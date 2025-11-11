AlphaPepe Presale Nears $400K Milestone as Investors Show Growing Confidence

MONACO, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fast-growing meme-coin project AlphaPepe (ALPE) is closing in on a major fundraising milestone, nearing $400,000 raised in its ongoing presale. Built on BNB Chain, the project has seen a sharp uptick in investor participation over the past few weeks, reflecting renewed confidence in structured, transparent presales amid a broader crypto market recovery.





With the number of holders approaching 3,500, consistent community growth, and newly introduced referral incentives, AlphaPepe is emerging as one of the most talked-about early-stage crypto projects heading into 2026. The presale’s combination of on-chain verification, investor rewards, and weekly price adjustments continues to draw interest from both retail participants and seasoned traders.

Rapid Presale Growth

AlphaPepe’s presale has expanded at an impressive pace, gaining traction across multiple channels and building a strong base of active contributors. According to project data, AlphaPepe has now neared the $400,000 mark, with more than 100 new holders joining daily — a growth rate that places it among the most successful meme-coin presales of 2025.

One of the project’s key features driving this momentum is its instant token delivery system. Investors receive ALPE tokens immediately after purchase, offering full transparency and real-time ownership verification — a level of trust not often seen in the presale space. This direct delivery has helped AlphaPepe establish itself as a model for accountability in a market where delayed or opaque token distribution can hinder investor confidence.

Adding to its appeal, the presale price increases every seven days, rewarding early entrants and encouraging timely participation. This dynamic pricing mechanism has successfully maintained steady inflows throughout each phase, helping to sustain long-term investor engagement.

New Referral System Boosts Investor Participation

In a recent update, the AlphaPepe team launched a referral program designed to expand the project’s exposure and reward community-driven growth. Under this program, users can earn a 10% bonus in tokens when they refer new participants who make purchases through their unique link.

The initiative has already begun to accelerate AlphaPepe’s visibility, with social sharing and influencer-led promotions amplifying its reach across online communities. The referral system not only incentivizes existing holders but also builds a sustainable network effect that reinforces the project’s organic expansion.

Growing Recognition in Mainstream Media

AlphaPepe’s rapid rise has not gone unnoticed outside the crypto community. The project has been featured in multiple mainstream media outlets, further validating its credibility and expanding awareness among new audiences.

This media coverage, combined with strong grassroots momentum, has positioned AlphaPepe as one of the most visible meme-coin presales of 2025. The team’s focus on transparency — including a 10/10 audit rating from BlockSAFU and locked liquidity for launch — continues to attract investors looking for early projects that demonstrate both creativity and operational integrity.

Building Investor Confidence Through Structure and Transparency

AlphaPepe’s success reflects a growing preference among investors for presales with verifiable mechanics. The project’s focus on security, audited smart contracts, and clear reward structures provides a compelling alternative to traditional meme-coin launches.

In addition to its transparency, AlphaPepe offers staking rewards during the presale, giving investors the opportunity to earn passive income before the token lists on exchanges. Its USDT reward pool, which has distributed over $9,000 to date, demonstrates that key features of the ecosystem are already functional.

The project’s steady performance — from the introduction of the referral system to its strong audit results — signals a maturing approach to meme-coin presales, balancing entertainment value with a professional, accountable framework.

A Model for Sustainable Growth in 2026

As AlphaPepe moves toward the close of its presale, momentum shows no sign of slowing. With over 3,400 holders and a near-$400K fundraising total, the project’s growth trajectory remains strong. Its weekly price increase model, new referral system, and ongoing media visibility suggest that AlphaPepe has successfully combined community enthusiasm with sustainable expansion.

The presale’s success demonstrates how well-structured projects with transparent delivery systems and active engagement strategies can thrive even in competitive market conditions. AlphaPepe’s approach — blending community culture with investor confidence — may become a new benchmark for meme-coin presales heading into 2026.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe’s presale nearing $400,000 and its fast-growing base of 3,500 holders underscore the market’s appetite for credible, structured meme-coin opportunities. With a 10% referral bonus system, weekly price increases, and coverage from mainstream media, AlphaPepe has moved beyond typical meme-coin hype into a space defined by transparency and trust.

As it continues to attract investors through verified audits, real-time token delivery, and strong community support, AlphaPepe is positioning itself as one of the most promising early-stage projects of the year — and a potential blueprint for how meme-coin presales can evolve in the years ahead.

Website: https://alphapepe.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/alphapepejoin

X: https://x.com/alphapepebsc

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35054cbb-9b0b-4664-9b19-492a6b255354