GOFO Netherlands launches double cross-belt sorting machine in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOFO, a fast-growing last-mile delivery provider, has installed a state-of-the-art double cross-belt sorting machine at its Amsterdam hub in the Netherlands, which opened this April. This system is a key part of GOFO's ongoing effort to enhance the resilience and efficiency of its Dutch network, preparing it to reliably meet peak season demand.





Equipped with a six-sided scanner that reads barcodes, QR codes, and other labels, the sorter processes up to 19,000 parcels per hour. Designed for extended daily operation, it achieves a 99.9% sorting accuracy and boosts operational efficiency by 240%, optimizing parcel handling by weight, volume, type, and route.

GOFO operates three sorting centers in Amsterdam, Boxtel, and Rotterdam. The Amsterdam center is the first to adopt the automated sorting system, with implementation across the remaining sites planned for the coming year.

The sorter integrates with GOFO’s Transportation Management System (TMS), enabling real-time monitoring, data visualization, and dynamic parcel validation. Also, its multi-dimensional sorting capabilities reduce manual handling while enabling employees to focus on higher-value tasks.

“Even during peak times, this system maintains high precision, boosting speed, efficiency, and visibility in our operations,” said Mandy Ho, General Manager of GOFO Netherlands. “This investment reflects GOFO’s commitment to innovation and operational excellence. Automation not only expands our handling capacity but also ensures faster, more reliable delivery for our customers.”

The launch marks another step in GOFO's initiative to upgrade its Dutch infrastructure, with initial results confirming measurable gains in sorting speed and accuracy.

