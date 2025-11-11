Automotive Glass Industry Trends and Global Forecasts Report 2025-2035: Laminated and Smart Glass Segments Lead Expansion with Strong Demand from Windshields and Rapid Growth in Asia-Pacific

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Glass Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Technology, Type of Application, Type of Vehicle, Type of Distribution, Company Size, and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive glass market size is estimated to grow from USD 24.6 billion in 2025, to USD 49.94 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Asia Pacific captures the majority share of the market, due to the expanding aftermarket sector and the increasing customer base in the area.

The growth of the automotive sector, characterized by a rise in the manufacturing and sale of commercial, passenger, and electric vehicles, has opened up new avenues for the automotive glass market. Automotive glass is a type of specially engineered glass utilized in vehicles, including cars, buses, and trucks, to ensure the safety, visibility, and comfort of those inside. This glass is designed to endure various stresses and impacts faced during vehicle operation, offering crucial structural support and protection.

The market offers a wide variety of glasses, such as laminated and tempered glass, which are used for applications like windshields, sidelites, side windows, backlites, rear windows, rear quarter glass, and sunroofs. Notably, the windshield is a significant application that has driven demand in the automotive glass sector. Typically made of laminated glass, which consists of two glass layers with a plastic interlayer (usually polyvinyl butyral) sandwiched in between, this construction prevents the glass from breaking into sharp shards upon impact, thereby enhancing safety. Moreover, the adoption of industrial automation has revolutionized the process of manufacturing automotive glass.

In addition, ongoing technological advancements within the automotive glass sector, including the incorporation of smart features and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), have led to a growing demand for smart and gorilla glasses that provide enhanced safety and comfort for both drivers and passengers by reducing glare and heat. These advancements also promote energy efficiency by decreasing dependence on air conditioning and provide both aesthetic appeal and privacy benefits. Similarly, there is a rapid increase in the production of smart glass options for sunroofs across various regions, fueling market growth.

As a result, by capitalizing on these technological innovations, manufacturers of automotive glass are introducing advanced products and services to improve passenger comfort and energy efficiency while incorporating new functionalities. In addition, they are consistently investing in research and development to meet the evolving needs of customers in the automotive glass market. Considering these elements, the automotive glass market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Glass Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Product

Based on type of product, the global automotive glass market is segmented into laminated glass, tempered glass, and others. According to estimates, currently, the laminated glass segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the fact that it is a well-established protective solution that provides safety benefits, such as maintaining its structure when broken and minimizing the risk of injury from shattering glass pieces. Additionally, it is predominantly used for windshields due to its superior safety compared to tempered glass for front windows

However, the tempered glass segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to its affordability and strong protective qualities.

Market Share by Type of Technology

Based on type of technology, the automotive glass market is segmented into standard glass and smart glass. According to estimates, currently, the smart glass segment captures the majority of the market. This growth can be attributed to various types of smart glass, including electrochromic, Polymer Dispersed Liquid Devices (PDLC), and Suspended Particle Devices (SPD), along with their associated advantages.

Furthermore, ongoing advancements in technology, an increasing preference for high-end luxury vehicles, and features such as dynamic tinting, glare reduction, improved comfort, and safety for drivers and passengers are likely to drive demand within the automotive sector. However, the smart glass segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Type of Application

Based on type of application, the automotive glass market is segmented into windshield, sidelite (side windows, backlite (rear windows), rear quarter glass, and sunroof. According to estimates, currently, the windshield segment captures the majority share of the market.

As a vital part of any passenger vehicle, the windshield protects both the driver and passengers from debris and environmental hazards while ensuring clear visibility for the driver. Windshields are generally constructed from laminated glass, which is specifically engineered to avoid shattering on impact. Moreover, contemporary windshields provide numerous additional benefits, such as sound insulation, UV protection, heads-up displays (HUD), and rain sensors.

However, the side windows segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increasing concerns related to vehicle security and the enforcement of stricter safety regulations.

Market Share by Type of Vehicle

Based on type of vehicle, the automotive glass market is segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. According to estimates, currently, the passenger car segment captures the majority share of the market. This is due to the growing demand for electric and light commercial vehicles.

Additionally, the increasing focus on emission control and environmental regulations is driving the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, fueling the growth of the market.

Market Share by Type of Distribution

Based on type of distribution, the automotive glass market is segmented into OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and aftermarket. According to estimates, currently, the OEM segment captures the majority share of the market, due to its advantages in durability, high quality, and precise fitting with the vehicle's design.

However, the aftermarket segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the need for glass replacement and vehicle maintenance.

Market Share by Company Size

Based on company size, the automotive glass market is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. According to estimates, currently, the large enterprises segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to their expansive distribution networks, significant capital investments in product innovation, and advanced manufacturing technologies.

Moreover, their ability to scale production and deliver high-quality products to meet the increasing demands of both OEM and aftermarket sectors helps them maintain their leading position. Given these factors, the segment of large enterprises is expected to continue propelling the market at an accelerated growth rate during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Players in Automotive Glass Market Profiled in the Report Include

AGC

Central Glass

Corning Incorporated

Fuyao Glass

Guardian Industries

Magna International

Nippon Sheet Glass

Pilkington Group

Saint Gobain

Taiwan Glass Industry

Vitro S.A.B. de C.V.

Webasto Group

Xinyi Glass Holdings

Report Scope:

Type of Product

Laminated Glass

Tempered Glass

Others

Type of Technology

Smart Glass

Standard Glass

Type of Application

Windshield

Sidelite (Side Windows)

Backlite (Rear Windows)

Rear Quarter Glass

Sunroof

Type of Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Type of Distribution

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

Company Size

Geographical Regions

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Other North American countries

Europe

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Russia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

UK

Other European countries

Asia

China

India

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

Other Asian countries

Latin America

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Venezuela

Other Latin American countries

Middle East and North Africa

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Kuwait

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Other MENA countries

Rest of the World

Australia

New Zealand

Other countries

