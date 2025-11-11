The Intelligent Bridge: Ecer.com Connects 2.6 Million Suppliers, Redefining B2B Cross-Border Trade with AI

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecer.com, a vanguard in the digital transformation of China's export trade, is aggressively shaping a more intelligent, efficient, and trustworthy ecosystem for global B2B trade. Through 16 years of industry experience and deep technological accumulation, the marketplace has solidified its position as a critical connector between Chinese manufacturing and the world.

As a testament to its scale and effectiveness, Ecer.com has amassed a network of over 2.6 million registered suppliers. It services a buyer base spanning over 150 countries and regions, successfully generating more than $20 billion in annual facilitated procurement volume.

AI and Data: The Dual Engine of Global Trade

Ecer.com's growth is fundamentally driven by the power of data and intelligence. The marketplace harnesses massive transaction data and advanced AI analysis to furnish enterprises with precise market trend predictions and competitive insights. Its proprietary intelligent algorithms ensure high-precision matching between supply and demand, drastically enhancing the efficiency of business opportunity conversion. Furthermore, the 7x24 multi-lingual intelligent customer service system removes the barrier of cross-border communication, significantly accelerating response times and building a foundation of trust in international transactions.

The impact of this intelligent ecosystem is tangible for suppliers like Shenzhen Hongsinn Precision Co., Ltd., a company specializing in customized precision parts. Under the strategic direction of its Owner, Zhou Xiaoqing, Shenzhen Hongsinn Precision has successfully utilized Ecer.com's intelligent tools accurately identified overseas business opportunities, successfully expanding into new global markets and securing several profitable international orders. Their success underscores the marketplace's role in upgrading traditional export enterprises.

Redefining the B2B Service Boundary

Ecer.com is moving beyond a simple listing service to redefine the scope of B2B export services. By integrating crucial elements such as digital marketing, supply chain finance, and cross-border logistics support, the marketplace has transformed the traditional linear foreign trade process into an efficient, data-driven, and intelligently coordinated closed loop. This comprehensive approach not only expedites global market entry but also equips enterprises with long-term capabilities for sustained operation and brand building.

From data-driven insights and sophisticated business matching to intelligent customer service and trend forecasting, Ecer.com is leveraging technology to revolutionize every facet of B2B export. In this new digital trade ecosystem, 'Made in China' is no longer merely exporting products; it is participating in global value chain competition with greater maturity, achieving a critical leap from "going out" to "going deep" in the global market.

Looking ahead, as digital trade continues to deepen worldwide, Ecer.com remains committed to pioneering innovation and leveraging data to support more Chinese enterprises in their journey to write a new chapter for Chinese brands in the global marketplace.

About Ecer.com

Ecer.com is a global leading mobile B2B marketplace for international trade, dedicated to providing smart foreign trade solutions for global buyers and suppliers. Utilizing cutting-edge technologies like AI and big data, Ecer.com empowers small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to navigate the complexities of international trade efficiently and successfully.

SOURCE: Ecer.com