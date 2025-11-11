Coloplast A/S - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

The Annual General Meeting of Coloplast A/S will be held on





Thursday, 4 December 2025 at 3:30 pm CET





at the premises of Coloplast A/S, Holtedam 3 in Humlebæk (the Aage Louis-Hansen Auditorium), Humlebæk, Denmark.

The notice of the Annual General Meeting is enclosed.





For further information, please contact



Investors and analysts

Anders Lonning-Skovgaard

Executive Vice President, CFO

Tel. +45 4911 1111

Kristine Husted Munk

Sr. Director, Investor Relations

Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 3266

Email: dkkhu@coloplast.com

Simone Dyrby Helvind

Sr. Manager, Investor Relations

Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2981

Email: dksdk@coloplast.com



Press and media

Peter Mønster

Head of Media Relations & Corporate Content

Tel. +45 4911 2623

Email: dkpete@coloplast.com

Address

Coloplast A/S

Holtedam 1

DK-3050 Humlebaek

Denmark

Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917

Website

www.coloplast.com

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.

The Coloplast story begins back in 1954. Elise Sørensen is a nurse. Her sister Thora has just had an ostomy operation and is afraid to go out in public, fearing that her stoma might leak. Listening to her sister’s problems, Elise conceives the idea of the world’s first adhesive ostomy bag. Based on Elise’s idea, Aage Louis-Hansen, a civil engineer and plastics manufacturer, and his wife Johanne Louis[1]Hansen, a trained nurse, created the ostomy bag. A bag that does not leak, giving Thora – and thousands of people like her – the chance to live the life they want.

A simple solution that makes a difference.

Today, the Coloplast Group develops products and services that help millions of people live more independent lives through solutions tailored to their needs. Globally, our business areas include Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Voice & Respiratory Care, Wound & Tissue Repair, and Interventional Urology.













