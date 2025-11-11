Men’s Health Supplements Market to Surpass USD 106.70 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 8.77% - SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Men’s Health Supplements Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Men’s Health Supplements Market was valued at USD 54.70 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 106.70 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.77% over 2025-2032

The market is taking shape due to the increasing number of older men, hormonal imbalances, and health concerns related to lifestyle. Increasing awareness about testosterone health, prostate function, energy levels, and sexual well-being has contributed significantly to the growing demand for men's health supplements.

The U.S. market, valued at USD 8.99 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 17.81 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.98%. The country is leading in North America due to high consumer awareness, high healthcare spending, and extensive retail availability of supplements through both offline and online channels.





Men’s Health Supplements Market Segment Insights

By Type

The weight management supplements segment accounted for the largest market share of 34.5% in 2024, driven by the rising burden of obesity globally and the increasing sedentary lifestyle. In contrast, the anti-aging supplements segment is expected to register the fastest growth by 2032. This is due to the population of older men who are seeking vitality and hormonal balance, with ingredients like NAD+ and resveratrol gaining significantly more.

By Age Group

The 31-45 age group dominated the market in 2024 with a share of 32.15%, reflecting the emphasis on energy, fitness, and maintaining sexual health. Meanwhile, the 46-60 age group is expected to grow the fastest. This population is supported by growing health concerns, such as low testosterone and cardiovascular conditions, which has led this demographic to adopt supplements as a preventive health measure.

By Formulation

Capsules accounted for the largest market share of 34.15% in 2024, favored due to their convenience, high bioavailability, and ability to mask unpleasant tastes. However, gummies are projected to grow the fastest. Their popularity among younger consumers is due to their taste and portability, with new technology allowing for a wider range of active ingredients.

By Distribution Channel

In 2024, the offline segment accounted for 68.05% of the total revenue, which was supported by customers' personal buying preferences and professional guidance from pharmacists. Despite this dominance, the online segment is projected to register the highest growth rate through 2032. E-commerce platforms, telehealth services, and direct-to-consumer brands are increasing online engagement through enhanced product discovery and subscription models.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Leads While North America and Europe Remain Strong Markets for Men’s Health Supplements

Asia Pacific accounted for 38.16% of the global market share in 2024, driven by its large and rapidly aging male population. Rising awareness of preventive health, the modernization of supplement formulations that blend Ayurvedic and Traditional Chinese Medicine, and the rapid expansion of e-commerce platforms are driving regional demand.

In North America, the U.S. remains the largest contributor, supported by strong retail networks, active consumer engagement, and growing adoption of natural ingredient-based supplements. Europe continues to perform steadily, backed by stringent regulatory standards, an aging population, and increasing consumer focus on clean-label, clinically supported products.

Recent Developments:

Nature's Bounty introduced a new brand campaign called "It's In Your Nature" in June 2024. The campaign seeks to update the brand position within the nutritional supplements segment by spreading optimism and creating a more emotional connection with customers.

introduced a new brand campaign called "It's In Your Nature" in June 2024. The campaign seeks to update the brand position within the nutritional supplements segment by spreading optimism and creating a more emotional connection with customers. Abbott India launched in September 2022 a new version of its lead product, Ensure, enriched with HMB (β‑hydroxy‑β‑methylbutyrate). Specifically created to assist Indian adults in maintaining and strengthening muscle strength, this version combats age-related muscle loss and is in line with Abbott's increasing interest in adult and geriatric nutrition.

