Phosphoramidite Market Size to Reach USD 2.14 Billion by 2032 Due to Gene Editing and mRNA Growth – SNS Insider

According to SNS Insider, the global Phosphoramidite Market was valued at USD 1.18 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.14 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.78% during the forecast period of 2025–2032.

The strong market growth is fueled by expanding applications of oligonucleotide-based therapeutics, increasing adoption of gene editing tools such as CRISPR, and the surge in mRNA vaccine development. The trend toward custom-modified phosphoramidites, combined with growing demand for GMP-grade reagents, continues to shape the industry. Rapid advances in synthetic biology, genetic testing, and diagnostics have further strengthened the role of phosphoramidites in both commercial and academic research pipelines.





The U.S. phosphoramidite market was valued at USD 373.15 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 670.78 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.63%. Strong pharmaceutical R&D capabilities, active biotech ecosystems, and supportive FDA policies drive consistent demand. Increased investment in synthetic biology, mRNA, and gene therapy has positioned the U.S. as a leading innovator and exporter of phosphoramidite products.

Phosphoramidite Market Segment Insights:

By Purity

Standard research grade held a dominant phosphoramidite market share of 35.94% in 2024, due to its popularity in academic, institutional, and early-stage biotech research. GMP-Grade is emerging as the fastest-growing segment in the global phosphoramidite market, registering a CAGR of 8.51% over the forecast period, driven by the growth of oligonucleotide-based therapeutics, including siRNA, ASOs, and mRNA drugs.

By Type

DNA phosphoramidites are the dominant segment in the global phosphoramidite market, with a 36.94% share in 2024, owing to their promiscuous use in diagnostic oligonucleotide synthesis, PCR primers, gene editing, and therapeutic development. The RNA phosphoramidites segment is emerging as the fastest growing with a CAGR of 8.64% in the global phosphoramidite market, fueled by the fast uptake of mRNA vaccines, siRNA therapeutics, and RNA-based diagnostics.

By Application

In 2024, the drug discovery & development dominated the phosphoramidite industry, due to its foundational role in synthesizing therapeutic oligonucleotides, aptamers, and antisense drugs. Diagnostics Development is emerging as the fastest-growing segment in the phosphoramidite market, registering a CAGR of 8.30 % over the forecast period, driven by the increasing requisition of molecular tests including qPCR, NGS, and probe assays.

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are the largest segment of the phosphoramidite industry, as a pioneer in oligonucleotide-based drugs, mRNA vaccines, and gene therapies. The academic & research institutes segment is witnessing the highest growth in the global phosphoramidite market, driven by rising genomics, synthetic biology, and molecular diagnostics government and private funding.

Regional Analysis:

Due to its sophisticated biotechnology infrastructure, substantial R&D expenditures, and the presence of significant companies like Thermo Fisher, TriLink, and IDT, the North American region is expected to retain a leading market share of 40.60% of the global phosphoramidite market in 2024.

Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region with the highest CAGR of 8.47%, owing to the technological advancements in biotech, government funding, and pharma manufacturing capacity are on the up.

Recent Developments:

In May 2025, LGC expanded its fluorescent phosphoramidite product line, offering improved thermal and chemical stability for use in qPCR probes and RNA detection, enhancing diagnostic assay performance and oligo labeling efficiency.

