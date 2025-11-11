Electronic Shutter Technology Market Size to Reach USD 53.13 Billion by 2032, Driven by Technology-based Shutters Focused on CMOS Sensors | SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Shutter Technology Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Electronic Shutter Technology Market Size was valued at USD 33.34 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 53.13 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.00% during 2025-2032.”

Increasing Advancement in Hybrid Sensor Technology to Drive Market Growth Globally

The advancement of hybrid shutter technology, made possible by the creation of hybrid sensor technologies that combine the functionality of rolling and global screens, is propelling the market expansion for electronic shutter technology. This technological advancement is improving the overall quality of the image while reducing image distortion and maintaining a cheap cost of the solution. All industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, and security applications, that demand fast and precise imaging will benefit from this development. The increasing need for high-resolution, distortion-free images is making hybrid sensors the preferred technology and encouraging more research and development in the shutter technology space for a range of uses.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Technology

In 2024, the CMOS Sensors segment accounted for approximately 69% of the Electronic Shutter Technology Market share, due to their affordability, performance, and broad applications in consumer electronics, and automotive. The CCD Sensors segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the market over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 8.85% due to the improved image quality and low-light performance, making CCD sensors ideal for professional photography, medical imaging, and security applications.

By Shuttering Type

In 2024, the Rolling segment accounted for approximately 68% of the Electronic Shutter Technology Market share, driven by its cost-effectiveness and widespread use in consumer electronics and automotive applications. The Global segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in Electronic Shutter Technology Market over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 8.53%. Driven by distortion-free imaging in high-precision applications including industrial automation, security, and automotive.

By Application

In 2024, the Consumer Electronics segment accounted for approximately 31% of the Electronic Shutter Technology Market share, driven by increased need for high-speed high-quality imaging in smart phones, cameras, and wearable devices. The Automotive segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in Electronic Shutter Technology Market over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 8.21%. This growth is driven by increasing adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles requiring high-speed, reliable imaging.

By Implementation

In 2024, the CMOS Sensor Based Shutters segment accounted for approximately 65% of the Electronic Shutter Technology Market share, due to the low-cost, high-efficiency level of electronic shutters, as commonless consumer electronics as well as automotive applications. The CCD Sensor Based Shutters segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in Electronic Shutter Technology Market over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 6.39% due to the benefit of greater image quality and low-light performance.

Regional Insights:

In 2024, North America dominated the Electronic Shutter Technology Market and accounted for 44% of revenue share, attributed to concentrates of key industry players, technological infrastructure and high adoption of electronic shutter technology in the consumer electronics, automotive, and security sectors in North America.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Electronic Shutter Technology Market over 2025-2032, with a projected CAGR of 7.66%, owing to swift industrialization, booming consumer electronics, and expanding automotive and surveillance sectors.

Recent News:

In May 2025 , Canon’s mid-range mirrorless cameras like the EOS R6 II now outperform flagship DSLRs such as the Nikon D6, offering advanced features at a lower cost. This shift highlights how modern technology has made high-quality imaging more accessible across camera tiers.

, Canon’s mid-range mirrorless cameras like the EOS R6 II now outperform flagship DSLRs such as the Nikon D6, offering advanced features at a lower cost. This shift highlights how modern technology has made high-quality imaging more accessible across camera tiers. In Nov 2024, Sony Semiconductor Solutions announced the IMX925, a high-speed 24.55MP CMOS image sensor with global shutter technology designed for industrial imaging. It offers 394 fps processing, enhanced energy efficiency, and improved precision for faster recognition and inspection tasks.

