|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2025-11-11
|Start date
|2025-11-12
|Maturity date
|2025-11-19
|Interest rate
|1.75 %
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|562.0
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|363.35
|Accepted volume, SEK bn
|363.35
|Number of bids
|12
|Percentage allotted
|100.00 %
RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE
| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank
November 11, 2025 03:30 ET
November 07, 2025 10:20 ET
