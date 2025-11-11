Alzheimer Biomarker Based Diagnostic Research Report 2025-2035: Market to Transform with Rise of Blood-Based Tests, Emerging as a Less Invasive and Scalable Alternative to CSF and PET Methods

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alzheimer Biomarker Based Diagnostic Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Country and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Alzheimer biomarker-based diagnostics is an advanced medical approach focused on identifying specific biomarkers such as amyloid plaques, tau tangles, and other proteins associated with Alzheimer's disease (AD). These biomarkers, found in biological fluids like blood or cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) or through brain imaging techniques, provide crucial insights into the disease's presence, progression, and severity.

The global Alzheimer biomarker-based diagnostic market is highly competitive, with several key players driving innovation and market growth. Leading companies such as Quanterix, Fujirebio Diagnostics, C2N Diagnostics, Lantheus Holdings Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Inc., and Siemens Healthineers AG are at the forefront of developing and commercializing diagnostic solutions.

These companies are focused on advancing the accuracy, efficiency, and accessibility of Alzheimer's diagnostics, with many investing in cutting-edge technologies like blood-based biomarkers, imaging techniques, and AI-driven diagnostic tools. Their innovations aim to address challenges such as early detection, cost reduction, and personalized treatment strategies. Through strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and continuous research, these companies are shaping the future of Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and competing to capture a significant share of the growing market.

One of the most significant emerging trends in the global Alzheimer biomarker-based diagnostic market is the advancement and widespread adoption of blood-based biomarker tests for the early detection of Alzheimer's disease. These tests offer a less invasive, cost-effective, and scalable alternative to traditional methods like cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) analysis and positron emission tomography (PET) scans. Notably, blood-based tests such as Roche's Elecsys pTau217 have demonstrated diagnostic accuracy comparable to PET scans and CSF assays, marking a major milestone in clinical diagnostics. These tests enable earlier detection of Alzheimer's, often before significant cognitive decline occurs, providing critical opportunities for early intervention.

The primary goal of biomarker-based diagnostics is early detection, allowing for timely intervention before significant cognitive decline occurs. Techniques like CSF analysis, blood tests, and imaging methods such as positron emission tomography (PET) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) are central to this process. While these methods improve diagnostic accuracy and enable personalized treatment plans, challenges such as high costs, accessibility, and regulatory approval remain. However, the field is rapidly evolving, and as new biomarkers are discovered, the potential for more effective and widespread early detection grows, offering hope for better outcomes in managing Alzheimer's disease.



One of the key drivers of the Alzheimer biomarker-based diagnostic market is the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease due to the aging global population. As life expectancy rises, the number of individuals affected by Alzheimer's is growing significantly, creating a pressing need for effective diagnostic tools.



Early and accurate diagnosis is crucial for managing the disease, leading to a higher demand for biomarker-based diagnostics. These technologies enable earlier detection, potentially before symptoms even appear, allowing for timely intervention and more personalized treatment. This growing patient population and the shift towards early-stage diagnosis are driving investments in research and development, as well as accelerating the adoption of biomarker-based diagnostic methods in clinical practice.



One of the primary challenges in the Alzheimer biomarker-based diagnostic market is the high cost and limited accessibility of advanced diagnostic techniques. Many of the most accurate methods, such as cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) analysis, positron emission tomography (PET) scans, and advanced blood tests, are expensive and may not be readily available in all healthcare settings, particularly in low-resource or rural areas. This limits the widespread adoption of these diagnostic tools, preventing them from reaching the broader patient population who could benefit from early detection.



Additionally, the cost burden associated with these diagnostics can restrict access to patients, especially in regions where healthcare systems are underfunded or where insurance coverage is limited. The challenge of making these diagnostics more affordable and accessible remains a significant barrier to the market's full potential.





Furthermore, blood-based diagnostics are gaining momentum in clinical trials, offering a more accessible way to identify suitable candidates for disease-modifying treatments. This trend is not only increasing the accuracy of Alzheimer's diagnoses but also improving the affordability and accessibility of testing, which is crucial for global adoption, particularly in underserved regions. As these technologies continue to evolve and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to revolutionize Alzheimer's disease detection and management, ultimately leading to better outcomes for patients.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



Market/Product Definition



Inclusion and Exclusion



Key Questions Answered



Analysis and Forecast Note



1. Global Alzheimer Biomarker Based Diagnostic Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Framework

1.4 Epidemiology Analysis

1.5 Clinical Trial Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics

1.6.1 Impact Analysis

1.6.2 Market Drivers

1.6.3 Market Challenges

1.6.4 Market Opportunities



2. Global Alzheimer Biomarker Based Diagnostic Market (by Region), ($Billion), 2024-2035

2.1 North America

2.1.1 Key Findings

2.1.2 Market Dynamics

2.1.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.1.3.1 North America Alzheimer Biomarker Based Diagnostic Market, by Country

2.1.3.1.1 U.S.

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Key Findings

2.2.2 Market Dynamics

2.2.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.2.3.1 Europe Alzheimer Biomarker Based Diagnostic Market, by Country

2.2.3.1.1 Germany

2.2.3.1.2 U.K.

2.2.3.1.3 France

2.2.3.1.4 Italy

2.3 Asia Pacific

2.3.1 Key Findings

2.3.2 Market Dynamics

2.3.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.3.3.1 Asia Pacific Alzheimer Biomarker Based Diagnostic Market, by Country

2.3.3.1.1 China

2.3.3.1.2 Japan



3. Global Alzheimer Biomarker Based Diagnostic Market: Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

3.1 Key Strategies and Development

3.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.2 Synergistic Activities

3.1.3 Business Expansions and Funding

3.1.4 Product Launches and Approvals

3.1.5 Other Activities

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Overview

3.2.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

3.2.3 Top Competitors

3.2.4 Target Customers/End-Users

3.2.5 Key Personnel

3.2.6 Analyst View

Quanterix Corporation

Fujirebio Diagnostics

Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

