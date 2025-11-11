Cellulose Market Trends and Forecasts Report 2025-2035: Industry Leaders are Advancing the Development of Next-generation Cellulose, Regenerated Cellulose, and Its Derivatives

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cellulose Market Industry Trends and Future Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Derivative Type, Source, Modification Type, Manufacturing Process, Purity, Application, Company Size, Business Model, End User and Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cellulose market size is estimated to grow from USD 144.21 billion in 2025, to USD 226.79 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period, till 2035.

In recent times, the demand for cellulose has increased across different industrial sectors, which is expected to drive the market forward in the coming years. Cellulose, a lengthy polymer produced from plant wood pulp, is widely recognized for its eco-friendly, breathable, and durable characteristics, making it a popular choice in the textile industry and other sectors for creating apparel and various cellulose-based products.

Beyond textiles, derivatives of cellulose like cellulose fiber, cellulose ethers, cellulose esters, and microcrystalline cellulose have become essential in many food manufacturing operations. It serves as a binder for ice cream, an emulsifier, a fat replacer in gels, and plays a significant role in the digestive process. Moreover, cellulose fiber is highly favored for biodegradable packaging and non-woven materials. The cosmetics sector has also gravitated toward cellulose for creating beauty and skincare products, representing a critical growth factor for the market.

As the interest in cellulose grows across diverse industries, numerous industry leaders are concentrating on the development of cellulose-based materials that are sustainable, cost-efficient, and biodegradable. Additionally, various industry leaders are advancing the development of next-generation cellulose, regenerated cellulose, and its derivatives for various applications in the paper, textile, and other industries. Due to these ongoing initiatives, the cellulose market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Cellulose Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Derivative Type

Based on derivative type, the global cellulose market is segmented into commodity cellulose pulp, cellulose fibers, cellulose ethers, cellulose esters, microcrystalline cellulose, nitrocellulose and others. According to estimates, currently, the commodity cellulose pulp captures the majority share of the market.

This can be attributed to the widespread application of cellulose in various sectors such as packaging materials and products. Given the increasing preference for microcrystalline cellulose, we anticipate that this segment will experience a higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.

Market Share by Source

Based on source, the cellulose market is segmented into natural and synthetic. According to estimates, currently, the natural cellulose segment captures the majority of the market. Moreover, this segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising need for sustainable and biodegradable materials in the production of clothing, paper, and packaging.

Market Share by Modification Type

Based on modification type, the cellulose market is segmented into modified and unmodified cellulose. According to estimates, currently, the modified cellulose segment captures the majority share of the market. This is due to the modifications like cross-linking, etherification, and esterification, which enhance its properties and allow for diverse applications.

Due to these unique characteristics, it serves as a stabilizer, thickener, film-former, and binder. However, the modified cellulose segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Modification Process

Based on modification process, the cellulose market is segmented into viscose, esters and ethers. According to estimates, currently, the viscose segment captures the majority share of the market. This is due to the growing demand for viscose or rayon within the textile industry for clothing manufacturing.

Its notable breathability, versatility, and silk-like texture contribute to its popularity. Additionally, it is important to highlight that the viscose segment is expected to experience a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Purity

Based on purity, the cellulose market is segmented into above 95%, 85%-95% and below 85%. According to estimates, currently, the 95% pure cellulose segment captures the majority share of the market. This is due to the increasing demand for high-purity cellulose in both the pharmaceutical and paper industries.

Market Share by Application

Based on application, the cellulose market is segmented into food, pharmaceutical, paper, cosmetics, textile, and paint and coating. According to estimates, currently, the paper industry captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the fact that cellulose serves as a crucial raw material for the paper sector.

Cellulose is utilized in the production of high-quality paper, drafting paper, and printing paper, which consequently increases the demand for these materials within the paper industry. However, the pharmaceutical sector is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising use of cellulose derivatives in tablet manufacturing.

Market Share by Company Size

Based on company size, the cellulose market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. According to estimates, currently, the large enterprises segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the heightened development initiatives aimed at producing cellulose derivatives, which broadens their applications in various sectors.

Market Share by End User

Based on end user, the cellulose market is segmented into textile industry, pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry, paper industry, and pain and coatings manufacturers. According to estimates, currently, the paper industry captures the majority share of the market, due to the substantial demand for cellulose within the paper sector

This is due to the fact that cellulose serves as the fundamental material in paper production, leading to a strong demand for paper products made from cellulose, such as tissues, napkins, and wet wipes.

Market Share by Geographical Regions

Based on geographical regions, the cellulose market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world. According to estimates, currently, Asia-Pacific captures the majority share of the market. This is due to fact that it is a central hub for industrial sectors like chemicals, textiles, and manufacturing, which increases the demand for cellulose within that market.

However, North America is expected to witness a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the advancing research and development in cellulose applications in the pharmaceutical and paper industries.

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Players in Cellulose Market Profiled in the Report Include:

Ashland

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Borregaard

CP Kelco

China RuiTai International Holdings

Dow

DKS

Daicel Corporation

Fenchem

J. RettenmaierandSohne GmbH + Co.Kg

LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION

Lotte Fine Chemical

MAZRUI INTERNATIONAL

Reliance Cellulose Products

Rayonier

Shin-Etsu Chemical

SE Tylose GmbH and Co. Kg

Shandong Head

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Tembec

Zhejiang Kehong Chemical

Report Scope:

Derivative Type

Commodity Cellulose Pulp

Cellulose Fibers

Cellulose Ethers

Cellulose Esters

Microcrystalline Cellulose

Nanocellulose

Others

Source

Natural

Crop

Fruit

Treewood

Synthetic

Modification Type

Modified

Microcrystalline Cellulose

Cellulose Ethers

Others

Unmodified

Manufacturing Process

Viscose

Ethers

Purity

Above 95%

85%-95%

Below 85%

Application

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Paper

Cosmetics

Textiles

Paints and Coatings

Company Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Business Model

B2B

B2C

B2B2C

End User

Textile Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Paper Industry

Pain and Coatings Manufacturers

Geographical Regions

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Other North American countries

Europe

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Russia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

UK

Other European countries

Asia

China

India

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

Other Asian countries

Latin America

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Venezuela

Other Latin American countries

Middle East and North Africa

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Kuwait

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Other MENA countries

Rest of the World

Australia

New Zealand

Other countries

