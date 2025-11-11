Upgrade Your Home with Yoolax's Black Friday Early Bird Savings—Up to 16% Off on top-rated smart shades

HongKong, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HongKong - As the holiday shopping season kicks off, Yoolax is excited to announce the launch of its exclusive Black Friday Early Bird Savings. From November 1 to November 19, the brand is offering limited-time discounts of up to 16% on its top-rated smart window treatments . This year, Yoolax is giving homeowners the perfect opportunity to elevate their interiors with stylish, innovative solutions that enhance both the aesthetic appeal and functionality of their living spaces.

As the colder months approach, Yoolax’s smart window treatments offer a practical way to enhance both comfort and energy efficiency at home. With a selection that includes Roller Shades, Roman Shades, and Top Down Bottom Up Cellular Shades, each product integrates streamlined design with smart functionality to support everyday living. During the Early Bird Black Friday event (November 1–19), you can explore these options at limited-time discounted prices—a timely opportunity to upgrade your space with solutions that are as thoughtful as they are functional.

Yoolax Smart Roller Shades : Effortless Style and Smart Control









Yoolax’s Roller Shades are the perfect blend of sleek design and functional precision, offering a minimalist aesthetic that complements any home decor. Their clean, streamlined appearance easily integrates into modern, industrial, or contemporary interiors, making them a versatile choice for any room. What sets these shades apart is their ability to provide ultimate light control. With options for blackout or light-filtering fabrics, you can easily adjust the lighting in your space to suit any mood or activity.

Thanks to smart technology, Yoolax Roller Shades can be effortlessly controlled through the Yoolax Home App or by voice with Alexa and Google Assistant. Whether you're easing into your morning or settling in for a movie night, you can adjust light and privacy with a simple tap or command. Ideal for high-traffic spaces like living rooms, kitchens, and home offices, these shades offer a sleek, low-maintenance solution that enhances everyday comfort. With automated scheduling, they rise and lower exactly when you need—no lifting, no fuss. And with Early Bird Black Friday savings of up to 15%, starting at just $109, now’s the perfect time to upgrade your space with a smarter, more stylish window solution.





2. Yoolax Smart Roman Shades : Classic Elegance Meets Smart Simplicity

Yoolax Motorized Roman Shades bring a touch of timeless sophistication to any room, combining the warmth of traditional fabric with the convenience of smart technology. The intricate pleated design creates an elegant, textured look that enhances the visual appeal of spaces like bedrooms, living rooms, or dining areas. Whether you’re seeking a soft, luxurious feel or a more structured, refined appearance, these shades offer versatility for every taste.

Beyond their beauty, Roman Shades deliver effortless control of natural light. With just a tap on the Yoolax Home app or a voice command to Alexa or Google Assistant, you can raise or lower the shades to achieve the perfect ambiance. The thick, rich fabric provides excellent light filtering, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere, while the smooth, motorized operation ensures convenience and ease.

Ideal for spaces where you want to create an inviting and peaceful environment—such as a bedroom for restful sleep or a living room for relaxing evenings—Yoolax Smart Roman Shades seamlessly combine aesthetics with practicality. And with the Early Bird Black Friday Sale, you can enjoy up to 15% off, with prices starting at just $179. This is your chance to bring a sense of refinement and ease into your home, all while taking advantage of unbeatable savings.





3. Yoolax Smart Top Down Bottom Up Cellular Shades : Perfect Balance of Privacy, Light Control, and Energy Efficiency

Yoolax Smart Top Down Bottom Up Cellular Shades are designed to provide the ultimate flexibility in light and privacy control, making them ideal for any home. These innovative shades can be adjusted both from the top and the bottom, allowing you to let in natural light while maintaining privacy at ground level. Whether you want to brighten up a room while keeping the lower part of your windows covered, or fully adjust the shades to block out light, the dual functionality gives you complete control over your space.

These shades also offer exceptional energy-saving benefits. The unique honeycomb structure traps air within the cells, creating an insulating barrier that helps regulate the temperature in your home—keeping it cooler in summer and warmer in winter. This design not only boosts comfort but also helps reduce heating and cooling costs, making it a great choice for eco-conscious homeowners looking to improve energy efficiency.

Blending smart technology with thoughtful design, Yoolax Top Down Bottom Up Cellular Shades offer effortless control through the Yoolax Home App or hands-free voice commands via Alexa and Google Assistant. Ideal for spaces where both privacy and natural light are important - such as bedrooms, living areas, or windows facing the street.

Now’s the time to elevate your space: during the Early Bird Black Friday Sale, enjoy up to 14% off, with prices starting at just $149.99. It’s the perfect opportunity to enhance your home’s comfort, style, and smart functionality—while making the most of limited-time savings.

Smart Home Integration: Effortless Control, Everyday Convenience

Yoolax’s smart window treatments seamlessly integrate with your smart home system, giving you effortless control at your fingertips. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, you can adjust your shades with a simple voice command or through the Yoolax Home App. Set schedules to automate your shades, ensuring your home is always perfectly lit and private when you need it. With smart functionality, you not only enhance comfort but also save on energy costs by regulating your home’s temperature. It’s convenience, control, and efficiency—all at the touch of a button.

Why Choose Yoolax?

Yoolax is driven by a commitment to innovation, quality, and style. Our products are designed to seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology with timeless aesthetics, creating window treatments that are not only functional but also enhance the beauty of your home. We believe in empowering our customers by providing smart solutions that simplify their lives while elevating their living spaces.

Our vision is to lead the way in transforming homes into smarter, more sustainable environments. By combining advanced automation with energy-efficient designs, Yoolax aims to redefine the way people experience comfort, convenience, and style in their daily lives. Choosing Yoolax means investing in high-quality, forward-thinking products that align with your modern lifestyle and vision for a smarter home.

Seize the Early Bird Savings

Now is the perfect time to upgrade your home with Yoolax’s smart window treatments. Whether you’re drawn to minimalist style, elegant design, or energy-efficient solutions, Yoolax shades deliver the ideal blend of innovation and aesthetics. During Yoolax Early Bird Black Friday event (November 1–19), you’ll enjoy not only exclusive discounts but also special gifts—including a free solar panel, extended warranty, and mega-value coupons, available for a limited time. Whether you're refreshing a single room or planning a full home transformation, Yoolax makes it easy to elevate your space with comfort, style, and smart convenience.