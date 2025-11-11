Middle East AI in Oncology Market Size to Hit USD 812.89 Million by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Middle East AI in oncology market size is calculated at USD 111.65 million in 2024, grows to USD 136.17 million in 2025, and is projected to hit around USD 812.89 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 21.96% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034. The market is growing due to increasing cancer prevalence and rising adoption of AI-driven diagnostic and treatment solutions. Additionally, government investments in healthcare technology and digital transformation are accelerating market expansion.

Key Takeaways

Saudi Arabia dominated the Middle East AI in oncology market with a revenue share in 2024.

UAE is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By component, the hardware segment led the market in 2024.

By component, the software solution segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By cancer type, the breast cancer segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By cancer type, the prostate cancer segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By application, the diagnostics segment held the highest market share in 2024.

By application, the research & development segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end user, the surgical centers & medical institutes segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

What is AI in Oncology?

AI in oncology refers to the application of artificial intelligence technologies such as machine learning, deep learning, and predictive analytics to enhance cancer detection, diagnosis, treatment personalization, drug discovery, and patient outcomes monitoring, making oncology care faster, more accurate, and efficient. The Middle East AI in oncology market is growing due to the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, and the rapid adoption of advanced technologies for early diagnosis and personalized treatment. Governments across the region are supporting digital healthcare transformation, while collaborations between tech companies and medical institutions are boosting AI integration in oncology. Additionally, growing awareness of AI’s potential to improve cancer outcomes is driving market expansion.

For Instance, In March 2025, Lunit signed a multi-year agreement with Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, to implement its AI-based mammography tool, Lunit INSIGHT MMG, aimed at enhancing breast cancer detection accuracy.



Forecasting Cancer Incidence and Mortality in GCC Countries: 2020 to 2040 Percentage Change Analysis

Incidence Mortality





Country In 2020 In 2040 % Increase In 2020 In 2040 % Increase Bahrain 1205 3239 168.8 592 1890 219.3 Kuwait 3824 10,684 179.4 1718 5963 247.1 Oman 3664 8360 128.2 2019 5281 161.6 Qatar 1472 5498 273.5 703 3249 362.2 Saudi Arabia 27,578 59,694 116.5 12,986 32,728 152 UAE 4732 15,667 231.1 1877 8154 334.4 All GCC countries 42,475 103,142 142.8 19,895 57,265 187.8

What are the Primary Growth Drivers of the Middle East AI in Oncology Market?

The key growth drivers of the market include the rising incidence of cancer, increasing adoption of advanced AI technologies for early detection and precision treatment, and growing government support for digital healthcare transformation. Additionally, expanding collaborations between technology providers and healthcare institutions, along with rising awareness of AI’s role in improving cancer care outcomes, are fueling market growth across the region.

Middle East AI In Oncology Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 136.17 Million Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 812.89 Million Growth rate CAGR of 21.96% from 2025 to 2034 Actual data 2021 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, Cancer Type, Application, End-use Regional scope Middle East Country scope Saudi Arabia; UAE; Qatar; Oman; Kuwait Key companies profiled Lunit Inc.; Siemens Healthineers AG; GE HealthCare; NVIDIA Corporation; Roche; Insilico Medicine; Oracle; Intel Corporation

What are the Key trends in the Middle East AI in Oncology Market in 2024?

In August 2023, MBZUAI developed an AI model capable of accurately generating and identifying different cancer tissue images using few-shot learning techniques.

In May 2023, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi launched the Fatima bint Mubarak Center, featuring Ethos adaptive radiotherapy technology that uses AI and machine learning to enhance cancer treatment precision.

What is the Appearing Challenge in the Middle East AI in Oncology Market?

The major challenges in the market include limited availability of skilled professionals, high implementation costs, and a lack of standardized data for AI model training. Additionally, concerns over data privacy, inadequate digital infrastructure in some regions, and slow adoption of advanced technologies across smaller healthcare facilities hinder widespread AI integration in oncology across the Middle East.

Segmental Insights

By Technology Insights

What made the Hardware Segment Dominant in the Middle East AI in Oncology Market in 2024?

In 2024, the hardware segment led the market due to rising investments in advanced computing infrastructure, including GPUs and AI-enabled medical imaging systems. The growing need for high-performance hardware to support complex AI algorithms and real-time cancer diagnosis drove demand. Additionally, hospitals and research centers increasingly adopted modern diagnostic devices to enhance accuracy and processing speed in oncology applications.

The software segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market in 2024 due to the increasing adoption of AI-driven diagnostic tools, cloud-based analytics, and precision treatment solutions. Continuous advancements in machine learning algorithms, integration with electronic health records, and the need for scalable, cost-efficient systems are driving software demand. Moreover, software offers flexibility and easy updates, supporting rapid technological innovation in oncology care.

By Cancer Type Insights

How did Health and Wellness-predisposition/Risk/Tendency Segment Dominate the Middle East AI in Oncology Market in 2024?

In 2024, the breast cancer segment held the largest market share in the market due to the high prevalence of breast cancer among women and increasing awareness of early screening. The adoption of AI-based mammography and diagnostic tools has enhanced early detection and treatment accuracy. Additionally, government-led cancer awareness programs and growing investments in women’s healthcare supported the segment’s dominance across the region.

The prostate cancer segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising incidence of prostate cancer among men and growing awareness about early diagnosis. Increasing adoption of AI-powered imaging and diagnostic tools enables precise detection and treatment planning. Moreover, advancements in machine learning and predictive analytics are improving personalized care, driving greater use of AI technologies in prostate cancer management.

By Application Insights

Why the Diagnostics Segment Dominated the Middle East AI in Oncology Market in 2024?

In 2024, the diagnostics segment held the highest market share in the market due to the widespread adoption of AI-based imaging and screening tools for early cancer detection. The growing need for accurate, fast, and non-invasive diagnostic solutions drove demand. Additionally, hospitals and diagnostic centers increasingly leverage AI algorithms to improve detection accuracy, reduce diagnostic errors, and enhance clinical decision-making in oncology care.

The research and development segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing investments in AI-driven cancer research and drug discovery. Advancements in machine learning and data analytics are enabling faster identification of biomarkers and treatment targets. Additionally, growing collaborations between research institutes, biotech firms, and healthcare providers are accelerating innovation in oncology, boosting the adoption of AI for R&D applications across the region.

By End User Insights

What Made the Hospitals Segment Dominant in the Middle East AI in Oncology Market in 2024?

In 2024, the hospital segment dominated the market due to the widespread integration of AI-based diagnostic and treatment systems in hospital settings. Hospitals increasingly adopted advanced imaging tools and predictive analytics to enhance cancer detection accuracy and patient outcomes. Additionally, strong government funding, improved healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of specialized oncology departments supported hospitals’ leading role in implementing AI technologies.

The surgical centers and medical institutes segment is expected to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of AI-assisted surgical systems and precision oncology tools. Increasing focus on research collaborations, clinical trials, and advanced cancer treatment methods is boosting AI integration. Moreover, the demand for minimally invasive surgeries and data-driven treatment planning is driving growth in this segment across the Middle East.

By Regional Analysis

How is Saudi Arabia contributing to the Expansion of the Middle East AI in Oncology Market?

Saudi Arabia dominated the market due to its strong healthcare infrastructure, significant government investments in AI and digital health, and rising cancer prevalence. The country’s Vision 2030 initiative has accelerated the adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare, including AI-based diagnostics and treatment solutions. Additionally, partnerships between international tech companies and Saudi healthcare institutions have enhanced cancer detection and management capabilities, strengthening the nation’s leadership in AI-driven oncology.

How is Asia-Pacific Accelerating the Middle East AI in Oncology Market?

The UAE is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market due to its rapid digital transformation, strong government support for AI adoption, and expanding healthcare investments. The country’s focus on smart healthcare initiatives, such as AI-based diagnostics and precision medicine, is driving growth. Additionally, collaborations with global technology companies and the establishment of advanced cancer care centers are boosting the integration of AI solutions in oncology across the UAE.

Middle East AI in Oncology Market - Value Chain Analysis

1. Data Collection and Annotation

This stage involves gathering vast amounts of oncology-related data, such as medical imaging, patient records, and genomic data. Proper annotation and labeling of this data are crucial for training AI algorithms to recognize patterns and assist in diagnosis.

2. AI Algorithm Development

At this stage, developers design and train AI models using machine learning and deep learning techniques tailored for oncology applications like tumor detection, treatment planning, and prognosis prediction. Innovation and accuracy are the focus here.

3. Platform and Software Development

AI solutions are packaged into user-friendly platforms and software that can be integrated into clinical workflows. These platforms offer diagnostic support, treatment recommendations, and data analytics for healthcare professionals.

4. Implementation and Integration

Hospitals and healthcare providers implement AI systems into their oncology departments, ensuring compatibility with existing electronic health records (EHR) and imaging equipment. Training healthcare staff to effectively use AI tools is also vital.

5. Maintenance and Support

Ongoing maintenance, software updates, and technical support are essential to keep AI systems accurate and secure. This stage also involves monitoring AI performance and ensuring compliance with data privacy regulations.

6. Research and Development (R&D)

Continuous R&D helps improve AI capabilities and discover new applications in oncology, such as personalized medicine and early cancer detection. Partnerships between AI firms, healthcare institutions, and academic bodies drive innovation.

Key Players Operating in the Market

1. Lunit Inc.: Lunit's AI-powered imaging solutions, such as Lunit INSIGHT MMG, have been integrated into national cancer screening programs in Qatar and the UAE. These tools assist in early breast cancer detection, aiming to reduce missed diagnoses and improve survival rates.

2. Siemens Healthineers AG: It offers advanced imaging systems and AI-driven analytics platforms that enhance diagnostic accuracy in oncology. Their technologies support clinicians in detecting and characterizing tumors, leading to more precise treatment planning.

3. GE HealthCare: GE HealthCare's AI-enabled imaging and monitoring solutions facilitate real-time analysis of medical images, aiding in the early detection of cancers. Their systems are designed to integrate seamlessly into existing healthcare infrastructures in the Middle East.

4. NVIDIA Corporation: NVIDIA provides high-performance computing platforms essential for training and deploying AI models in oncology. Their GPUs and software frameworks accelerate the development of AI applications for cancer research and treatment.

5. Roche: The company collaborates with AI firms to integrate machine learning into drug discovery and diagnostics. Their efforts focus on personalizing cancer treatments and improving patient outcomes through data-driven insights.

6. Insilico Medicine: Insilico Medicine utilizes AI to design novel small molecules for cancer therapies. Their approach includes the use of generative models to simulate biological data, enhancing the efficiency of drug development processes.

7. Oracle Corporation: Oracle offers cloud-based platforms that support the storage, analysis, and sharing of large-scale oncology datasets. Their solutions enable healthcare providers to implement AI-driven decision-making in cancer care.

8. Intel Corporation: Intel supplies processors and AI accelerators that power computational tasks in oncology research. Their hardware supports the development and deployment of AI applications in cancer diagnostics and treatment planning.

Recent Developments in the Middle East AI in Oncology Market

In August 2025, Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. partnered with Saudi-based NanoPalm Ltd. to establish a joint venture aimed at developing new oncology drug candidates using AI-driven discovery technologies.

In August 2025, Egypt introduced the region’s first homegrown AI system for early breast cancer detection at Baheya Hospital, Sheikh Zayed. The system quickly analyzes mammograms, identifies abnormal tissues, classifies them as benign or malignant, and enhances its accuracy through machine learning.

More Insights in Nova One Advisor:

Middle East AI In Oncology Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Nova One Advisor has segmented the Middle East AI in oncology market

By Component

Software Solutions

Hardware

Services



By Cancer Type

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Brain Tumor

Other

By Application

Diagnostics (Pathology, Cancer Radiology)

Radiation therapy (Radiotherapy)

Research & Development (Drug design, development process, etc.)

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy



By End-use

Hospitals

Surgical Centers & Medical Institutes

Others (Pharmaceutical companies, Research institutes & training centers)



