RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE

AuctionAuction results
Auction date2025-11-11
Start date2025-11-12
Maturity date2025-11-19
Interest rate1.75 %
Offered volume, SEK bn562.0
Total bid amount, SEK bn363.35
Accepted volume, SEK bn363.35
Number of bids12
Percentage allotted100.00 %



