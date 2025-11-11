Strong Gold Results From Teichman

HIGHLIGHTS

Mapping and geochemical sampling across the Teichman area in the Egina Gold Camp has defined multiple prospects over an area of 1.3 x 2.5 km, with strong potential along two main shear corridors. The Teichman area is situated directly south of the Novo-Northern Star Resources Egina Farm-in and Joint Venture. Teichman rock-chip assay results include peak values of 77.5 g/t Au and 51.4 g/t Au, with 11 of 87 samples collected grading > 10 g/t Au. The Teichman area is characterised by complex structure, multiple vein arrays, intense alteration and high-grade gold assay results. Drilling at the Sherlock Crossing prospect returned peak gold and antinomy results of 3 m @ 2.96 g/t Au and 1.86% Sb from 108 m in LCR0005 including 1 m @ 7.71 g/t Au and

4.77% Sb. The system remains open at depth. Access has been finalised for follow-up mapping and sampling at the Wyloo Sb-Ag-Au Prospect in late 2025 prior to planning drill targets for Q1 2026. Northern Star continues exploration on the Egina Joint Venture, with a current focus across three tenements of the Mallina Project, targeting the Croydon Anticline, and continued targeting of prospects surrounding Gillies in the Farno Joint Venture.

Commenting on the Company’s Pilbara exploration activity, Mike Spreadborough, Executive Co-Chairman and Acting Chief Executive Officer, said: “The team is extremely pleased with the early-stage results from exploration work completed at the Teichman area and drilling at Sherlock Crossing.

“The geological work at Teichman has highlighted several exciting prospective drill targets with complex geology and structure and significant areas of cover and we will continue to progress key work activities in the lead-up to a possible maiden drill program. Drilling at Sherlock has provided a significant Au-Sb intercept which is part of a much larger system and highlights the complexity of high-grade vein systems. This result sets an exciting platform for Novo to complete further work at Sherlock Crossing as we look to unlock the full gold and antimony potential of the prospect.”

PERTH, Western Australia, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO) (OTCQB: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration programs completed across the Company’s Pilbara project portfolio, including mapping and rock chip sampling results from the Teichman area, which is located in the Egina Gold Camp, scout drill results from the Sherlock Crossing Au-Sb prospect, and commitment from Northern Star on the Egina JV to continue exploration for major gold deposits.





Figure 1: Novo Pilbara and Onslow District Tenure showing priority gold prospects and location of the Teichman area and Sherlock Crossing drilling.

Egina Gold Camp - Teichman area

Novo is advancing gold exploration in the Teichman area, which is part of the Croydon JV (70% Novo and 30% Runnel Holdings Pty Ltd, an entity of Mark Gareth Creasy (Creasy Group)).

Recent exploration completed including mapping, pXRF soil sampling and rock chip sampling, has been conducted in the Teichman area, situated directly south of the Novo-Northern Star Egina Farm-in and Joint Venture.

The project area includes multiple historic workings centred on two main mineralised shear zones over an area of approximately 2.5 by 1.3 km.

Novo’s work focused on historic and recent workings, where historic high-grade rock chip samples included assays of up to 108 g/t Au from two main lines of workings: Teichman and Pride1, 2, 3,4,5 (Appendix 2).

This was Novo’s first pass on-ground exploration program to define targets for drilling, following discussions with the Mugarinya Community, allowing Novo access onto the Yandeyarra Reserve to conduct low impact exploration.

Exceptional rock chip assay results have been returned from multiple prospects sampled by Novo, confirming and expanding on previous sampling in the area, with peak results from prospects (Table 1) including:

77.5 g/t Au, 9.3 g/t Ag and 0.24% Cu at Pride NNE

51.4 g/t Au, 7.9 g/t Ag and 0.59% Cu at Pride N

6.9 g/t Au at Pride

30.3 g/t Au Teichman

17.5 g/t Au at Teichman N

38.3 g/t Au at Mountain Maid

Table 1: Significant rock chip results received recently from the Teichman area – full list of results is presented in Appendix 1

Sample ID Sample Type Prospect Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Height

(m) Au

(g/t) Cu

ppm Ag

ppm R07441 Rock Chip Pride N 624163 7648152 221 4.0 950 0.6 R07442 Rock Chip Pride N 624167 7648150 221 51.4 5940 7.9 R07444 Rock Chip Pride N 624173 7648151 222 21.0 5800 3.5 R07450 Rock Chip Pride N 624273 7648195 219 7.4 1090 1.3 R07452 Rock Chip Pride N 624244 7648165 225 1.3 5 0.1 R07453 Rock Chip Pride N 624140 7648119 221 19.4 50 0.7 R07457 Float Pride NNE 624546 7648511 212 1.4 207 0.6 R07459 Float Pride NNE 624527 7648513 212 1.9 932 0.6 R07461 Float Pride NNE 624480 7648512 212 7.6 1230 1.9 R07462 Rock Chip Pride NNE 624473 7648516 208 77.5 2420 9.3 R07465 Rock Chip Pride NNE 624556 7648529 203 36.7 8720 6.3 R07467 Rock Chip Pride NNE 624548 7648586 212 13.2 916 2.6 R07468 Rock Chip Pride NNE 624557 7648598 216 7.9 565 2.1 R07469 Rock Chip Pride NNE 624562 7648606 208 4.4 1320 3.2 R07474 Rock Chip Pride 624101 7647746 219 6.9 583 1.3 R07494 Float Mountain Maid 623865 7647029 226 38.3 70 1.1 R07495 Rock Chip Mountain Maid 623883 7647031 227 10.1 1301 0.7 R07496 Rock Chip Mountain Maid 624055 7647082 219 2.1 19 0.2 R09043 Mullock Grab Teichman S 624814 7647089 198 10.4 25 0.4 R09044 Mullock Grab Teichman S 624821 7647098 196 17.5 106 0.7 R09047 Mullock Grab Teichman 624858 7647328 201 2.2 293 0.1 R09048 Mullock Grab Teichman 624905 7647329 202 30.3 53 0.7 R09049 Mullock Grab Teichman 624886 7647331 201 4.9 98 0.2 R09050 Mullock Grab Teichman 624797 7647243 208 4.6 75 0.1

The structural, lithological and regolith mapping program, in conjunction with the geochemical sampling, confirmed multiple shear-hosted gold targets along the Pride and Teichman trends (Figure 2).

The Pride N and Pride NNE prospects show the strongest potential, with exploration work defining a 1.2 km corridor (Figure 2, 3) of strong carbonate alteration and mineralisation with significant shallow cover, numerous workings and high-grade gold along a complex array of primary NE trending and second order shears.

Mineralisation includes flat to steep dipping laminated to massive quartz veins with variable sulphide, tourmaline and carbonate, focussed along the several shear orientations and cutting highly carbonated altered high-MgO basalt. Several gabbro bodies occur within the mineralised shear corridor, and concentrate mineralised veins along their margins, providing excellent rheological contrast.

The Teichman and Teichman South prospects within the Teichman Shear Zone, comprise two subparallel shears 80 m apart trending north-northeast with east-west dilatational jogs focusing mineralisation, creating a “ladder-vein” type target. Veining is typified by quartz-sulphide veins with minor Cu-oxides within strongly carbonate altered high-MgO basalt. Historic workings up to 15 m deep along two main E-W veins are present, where the trend goes undercover to the south.

Several targets have now been identified for follow-up work and fast tracking to drill-ready status. Significant shallow colluvial/alluvial cover occurs along much of the trend giving potential for blind discoveries, and mineralisation trends under the major unconformity of the Fortescue Group at Mountain Maid and 500 m south-southwest of Teichman South.

Further work will include drill planning and access negotiations prior to RC drilling multiple prospects.





Figure 2. Teichman prospects highlighting Novo rock chip results > 5 g/t Au and geological interpretation with regolith cover





Figure 3. Aerial view (looking NE) of the Pride Shear Zone highlighting historic workings, recent high grade (> 5 g/t Au) rock chip samples, outcrop geology and surficial cover (not coloured).

Sherlock Crossing Project

Scout RC drilling at Sherlock Crossing was completed in September 2025, comprising 8 holes for a total of 1,026 meters on 4 drill sections spaced at approximately 80m apart, centred around the historic Clarke Mine workings.

Peak results include:

3 m @ 2.96 g/t Au and 1.86% Sb from 108 m including 1 m @ 7.71 g/t Au and 4.7% Sb from 109 m in LCR005;

from 109 m in LCR005; 1 m @ 3.15 g/t Au and 84 ppm Sb from 19 m in LCR0001; and

1 m @ 1.05 g/t Au and 246 ppm Sb from 59m in LCR0001 open at depth.



Refer to Appendix 3 for full results.

The scout drill program targeted moderate to steeply dipping quartz veins beneath the historic Clarke Mine workings, hosted in a sequence of komatiitic to basaltic lithologies of the Louden Volcanics.

During exploration in late 2024, Novo collected rock chip samples which generated exceptional results including 4.7% and 3.1% Sb, and 146.7 ppm and 35.3 ppm Au7. These samples were hand selected from mining spoils and may not be indicative of mineralisation in the district but do validate the high grades reported historically from mining activities.

Gold and antimony mineralisation in drilling occurs in intervals associated with thick intersections of quartz veining and silicified/carbonate altered ultramafic/mafic wall rock. Mineralisation is interpreted to be forming steeply plunging shoots or may manifest with pinch and swell geometries. Au-As-Sb results near the bottom of LCR0001 (Appendix 4) appear to vector downward at the end of hole, leaving mineralisation open at depth. Carbonate alteration at the base of LCR005 and LCR008, indicate that the system may be strengthening at depth and the key intercept is open down dip. (Figure 44).

Figure 4. Sherlock Crossing RC drill plan with rock chip results previously announced 7,8and cross section showing key Au-Sb intercepts and As geochemistry. Carbonate alteration is strengthening, and mineralisation is open at depth. The results shown in Figure 4 may not be indicative of mineralisation in the district.

A coherent 1.5 km long soil anomaly6 remains untested by drilling to the southwest of the completed drill program. A heritage survey has been completed and POW for the southern portion of the soil anomaly has already been granted.

Work is now underway to; 1) assess the potential for a high-grade plunging shoot focused on the Clarke Sb-Au mine and 2) target the broader Sb-Au system.

Wyloo Project

At the Wyloo Project in the South Pilbara, follow up mapping and sampling is scheduled for November 2025, following the granting of access to Novo by the Traditional Owners.

Previous reconnaissance programs highlighted coherent Sb-Ag-Au anomalism with peak results from rock chip sampling of the polymetallic vein-style mineralisation including 482 g/t Ag, 1.29% Sb, 0.93 g/t Au, 2.6% Cu, 9.7% Pb and 15.95% Zn9.

Drilling is planned for Q1 2026 pending heritage surveys and will target an ENE trending vein array, dipping 60 degrees to the ESE, striking over 150 m under cover in both directions9. Sectional drilling will test the vertical metal zonation of the polymetallic vein system, grade and width of the mineralisation.

Egina Earn-in/JV (Northern Star earning a 50% interest) and Farno JV (Northern Star 75% /Novo 25%)

Northern Star completed an aircore program of 55 holes for 5785 m in the northern part of the Farno JV tenement E47/2502, spaced at approximately 100 m x 640 m: No significant intercepts were returned (Figure 5).

Planned exploration for the Egina Earn-in and Farno JV’s by Northern Star over the current quarter to December 2025, includes field mapping at the Gillies prospect on E47/2502, field reconnaissance over the Croyden Anticline at the Mallina Project on tenements E47/3782, E47/3774 and E47/3776 as well as desktop studies on tenements E47/3625, E47/3783, E47/3812 and M47/561 (Station Peak) (Figure 5).

Figure 5. Northern Star - Novo Egina Joint Venture and Farno JV tenements with planned activity for

H2 2025 and location of recent aircore drilling.

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

CONTACT

Investors:

Mike Spreadborough

+61 8 6400 6100

info@novoresources.com North American Queries:

Leo Karabelas

+1 416 543 3120

leo@novoresources.com Media:

Cameron Gilenko

+61 466 984 953

cameron.gilenko@sodali.com

QP STATEMENT

Mr. Iain Groves (MAIG), is the qualified person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release, as well as verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written disclosure. Mr Groves is an Exploration Manager at Novo.

JORC COMPLIANCE STATEMENT

New Exploration Results

The information in this news release that relates to exploration results at Novo’s Pilbara tenure is based on information compiled by Mrs De Luca, who is a full-time employee of Novo Resources Corp. Mrs De Luca is a Competent Person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mrs De Luca has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mrs De Luca consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears.

Previous Exploration Results

The information in this news release that relates to previously reported exploration results at Novo’s Pilbara tenure is extracted from the Company’s ASX announcements referred to in endnotes 6, 7, 8 and 9, each of which is available to view at www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the competent persons findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian and Australian securities law and regulations. In this news release, such statements include but are not limited to planned exploration activities and the timing of such. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in Novo’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 (which is available under Novo’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.asx.com.au) in the Company’s prospectus dated 2 August 2023 which is available at www.asx.com.au. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________

1 Refer to Chalice/De Grey Mining 2007 WAMEX report A77811

2 Refer to Chalice/De Grey Mining 2008 WAMEX report A81531

3 Refer to De Grey Mining’s ASX announcement for highlight gold results, which was released on 09 April 2008 titled EXPLORATION RESULTS GENERATE NEW EXPLORATION TARGETS AT YANDEYARRA JOINT VENTURE PROJECT

4 Refer to De Grey Mining’s ASX announcement for highlight gold results, which was released on22 January 2008 titled RECONNAISSANCE ROCK SAMPLING CONFIRMS GOLD AND COPPER POTENTIAL AT YANDEYARRA

5 Refer to Top Iron’s 2013 – WAMEX report A102861

6 Refer to Novo’s ASX announcement dated 20 June 2025, Pilbara Exploration Update High-Grade Gold and Antimony Targets

7 Refer to Novo’s ASX announcement dated 10 December 2024 - Pilbara Exploration

8 Refer to Novo’s ASX announcement dated 12 September 2024 – Evaluation of Pilbara Antimony-Gold Potential Generates Positive Results

9 refer to Novo’s ASX announcement dated 04 September 2025 – Drilling Commences at Sherlock Crossing Gold-Antimony Prospect





ABOUT NOVO

Novo is an Australian based gold explorer listed on the ASX and the TSX focussed on discovering standalone gold and copper projects with > 1 Moz development potential. Novo is an innovative gold explorer with a significant land package covering approximately 5,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the above, Novo is part of two prospective farm in agreements in New South Wales.

Novo’s key project area in the Pilbara is the Egina Gold Camp, where Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) is farming-in to form a JV at the Becher Project and surrounding tenements through exploration expenditure of A$25 million within 4 years for a 50% interest. The Becher Project has similar geological characteristics as Northern Star’s 13.6 Moz Hemi Project#. Novo is also advancing gold exploration south of Becher in the Egina Gold Camp, part of the Croydon JV (Novo 70%: Creasy Group 30%). Novo continues to undertake early-stage exploration elsewhere across its Pilbara tenement portfolio.

Novo has also formed a lithium joint venture with SQM in the Pilbara which provides shareholder exposure to battery metals.

Novo has recently strengthened its high-quality, Australian based exploration portfolio by adding the TechGen John Bull Gold Project in the New England Orogen of NSW, and Manhattan Tibooburra Gold Project in the Albert Goldfields in northwestern NSW. Both projects demonstrate prospectivity for significant discovery and resource definition and align with Novo’s strategy of identifying and exploring projects with > 1 Moz Au potential. These high-grade gold projects compliment the landholding consolidation that forms the Toolunga Project in the Onslow District in Western Australia.

Novo has a significant investment portfolio and a disciplined program in place to identify value accretive opportunities that will build further value for shareholders.

Please refer to Novo’s website for further information including the latest corporate presentation.





#Refer to De Grey’s ASX Announcement, Hemi Gold Project mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) 2024, dated 14 November 2024. No assurance can be given that a similar (or any) commercially viable mineral deposit will be determined at Novo’s Becher Project.

Appendix 1: Results for recent rock chip samples collected in the Teichman area. Coordinates are MGA2020 Z50. Elements of interest including Au, Cu and Ag are listed.

Sample ID Sample Type Year Easting (m) Northing (m) Height (m) Au (g/t) Cu ppm Ag ppm R07431 Rock Chip 2025 624194 7648194 223 <0.03 16 0.02 R07432 Rock Chip 2025 624195 7648193 222 <0.03 17 0.01 R07433 Rock Chip 2025 624195 7648192 221 <0.03 7 0.01 R07434 Rock Chip 2025 624189 7648190 219 0.04 75 0.02 R07435 Rock Chip 2025 624200 7648204 202 <0.03 8 0.01 R07436 Rock Chip 2025 624196 7648205 213 <0.03 37 0.02 R07437 Rock Chip 2025 624178 7648183 215 <0.03 9 0.08 R07438 Rock Chip 2025 624179 7648182 223 <0.03 218 0.05 R07439 Rock Chip 2025 624168 7648168 222 0.1 2200 0.95 R07440 Rock Chip 2025 624155 7648153 221 0.81 1360 0.43 R07441 Rock Chip 2025 624163 7648152 221 3.95 950 0.64 R07442 Rock Chip 2025 624167 7648150 221 51.35 5940 7.93 R07443 Rock Chip 2025 624172 7648150 222 0.17 130 0.12 R07444 Rock Chip 2025 624173 7648151 222 21.06 5800 3.48 R07445 Rock Chip 2025 624222 7648194 219 0.25 84 0.05 R07446 Rock Chip 2025 624232 7648180 218 <0.03 62.1 0.07 R07447 Rock Chip 2025 624240 7648162 221 0.1 9 0.03 R07449 Rock Chip 2025 624270 7648193 218 0.06 206 0.06 R07450 Rock Chip 2025 624273 7648195 219 7.36 1090 1.29 R07451 Rock Chip 2025 624255 7648167 228 0.06 8 0.06 R07452 Rock Chip 2025 624244 7648165 225 1.28 5 0.07 R07453 Rock Chip 2025 624140 7648119 221 19.43 50 0.66 R07454 Rock Chip 2025 624090 7648063 223 <0.03 117 0.04 R07455 Rock Chip 2025 624069 7648071 225 <0.03 315 0.01 R07456 Rock Chip 2025 624138 7648157 222 <0.03 264 0.06 R07457 Float 2025 624546 7648511 212 1.44 207 0.6 R07458 Float 2025 624539 7648510 212 0.79 413 0.14 R07459 Float 2025 624527 7648513 212 1.94 932 0.57 R07460 Float 2025 624513 7648509 211 0.32 94 0.04 R07461 Float 2025 624480 7648512 212 7.62 1230 1.88 R07462 Rock Chip 2025 624473 7648516 208 77.49 2420 9.33 R07464 Rock Chip 2025 624626 7648525 201 0.14 25 0.04 R07465 Rock Chip 2025 624556 7648529 203 36.65 8720 6.25 R07466 Rock Chip 2025 624522 7648508 223 0.1 28 0.03 R07467 Rock Chip 2025 624548 7648586 212 13.18 916 2.63 R07468 Rock Chip 2025 624557 7648598 216 7.9 565 2.09 R07469 Rock Chip 2025 624562 7648606 208 4.43 1320 3.15 R07470 Rock Chip 2025 624668 7648579 208 0.04 30 0.02 R07471 Rock Chip 2025 624086 7647722 219 <0.03 77 0.12 R07472 Rock Chip 2025 624095 7647718 219 <0.03 51 0.15 R07473 Rock Chip 2025 624113 7647714 219 <0.03 30 0.05 R07474 Rock Chip 2025 624101 7647746 219 6.91 583 1.28 R07475 Rock Chip 2025 624755 7649080 213 <0.03 403 0.19 R07476 Rock Chip 2025 624757 7649082 211 0.07 557 0.33 R07477 Rock Chip 2025 624749 7649071 227 <0.03 161 0.12 R07479 Rock Chip 2025 624741 7649055 230 0.29 946 0.15 R07480 Rock Chip 2025 624727 7649046 220 0.12 27 0.1 R07481 Rock Chip 2025 624721 7649008 242 <0.03 18.6 0.07 R07482 Rock Chip 2025 624688 7649026 247 0.04 38 0.07 R07483 Rock Chip 2025 624727 7649059 227 0.17 149 0.12 R07484 Rock Chip 2025 624763 7649112 221 <0.03 37 0.05 R07485 Rock Chip 2025 624758 7649174 226 <0.03 52 0.04 R07486 Rock Chip 2025 624658 7648936 239 <0.03 42 0.02 R07487 Rock Chip 2025 624783 7648976 230 0.03 12 0.11 R07488 Rock Chip 2025 624797 7648852 215 <0.03 15 0.01 R07489 Rock Chip 2025 624820 7648843 218 <0.03 3 0.01 R07490 Rock Chip 2025 624817 7648840 219 <0.03 6 0.01 R07491 Float 2025 624826 7648834 219 <0.03 4 <0.01 R07492 Rock Chip 2025 623969 7647077 220 <0.03 5 0.02 R07494 Float 2025 623865 7647029 226 38.32 70 1.08 R07495 Rock Chip 2025 623883 7647031 227 10.14 1301 0.68 R07496 Rock Chip 2025 624055 7647082 219 2.08 19 0.19 R07497 Rock Chip 2025 624174 7647289 210 0.03 4 0.01 R07498 Rock Chip 2025 624197 7647318 214 <0.03 5 0.01 R07499 Rock Chip 2025 623852 7648124 229 <0.03 133 0.01 R07500 Rock Chip 2025 623838 7648114 229 <0.03 64 0.04 R07544 Rock Chip 2025 623956 7648136 224 <0.03 644 0.34 R07545 Rock Chip 2025 624736 7647025 201 <0.03 6 0.01 R07731 Rock Chip 2025 624853 7647360 207 <0.03 37 0.02 R07732 Rock Chip 2025 624868 7647391 207 <0.03 4 0.01 R07733 Rock Chip 2025 624935 7647461 204 0.51 188 0.05 R07734 Rock Chip 2025 624949 7647511 208 <0.03 3 0.03 R07735 Rock Chip 2025 624975 7647537 209 0.23 142 0.05 R07736 Rock Chip 2025 624979 7647547 206 <0.03 422 0.16 R07737 Rock Chip 2025 624997 7647601 212 <0.03 4 0.01 R07738 Rock Chip 2025 625057 7647686 207 <0.03 3 0.01 R07739 Rock Chip 2025 625090 7647732 210 <0.03 530 0.16 R07741 Rock Chip 2025 623360 7647520 217 <0.03 2130 0.31 R09041 Rock Chip 2025 624723 7646999 202 <0.03 8 0.01 R09042 Rock Chip 2025 624721 7646995 202 <0.03 3 <0.01 R09043 Mullock Grab 2025 624814 7647089 198 10.38 25 0.44 R09044 Mullock Grab 2025 624821 7647098 196 17.47 106 0.65 R09046 Mullock Grab 2025 624840 7647093 206 0.09 41 0.06 R09047 Mullock Grab 2025 624858 7647328 201 2.16 293 0.11 R09048 Mullock Grab 2025 624905 7647329 202 30.33 53 0.7 R09049 Mullock Grab 2025 624886 7647331 201 4.86 98 0.23 R09050 Mullock Grab 2025 624797 7647243 208 4.61 75 0.05

Appendix 2: Results presented for all referenced historic rock chip samples1,2,3,4,5 collected at the Teichman Area, including company and year collected. Coordinates are MGA2020 Z50.

Sample ID Sample Type Year Company Easting (m) Northing (m) Height (m)* Au (g/t) P546344 Rock Chip 2007 Chalice/De Grey 624908 7647318 175 25.5 P546345 Rock Chip 2007 Chalice/De Grey 624479 7648518 225 32.3 P546346 Rock Chip 2007 Chalice/De Grey 624751 7649070 250 0.63 P546347 Rock Chip 2007 Chalice/De Grey 624726 7649058 250 0.08 P546348 Rock Chip 2007 Chalice/De Grey 624726 7649058 250 0.07 P546349 Rock Chip 2007 Chalice/De Grey 624729 7649066 250 7.13 P546350 Rock Chip 2007 Chalice/De Grey 624740 7649258 225 0.06 55021 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624833 7647098 220 4.31 55022 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 625561 7647764 220 0.02 55023 Float 2008 Chalice/De Grey 623870 7647033 220 0.06 55024 Mullock Grab 2008 Chalice/De Grey 623870 7647033 220 42.8 55025 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624109 7647751 220 0.16 55026 Mullock Grab 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624109 7647751 220 1.59 55027 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624418 7648143 220 19.3 55028 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624546 7648506 220 0.13 55029 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624554 7648524 220 52.4 55030 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624587 7648520 220 0.47 55031 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624468 7648524 220 108.0 55032 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624729 7649067 220 1.50 55033 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624748 7649071 220 0.20 55034 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624750 7649071 220 0.61 55035 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624743 7649222 220 0.04 55036 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624739 7649180 220 0.38 55037 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624757 7649307 220 0.05 55041 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624563 7648599 220 15.0 550151 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624286 7648280 220 0.05 550152 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624187 7648294 220 0.00 550153 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624710 7648796 220 0.06 550154 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624886 7649236 220 0.00 550206 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624750 7649072 220 0.95 550301 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624529 7648576 220 11.6 550302 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624667 7648581 220 0.81 550303 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624772 7649246 220 0.09 550304 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624780 7649251 220 0.02 TH-07 Rock Chip 2013 Top Iron 624859 7647333 220 15.2 TH-08 Rock Chip 2013 Top Iron 624896 7647323 220 3.05 TH-09 Rock Chip 2013 Top Iron 624907 7647335 220 34.5 TH-10 Rock Chip 2013 Top Iron 624814 7647093 220 43.8 TH-11 Rock Chip 2013 Top Iron 624844 7647106 220 17.1 TH-12 Rock Chip 2013 Top Iron 624831 7647078 220 0.55 TH-13 Rock Chip 2013 Top Iron 624548 7648511 220 1.46 TH-14 Rock Chip 2013 Top Iron 624552 7648509 220 0.16 TH-15 Rock Chip 2013 Top Iron 624552 7648509 220 0.09 TH-16 Rock Chip 2013 Top Iron 624560 7648602 220 4.57 TH-17 Rock Chip 2013 Top Iron 625717 7649292 220 0.02

Appendix 3: Location of RC drillholes from Sherlock Crossing including significant intercepts. A 0.3 g/t Au cut off was used for the calculations. Coordinates and azimuth are MGA2020 Z50.

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m)

Height

(m) Dip Azi Hole Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Intercept (m) Au g/t Sb ppm LCR0001 563344 7675078 33 -70 107 60 19 20 1 3.15 84 36 37 1 0.38 78 59 60 1 1.05 246 LCR0002 563276 7674932 34 -60 107 126 NSI NSI NSI LCR0003 563288 7675006 31 -61 97 108 NSI NSI NSI LCR0004 563231 7675029 31 -60 107 192 76 77 1 0.4 NA LCR0005 563266 7675098 32 -59 106 168 108 111 3 2.96 18570 incl 109 110 1 7.71 47700 LCR0006 563341 7675162 35 -60 110 90 NSI NSI NSI LCR0007 563272 7675176 33 -61 108 168 NSI NSI NSI LCR0008 563301 7675090 32 -60 106 114 NSI NSI NSI

Appendix 4: Results from RC drillholes from Sherlock Crossing including assay data and pXRF data for selected elements including Au, Sb and As for lab assay data, and As, Sb, Cu, CaO, Cr, MgO and Ni for 1m pXRF results. Coordinates and azimuth are MGA2020 Z50.