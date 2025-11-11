EQWIRE Launches Digital Alternative to Bank Accounts for Global Customers

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cross-border payments are projected to exceed €268 trillion by 2030, driven by the globalization of trade and remote work. Yet, international transactions still face delays or hidden fees due to outdated banking systems.

As demand for faster, more transparent money movement accelerates, EQWIRE , UK Electronic Money Institution, licensed and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA, FRN 901100), enters the market with a regulated, technology-first solution designed to close this gap.

The company announces the launch of its digital platform for money management and international payments. It offers a new standard in cross-border financial transactions, combining speed, transparency, and regulatory compliance in one online solution.

EQWIRE provides multicurrency electronic accounts (GBP, EUR, USD) that allow customers to send and receive funds via FPS, SEPA, and SWIFT, manage payments online, and open accounts remotely, without having to visit any offices. Built with the vision to become the global standard in digital payments, EQWIRE combines multi-currency e-money accounts, instant onboarding, and institutional-grade compliance within a single online platform.

The solution is aimed at freelancers, small and medium-sized businesses, as well as international companies that require a reliable and flexible infrastructure for daily payments.

"EQWIRE was created as a response to the growing business need for transparent, flexible and secure solutions for international payments. We strive to simplify the movement of money around the world while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and trust," says Arthur Azizov, Founder of EQWIRE.

The platform is built on its own technological architecture, providing instant connection to payment networks, API integration for business, and full compliance with EMI regulation requirements. All client funds are stored in segregated accounts and are protected in accordance with Electronic Money Regulations 2011.

EQWIRE is already available to customers from the UK and a number of approved jurisdictions, including Canada, Switzerland, Australia, Monaco, Jersey, Mauritius, and others.

EQWIRE is a UK Electronic Money Institution (EMI) authorised, regulated, and supervised by the Financial Conduct Authority (EQWIRE UK Limited, the firm reference number is 901100). Whilst Electronic Money products are not covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), funds will be held in one or more segregated accounts and safeguarded in line with the Electronic Money Regulations 2011.

