, offering insights into therapeutic focus areas and regulatory progress.

– helps you evaluate the number and phase distribution of ongoing clinical trials leveraging unnatural amino acids, offering insights into therapeutic focus areas and regulatory progress. DIAGNOSTIC AND TREATMENT PENETRATION RATES – helps you assess the market adoption of custom amino acids in peptide-based drugs, nutraceutical formulations, and precision medicine, identifying potential growth segments.

– helps you assess the market adoption of custom amino acids in peptide-based drugs, nutraceutical formulations, and precision medicine, identifying potential growth segments. PUBLIC-PRIVATE AND REGULATORY-BACKED INITIATIVES – helps you analyze how government programs, research grants, and policy frameworks are fostering cross-sector collaboration to advance unnatural amino acid innovation.

Buy the Unnatural Amino Acids Market Report Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8129

Unnatural Amino Acids Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.16 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.03 billion CAGR CAGR of 11.15% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments By Type [D-Amino Acids & Derivatives, DL-Amino Acids & Derivatives, Rare L-Amino Acids, Beta-Amino Acids & Derivatives, Cyclic Amino Acids, Gamma-Amino Butyric Acid (GABA), Gamma-Amino-Beta-Hydroxybutyric Acid (GABOB), Synthetic Amino Acids, Modified/Functionalized Amino Acids]



By Application [Pharmaceuticals & Drug Development, Therapeutic Applications, Food & Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Biological Research & Enzyme Engineering, Others (veterinary medicine, specialty chemicals, and material science applications)]



By Source [Synthetic (Chemical Synthesis), Plant-Based Sources, Animal-Based Sources, Microbial/Biosynthetic Sources]



By End-User [Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutions, Food & Beverage Industry, Cosmetics & Personal Care Manufacturers, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Others (veterinary drug developers and chemical manufacturers)] Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Access Complete Report Details of Unnatural Amino Acids Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/unnatural-amino-acids-market-8129

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.