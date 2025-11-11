Dublin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Simulation Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surgical simulation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.65% from 2024 to 2030, reaching USD 1,143.21 million by 2030 from USD 477.73 million in 2024. The market is driven by the convergence of virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), haptic feedback, and cloud computing, creating new opportunities for immersive and effective medical training. Surgical simulation enables healthcare professionals to practice surgical procedures in a risk-free environment, reducing medical errors and improving patient outcomes.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The market is characterized by a three-tier competitive structure led by companies such as Elevate Healthcare, Gaumard Scientific, Laerdal Medical, Mentice, Simulab Corporation, and Surgical Science. These players dominate through advanced product portfolios, global distribution networks, and significant R&D investments.

Mid-tier vendors like VirtaMed AG, VOXEL-MAN, and InSimo SAS focus on niche specialties and cost-effective innovations, while emerging companies emphasize hybrid simulation and AI-based assessment solutions.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America accounted for over 40% of the global market share in 2024, supported by robust healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of simulation technologies, and mandatory simulation training standards.

Europe benefits from strong government support for healthcare modernization and coordinated EU initiatives in medical education. Partnerships between universities, research institutions, and simulation developers are fostering continued growth.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by expanding medical education programs, rising healthcare investment, and government-backed training initiatives in countries such as China, Japan, and India.



MARKET TRENDS

Growing Adoption of VR and AR Technologies

Medical institutions are rapidly integrating VR/AR simulators that offer immersive, photorealistic surgical environments for risk-free procedural training.

Shift Toward High-Fidelity Perfused Cadaver Simulations

Advanced perfused cadaver systems mimic physiological responses such as bleeding and tissue perfusion, improving training realism and ethical compliance.

Development of Hybrid Simulation Systems

Integration of VR, haptic, and AI-driven platforms enables seamless transitions between virtual and physical training, enhancing skill retention.

Emergence of Haptic Feedback Technology

Sophisticated force-feedback systems replicate tactile sensations and resistance, helping trainees develop essential muscle memory.

Expansion of Cloud and Mobile Simulation Platforms

Cloud-based and mobile solutions increase accessibility and scalability, enabling flexible learning for geographically distributed trainees.



MARKET DRIVERS

Integration of AI, VR, AR, and 3D printing technologies in medical education.

technologies in medical education. Rising emphasis on patient safety and reduction of surgical errors .

. Increasing investments in medical training infrastructure by hospitals and universities.

by hospitals and universities. Growing demand for personalized and adaptive learning systems.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

High initial cost of simulation systems and infrastructure.

Limited skilled personnel for simulation management and training design.

Technological disparities across regions, especially in low-income countries.



IMPACT OF TARIFF

Tariff fluctuations on imported hardware components, such as sensors, haptic devices, and VR equipment, influence production costs and end-user pricing. Manufacturers are increasingly localizing production to mitigate tariff-related risks and ensure stable supply chains.



RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Materialise (July 2024) acquired FEops , integrating AI-based cardiac simulation with 3D printing capabilities.

acquired , integrating AI-based cardiac simulation with 3D printing capabilities. Maximum Fidelity Surgical Simulations (July 2024) secured USD 2.25 million in funding to advance cadaveric simulation models.

secured in funding to advance cadaveric simulation models. VRAD Co., Ltd. (Nov 2024) launched NS_Core and IP_Trauma , next-gen VR surgical simulators.

launched and , next-gen VR surgical simulators. AIIMS & IIT Delhi (Jan 2024) collaborated to develop AI-based neurosurgery simulators for minimally invasive procedures.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What is the growth rate of the global surgical simulation market? What are the key trends shaping market development? How large will the global market be by 2030? Which region leads the global market? Who are the major players in the market? Which surgical specialties are expected to grow fastest?





KEY ATTRIBUTES



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $477.73 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1,143.21 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.6% Regions Covered Global







MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

Expansion of simulation-based credentialing programs in hospitals.

Growth of hybrid and AI-integrated simulators for multi-specialty use.

Collaboration between medical institutions and technology providers.

Adoption of cloud and subscription-based simulation models for flexible training access.



MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

Increasing awareness of simulation-based competency training .

. Integration of analytics and performance tracking for objective skill assessment.

for objective skill assessment. Technological convergence enhancing training fidelity and realism.



MARKET RESTRAINTS

High system installation and maintenance costs.

Limited reimbursement for simulation-based training.

Data security and privacy concerns in cloud-based systems.



KEY COMPANY PROFILES

Elevate Healthcare

Gaumard Scientific

Laerdal Medical

Mentice

Simulab Corporation

Surgical Science



OTHER PROMINENT COMPANY PROFILES

3-Dmed Learning Through Simulation | Anatomage | AXIAL3D | Cardionics | Formlabs | IngMar Medical | Kavo Dental | Kyoto Kagaku | Limbs & Things | Materialise | Medical X | Nasco Healthcare | Operative Experience | Osteo3d | Simendo | Simulaids | Stratasys | SYNBONE AG | InSimo SAS | VirtaMed AG



MARKET SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

Segmentation by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Segmentation by Technology

3D Printing & Physical Models

VR/AR Simulators

Others

Segmentation by Specialty

Orthopedic Surgery

Cardiac Surgery

Neurosurgery

Gastroenterology

Oncology Surgery

Transplant Surgery

Other Specialties

Segmentation by End-User

Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

Military Organizations

Others

Segmentation by Geography

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6zhy4p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment