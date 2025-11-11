Strong Gold Results From Teichman

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Mapping and geochemical sampling across the Teichman area in the Egina Gold Camp has defined multiple prospects over an area of 1.3 x 2.5 km, with strong potential along two main shear corridors. The Teichman area is situated directly south of the Novo-Northern Star Resources Egina Farm-in and Joint Venture.
  • Teichman rock-chip assay results include peak values of 77.5 g/t Au and 51.4 g/t Au, with 11 of 87 samples collected grading > 10 g/t Au.
  • The Teichman area is characterised by complex structure, multiple vein arrays, intense alteration and high-grade gold assay results.
  • Drilling at the Sherlock Crossing prospect returned peak gold and antinomy results of 3 m @ 2.96 g/t Au and 1.86% Sb from 108 m in LCR0005 including 1 m @ 7.71 g/t Au and
    4.77% Sb. The system remains open at depth.
  • Access has been finalised for follow-up mapping and sampling at the Wyloo Sb-Ag-Au Prospect in late 2025 prior to planning drill targets for Q1 2026.
  • Northern Star continues exploration on the Egina Joint Venture, with a current focus across three tenements of the Mallina Project, targeting the Croydon Anticline, and continued targeting of prospects surrounding Gillies in the Farno Joint Venture.

Commenting on the Company’s Pilbara exploration activity, Mike Spreadborough, Executive Co-Chairman and Acting Chief Executive Officer, said: “The team is extremely pleased with the early-stage results from exploration work completed at the Teichman area and drilling at Sherlock Crossing.

“The geological work at Teichman has highlighted several exciting prospective drill targets with complex geology and structure and significant areas of cover and we will continue to progress key work activities in the lead-up to a possible maiden drill program. Drilling at Sherlock has provided a significant Au-Sb intercept which is part of a much larger system and highlights the complexity of high-grade vein systems. This result sets an exciting platform for Novo to complete further work at Sherlock Crossing as we look to unlock the full gold and antimony potential of the prospect.”

PERTH, Western Australia, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO) (OTCQB: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration programs completed across the Company’s Pilbara project portfolio, including mapping and rock chip sampling results from the Teichman area, which is located in the Egina Gold Camp, scout drill results from the Sherlock Crossing Au-Sb prospect, and commitment from Northern Star on the Egina JV to continue exploration for major gold deposits.

Novo Pilbara and Onslow District Tenure showing priority gold prospects and location of the Teichman area and Sherlock Crossing drilling.

Egina Gold Camp - Teichman area

Novo is advancing gold exploration in the Teichman area, which is part of the Croydon JV (70% Novo and 30% Runnel Holdings Pty Ltd, an entity of Mark Gareth Creasy (Creasy Group)).

Recent exploration completed including mapping, pXRF soil sampling and rock chip sampling, has been conducted in the Teichman area, situated directly south of the Novo-Northern Star Egina Farm-in and Joint Venture.

The project area includes multiple historic workings centred on two main mineralised shear zones over an area of approximately 2.5 by 1.3 km.

Novo’s work focused on historic and recent workings, where historic high-grade rock chip samples included assays of up to 108 g/t Au from two main lines of workings: Teichman and Pride1, 2, 3,4,5 (Appendix 2).

This was Novo’s first pass on-ground exploration program to define targets for drilling, following discussions with the Mugarinya Community, allowing Novo access onto the Yandeyarra Reserve to conduct low impact exploration.

Exceptional rock chip assay results have been returned from multiple prospects sampled by Novo, confirming and expanding on previous sampling in the area, with peak results from prospects (Table 1) including:

  • 77.5 g/t Au, 9.3 g/t Ag and 0.24% Cu at Pride NNE
  • 51.4 g/t Au, 7.9 g/t Ag and 0.59% Cu at Pride N
  • 6.9 g/t Au at Pride
  • 30.3 g/t Au Teichman
  • 17.5 g/t Au at Teichman N
  • 38.3 g/t Au at Mountain Maid

Table 1: Significant rock chip results received recently from the Teichman area – full list of results is presented in Appendix 1

Sample IDSample TypeProspectEasting
(m)		Northing
(m)		Height
(m)		Au
(g/t)		Cu
ppm		Ag
ppm
R07441Rock ChipPride N62416376481522214.09500.6
R07442Rock ChipPride N624167764815022151.459407.9
R07444Rock ChipPride N624173764815122221.058003.5
R07450Rock ChipPride N62427376481952197.410901.3
R07452Rock ChipPride N62424476481652251.350.1
R07453Rock ChipPride N624140764811922119.4500.7
R07457FloatPride NNE62454676485112121.42070.6
R07459FloatPride NNE62452776485132121.99320.6
R07461FloatPride NNE62448076485122127.612301.9
R07462Rock ChipPride NNE624473764851620877.524209.3
R07465Rock ChipPride NNE624556764852920336.787206.3
R07467Rock ChipPride NNE624548764858621213.29162.6
R07468Rock ChipPride NNE62455776485982167.95652.1
R07469Rock ChipPride NNE62456276486062084.413203.2
R07474Rock ChipPride62410176477462196.95831.3
R07494FloatMountain Maid623865764702922638.3701.1
R07495Rock ChipMountain Maid623883764703122710.113010.7
R07496Rock ChipMountain Maid62405576470822192.1190.2
R09043Mullock GrabTeichman S624814764708919810.4250.4
R09044Mullock GrabTeichman S624821764709819617.51060.7
R09047Mullock GrabTeichman62485876473282012.22930.1
R09048Mullock GrabTeichman624905764732920230.3530.7
R09049Mullock GrabTeichman62488676473312014.9980.2
R09050Mullock GrabTeichman62479776472432084.6750.1
         

The structural, lithological and regolith mapping program, in conjunction with the geochemical sampling, confirmed multiple shear-hosted gold targets along the Pride and Teichman trends (Figure 2).

The Pride N and Pride NNE prospects show the strongest potential, with exploration work defining a 1.2 km corridor (Figure 2, 3) of strong carbonate alteration and mineralisation with significant shallow cover, numerous workings and high-grade gold along a complex array of primary NE trending and second order shears.

Mineralisation includes flat to steep dipping laminated to massive quartz veins with variable sulphide, tourmaline and carbonate, focussed along the several shear orientations and cutting highly carbonated altered high-MgO basalt. Several gabbro bodies occur within the mineralised shear corridor, and concentrate mineralised veins along their margins, providing excellent rheological contrast.

The Teichman and Teichman South prospects within the Teichman Shear Zone, comprise two subparallel shears 80 m apart trending north-northeast with east-west dilatational jogs focusing mineralisation, creating a “ladder-vein” type target. Veining is typified by quartz-sulphide veins with minor Cu-oxides within strongly carbonate altered high-MgO basalt. Historic workings up to 15 m deep along two main E-W veins are present, where the trend goes undercover to the south.

Several targets have now been identified for follow-up work and fast tracking to drill-ready status. Significant shallow colluvial/alluvial cover occurs along much of the trend giving potential for blind discoveries, and mineralisation trends under the major unconformity of the Fortescue Group at Mountain Maid and 500 m south-southwest of Teichman South.

Further work will include drill planning and access negotiations prior to RC drilling multiple prospects.

Teichman prospects highlighting Novo rock chip results > 5 g/t Au and geological interpretation with regolith cover

Aerial view (looking NE) of the Pride Shear Zone highlighting historic workings, recent high grade (> 5 g/t Au) rock chip samples, outcrop geology and surficial cover (not coloured).

Sherlock Crossing Project

Scout RC drilling at Sherlock Crossing was completed in September 2025, comprising 8 holes for a total of 1,026 meters on 4 drill sections spaced at approximately 80m apart, centred around the historic Clarke Mine workings.

Peak results include:

  • 3 m @ 2.96 g/t Au and 1.86% Sb from 108 m including 1 m @ 7.71 g/t Au and 4.7% Sb from 109 m in LCR005;
  • 1 m @ 3.15 g/t Au and 84 ppm Sb from 19 m in LCR0001; and
  • 1 m @ 1.05 g/t Au and 246 ppm Sb from 59m in LCR0001 open at depth.

Refer to Appendix 3 for full results.

The scout drill program targeted moderate to steeply dipping quartz veins beneath the historic Clarke Mine workings, hosted in a sequence of komatiitic to basaltic lithologies of the Louden Volcanics.

During exploration in late 2024, Novo collected rock chip samples which generated exceptional results including 4.7% and 3.1% Sb, and 146.7 ppm and 35.3 ppm Au7. These samples were hand selected from mining spoils and may not be indicative of mineralisation in the district but do validate the high grades reported historically from mining activities.

Gold and antimony mineralisation in drilling occurs in intervals associated with thick intersections of quartz veining and silicified/carbonate altered ultramafic/mafic wall rock. Mineralisation is interpreted to be forming steeply plunging shoots or may manifest with pinch and swell geometries. Au-As-Sb results near the bottom of LCR0001 (Appendix 4) appear to vector downward at the end of hole, leaving mineralisation open at depth.   Carbonate alteration at the base of LCR005 and LCR008, indicate that the system may be strengthening at depth and the key intercept is open down dip. (Figure 44).

Sherlock Crossing RC drill plan with rock chip results previously announced 7,8and cross section showing key Au-Sb intercepts and As geochemistry. Carbonate alteration is strengthening, and mineralisation is open at depth. The results shown in Figure 4 may not be indicative of mineralisation in the district.

A coherent 1.5 km long soil anomaly6 remains untested by drilling to the southwest of the completed drill program. A heritage survey has been completed and POW for the southern portion of the soil anomaly has already been granted.

Work is now underway to; 1) assess the potential for a high-grade plunging shoot focused on the Clarke Sb-Au mine and 2) target the broader Sb-Au system.

Wyloo Project

At the Wyloo Project in the South Pilbara, follow up mapping and sampling is scheduled for November 2025, following the granting of access to Novo by the Traditional Owners.

Previous reconnaissance programs highlighted coherent Sb-Ag-Au anomalism with peak results from rock chip sampling of the polymetallic vein-style mineralisation including 482 g/t Ag, 1.29% Sb, 0.93 g/t Au, 2.6% Cu, 9.7% Pb and 15.95% Zn9.

Drilling is planned for Q1 2026 pending heritage surveys and will target an ENE trending vein array, dipping 60 degrees to the ESE, striking over 150 m under cover in both directions9. Sectional drilling will test the vertical metal zonation of the polymetallic vein system, grade and width of the mineralisation.

Egina Earn-in/JV (Northern Star earning a 50% interest) and Farno JV (Northern Star 75% /Novo 25%)

Northern Star completed an aircore program of 55 holes for 5785 m in the northern part of the Farno JV tenement E47/2502, spaced at approximately 100 m x 640 m: No significant intercepts were returned (Figure 5).

Planned exploration for the Egina Earn-in and Farno JV’s by Northern Star over the current quarter to December 2025, includes field mapping at the Gillies prospect on E47/2502, field reconnaissance over the Croyden Anticline at the Mallina Project on tenements E47/3782, E47/3774 and E47/3776 as well as desktop studies on tenements E47/3625, E47/3783, E47/3812 and M47/561 (Station Peak) (Figure 5).Northern Star - Novo Egina Joint Venture and Farno JV tenements with planned activity for H2 2025 and location of recent aircore drilling.

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

QP STATEMENT

Mr. Iain Groves (MAIG), is the qualified person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release, as well as verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written disclosure. Mr Groves is an Exploration Manager at Novo.

JORC COMPLIANCE STATEMENT

New Exploration Results

The information in this news release that relates to exploration results at Novo’s Pilbara tenure is based on information compiled by Mrs De Luca, who is a full-time employee of Novo Resources Corp. Mrs De Luca is a Competent Person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mrs De Luca has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mrs De Luca consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears.

Previous Exploration Results

The information in this news release that relates to previously reported exploration results at Novo’s Pilbara tenure is extracted from the Company’s ASX announcements referred to in endnotes 6, 7, 8 and 9, each of which is available to view at www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the competent persons findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian and Australian securities law and regulations. In this news release, such statements include but are not limited to planned exploration activities and the timing of such. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in Novo’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 (which is available under Novo’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.asx.com.au) in the Company’s prospectus dated 2 August 2023 which is available at www.asx.com.au. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.
ABOUT NOVO

Novo is an Australian based gold explorer listed on the ASX and the TSX focussed on discovering standalone gold and copper projects with > 1 Moz development potential. Novo is an innovative gold explorer with a significant land package covering approximately 5,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the above, Novo is part of two prospective farm in agreements in New South Wales.

Novo’s key project area in the Pilbara is the Egina Gold Camp, where Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) is farming-in to form a JV at the Becher Project and surrounding tenements through exploration expenditure of A$25 million within 4 years for a 50% interest. The Becher Project has similar geological characteristics as Northern Star’s 13.6 Moz Hemi Project#. Novo is also advancing gold exploration south of Becher in the Egina Gold Camp, part of the Croydon JV (Novo 70%: Creasy Group 30%). Novo continues to undertake early-stage exploration elsewhere across its Pilbara tenement portfolio.

Novo has also formed a lithium joint venture with SQM in the Pilbara which provides shareholder exposure to battery metals.

Novo has recently strengthened its high-quality, Australian based exploration portfolio by adding the TechGen John Bull Gold Project in the New England Orogen of NSW, and Manhattan Tibooburra Gold Project in the Albert Goldfields in northwestern NSW. Both projects demonstrate prospectivity for significant discovery and resource definition and align with Novo’s strategy of identifying and exploring projects with > 1 Moz Au potential. These high-grade gold projects compliment the landholding consolidation that forms the Toolunga Project in the Onslow District in Western Australia.

Novo has a significant investment portfolio and a disciplined program in place to identify value accretive opportunities that will build further value for shareholders.

Please refer to Novo’s website for further information including the latest corporate presentation.

Novo's Enhanced Exploration Portfolio

#Refer to De Grey’s ASX Announcement, Hemi Gold Project mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) 2024, dated 14 November 2024. No assurance can be given that a similar (or any) commercially viable mineral deposit will be determined at Novo’s Becher Project.

Appendix 1: Results for recent rock chip samples collected in the Teichman area. Coordinates are MGA2020 Z50. Elements of interest including Au, Cu and Ag are listed.

Sample IDSample TypeYearEasting (m)Northing (m)Height (m)Au (g/t)Cu ppmAg ppm
R07431Rock Chip20256241947648194223<0.03160.02
R07432Rock Chip20256241957648193222<0.03170.01
R07433Rock Chip20256241957648192221<0.0370.01
R07434Rock Chip202562418976481902190.04750.02
R07435Rock Chip20256242007648204202<0.0380.01
R07436Rock Chip20256241967648205213<0.03370.02
R07437Rock Chip20256241787648183215<0.0390.08
R07438Rock Chip20256241797648182223<0.032180.05
R07439Rock Chip202562416876481682220.122000.95
R07440Rock Chip202562415576481532210.8113600.43
R07441Rock Chip202562416376481522213.959500.64
R07442Rock Chip2025624167764815022151.3559407.93
R07443Rock Chip202562417276481502220.171300.12
R07444Rock Chip2025624173764815122221.0658003.48
R07445Rock Chip202562422276481942190.25840.05
R07446Rock Chip20256242327648180218<0.0362.10.07
R07447Rock Chip202562424076481622210.190.03
R07449Rock Chip202562427076481932180.062060.06
R07450Rock Chip202562427376481952197.3610901.29
R07451Rock Chip202562425576481672280.0680.06
R07452Rock Chip202562424476481652251.2850.07
R07453Rock Chip2025624140764811922119.43500.66
R07454Rock Chip20256240907648063223<0.031170.04
R07455Rock Chip20256240697648071225<0.033150.01
R07456Rock Chip20256241387648157222<0.032640.06
R07457Float202562454676485112121.442070.6
R07458Float202562453976485102120.794130.14
R07459Float202562452776485132121.949320.57
R07460Float202562451376485092110.32940.04
R07461Float202562448076485122127.6212301.88
R07462Rock Chip2025624473764851620877.4924209.33
R07464Rock Chip202562462676485252010.14250.04
R07465Rock Chip2025624556764852920336.6587206.25
R07466Rock Chip202562452276485082230.1280.03
R07467Rock Chip2025624548764858621213.189162.63
R07468Rock Chip202562455776485982167.95652.09
R07469Rock Chip202562456276486062084.4313203.15
R07470Rock Chip202562466876485792080.04300.02
R07471Rock Chip20256240867647722219<0.03770.12
R07472Rock Chip20256240957647718219<0.03510.15
R07473Rock Chip20256241137647714219<0.03300.05
R07474Rock Chip202562410176477462196.915831.28
R07475Rock Chip20256247557649080213<0.034030.19
R07476Rock Chip202562475776490822110.075570.33
R07477Rock Chip20256247497649071227<0.031610.12
R07479Rock Chip202562474176490552300.299460.15
R07480Rock Chip202562472776490462200.12270.1
R07481Rock Chip20256247217649008242<0.0318.60.07
R07482Rock Chip202562468876490262470.04380.07
R07483Rock Chip202562472776490592270.171490.12
R07484Rock Chip20256247637649112221<0.03370.05
R07485Rock Chip20256247587649174226<0.03520.04
R07486Rock Chip20256246587648936239<0.03420.02
R07487Rock Chip202562478376489762300.03120.11
R07488Rock Chip20256247977648852215<0.03150.01
R07489Rock Chip20256248207648843218<0.0330.01
R07490Rock Chip20256248177648840219<0.0360.01
R07491Float20256248267648834219<0.034<0.01
R07492Rock Chip20256239697647077220<0.0350.02
R07494Float2025623865764702922638.32701.08
R07495Rock Chip2025623883764703122710.1413010.68
R07496Rock Chip202562405576470822192.08190.19
R07497Rock Chip202562417476472892100.0340.01
R07498Rock Chip20256241977647318214<0.0350.01
R07499Rock Chip20256238527648124229<0.031330.01
R07500Rock Chip20256238387648114229<0.03640.04
R07544Rock Chip20256239567648136224<0.036440.34
R07545Rock Chip20256247367647025201<0.0360.01
R07731Rock Chip20256248537647360207<0.03370.02
R07732Rock Chip20256248687647391207<0.0340.01
R07733Rock Chip202562493576474612040.511880.05
R07734Rock Chip20256249497647511208<0.0330.03
R07735Rock Chip202562497576475372090.231420.05
R07736Rock Chip20256249797647547206<0.034220.16
R07737Rock Chip20256249977647601212<0.0340.01
R07738Rock Chip20256250577647686207<0.0330.01
R07739Rock Chip20256250907647732210<0.035300.16
R07741Rock Chip20256233607647520217<0.0321300.31
R09041Rock Chip20256247237646999202<0.0380.01
R09042Rock Chip20256247217646995202<0.033<0.01
R09043Mullock Grab2025624814764708919810.38250.44
R09044Mullock Grab2025624821764709819617.471060.65
R09046Mullock Grab202562484076470932060.09410.06
R09047Mullock Grab202562485876473282012.162930.11
R09048Mullock Grab2025624905764732920230.33530.7
R09049Mullock Grab202562488676473312014.86980.23
R09050Mullock Grab202562479776472432084.61750.05
         

Appendix 2: Results presented for all referenced historic rock chip samples1,2,3,4,5 collected at the Teichman Area, including company and year collected. Coordinates are MGA2020 Z50.

Sample IDSample TypeYearCompanyEasting (m)Northing (m)Height (m)*Au (g/t)
P546344Rock Chip2007Chalice/De Grey624908764731817525.5
P546345Rock Chip2007Chalice/De Grey624479764851822532.3
P546346Rock Chip2007Chalice/De Grey62475176490702500.63
P546347Rock Chip2007Chalice/De Grey62472676490582500.08
P546348Rock Chip2007Chalice/De Grey62472676490582500.07
P546349Rock Chip2007Chalice/De Grey62472976490662507.13
P546350Rock Chip2007Chalice/De Grey62474076492582250.06
55021Rock Chip2008Chalice/De Grey62483376470982204.31
55022Rock Chip2008Chalice/De Grey62556176477642200.02
55023Float2008Chalice/De Grey62387076470332200.06
55024Mullock Grab2008Chalice/De Grey623870764703322042.8
55025Rock Chip2008Chalice/De Grey62410976477512200.16
55026Mullock Grab2008Chalice/De Grey62410976477512201.59
55027Rock Chip2008Chalice/De Grey624418764814322019.3
55028Rock Chip2008Chalice/De Grey62454676485062200.13
55029Rock Chip2008Chalice/De Grey624554764852422052.4
55030Rock Chip2008Chalice/De Grey62458776485202200.47
55031Rock Chip2008Chalice/De Grey6244687648524220108.0
55032Rock Chip2008Chalice/De Grey62472976490672201.50
55033Rock Chip2008Chalice/De Grey62474876490712200.20
55034Rock Chip2008Chalice/De Grey62475076490712200.61
55035Rock Chip2008Chalice/De Grey62474376492222200.04
55036Rock Chip2008Chalice/De Grey62473976491802200.38
55037Rock Chip2008Chalice/De Grey62475776493072200.05
55041Rock Chip2008Chalice/De Grey624563764859922015.0
550151Rock Chip2008Chalice/De Grey62428676482802200.05
550152Rock Chip2008Chalice/De Grey62418776482942200.00
550153Rock Chip2008Chalice/De Grey62471076487962200.06
550154Rock Chip2008Chalice/De Grey62488676492362200.00
550206Rock Chip2008Chalice/De Grey62475076490722200.95
550301Rock Chip2008Chalice/De Grey624529764857622011.6
550302Rock Chip2008Chalice/De Grey62466776485812200.81
550303Rock Chip2008Chalice/De Grey62477276492462200.09
550304Rock Chip2008Chalice/De Grey62478076492512200.02
TH-07Rock Chip2013Top Iron624859764733322015.2
TH-08Rock Chip2013Top Iron62489676473232203.05
TH-09Rock Chip2013Top Iron624907764733522034.5
TH-10Rock Chip2013Top Iron624814764709322043.8
TH-11Rock Chip2013Top Iron624844764710622017.1
TH-12Rock Chip2013Top Iron62483176470782200.55
TH-13Rock Chip2013Top Iron62454876485112201.46
TH-14Rock Chip2013Top Iron62455276485092200.16
TH-15Rock Chip2013Top Iron62455276485092200.09
TH-16Rock Chip2013Top Iron62456076486022204.57
TH-17Rock Chip2013Top Iron62571776492922200.02
        

Appendix 3: Location of RC drillholes from Sherlock Crossing including significant intercepts. A 0.3 g/t Au cut off was used for the calculations. Coordinates and azimuth are MGA2020 Z50.

Hole IDEasting (m)Northing (m)
Height
(m)		DipAziHole Depth (m)From (m)To (m)Intercept (m)Au g/tSb ppm
LCR0001563344767507833-7010760192013.1584
       363710.3878
       596011.05246
LCR0002563276767493234-60107126  NSINSINSI
LCR0003563288767500631-6197108  NSINSINSI
LCR0004563231767502931-60107192767710.4NA
LCR0005563266767509832-5910616810811132.9618570
      incl10911017.7147700
LCR0006563341767516235-6011090  NSINSINSI
LCR0007563272767517633-61108168  NSINSINSI
LCR0008563301767509032-60106114  NSINSINSI
            

Appendix 4: Results from RC drillholes from Sherlock Crossing including assay data and pXRF data for selected elements including Au, Sb and As for lab assay data, and As, Sb, Cu, CaO, Cr, MgO and Ni for 1m pXRF results. Coordinates and azimuth are MGA2020 Z50.

Hole IDDepth From (m)Depth To (m)Sample IDAu (ppm)As (ppm)Sb (ppm)As (ppm) pXRFCaO pct pXRFCr (ppm) pXRFCu (ppm) pXRFMgO pct pXRFNi (ppm) pXRFSb (ppm) pXRF
LCR000101WK099080.01  1252.8297563.39922.6
LCR000112WK099090.01  131.3182523.57935.1
LCR000123WK099110.02  120.8242504.110721
LCR000134WK099120.01  100.9254625.310323.9
LCR000145WK099130.01  190.5293675.910836.7
LCR000156WK09914-0.01  60.528172612115.3
LCR000167WK099150.01  101.8395647.111818.8
LCR000178WK099160.01  80.6316504.611020.4
LCR000189WK099170.01  291.9296574.411342.7
LCR0001910WK099180.01  122.9341644.211541.6
LCR00011011WK09919-0.01  632844859543.1
LCR00011112WK099200.01  152.5285474.711433.2
LCR00011213WK099210.01  42.8198513.57141.5
LCR00011314WK09922-0.01  03.9216475.69443.9
LCR00011415WK09923-0.01  521603.62816.6
LCR00011516WK09924-0.01  33.7241455.810131.6
LCR00011617WK09926-0.01  01.453132.13214.9
LCR00011718WK09927-0.01  44.420845710560.4
LCR00011819WK09928-0.01  94.2306345.311558.2
LCR00011920WK099293.15100084.5530.9120205.57133.4
LCR00012021WK099300.1325788.24181.3356347.112291.8
LCR00012122WK099310.0243.189.5273.7397497.411956
LCR00012223WK099320.01  145341666.612760.8
LCR00012324WK099330.02  165.8391547.210858.5
LCR00012425WK09934-0.01  65.3428765.312864.2
LCR00012526WK099350.01  75.9436486.111964.5
LCR00012627WK09936-0.01  46.9425727.112348.2
LCR00012728WK09937-0.01  36356514.89853.4
LCR00012829WK09938-0.01  34.4415465.59052.6
LCR00012930WK09939-0.01  55.8405466.313175.5
LCR00013031WK09941-0.01  124.1290364.48855.1
LCR00013132WK099420.01  363.8333537.715635.8
LCR00013233WK099430.01  562.8367502.810733.9
LCR00013334WK09944-0.01  224362284.59835.2
LCR00013435WK09945-0.01  165.7377428.713329.1
LCR00013536WK09946-0.0137.566.9305.6406467.612933.3
LCR00013637WK099470.382130789305.3366273.28739.6
LCR00013738WK099480.2261976.33572.2355354.610260.6
LCR00013839WK099490.0192.150.3821440377.713531
LCR00013940WK099510.01  533.4497604.712236.9
LCR00014041WK099520.01  542.7405398.112225
LCR00014142WK099530.06  1013.4343585.211344.5
LCR00014243WK099540.01  562.4412526.616334.2
LCR00014344WK09955-0.01  521333575.714153.3
LCR00014445WK09956-0.01  350.6254435.19837.4
LCR00014546WK099570.01  192.7267263.27429.5
LCR00014647WK09958-0.01  121.9333493.59934.7
LCR00014748WK099590.01  154.7487467.611141.9
LCR00014849WK09961-0.01  113.3432788.511345.3
LCR00014950WK099620.01  54.5547608.315352.5
LCR00015051WK09963-0.01  73.6433748.512465.4
LCR00015152WK09964-0.01  31.9389453.710650.7
LCR00015253WK09965-0.01  63.3322597.614158.1
LCR00015354WK09966-0.01  43.5183525.18757.9
LCR00015455WK09967-0.01  84387494.410563.9
LCR00015556WK09968-0.01  104.5378564.811565.4
LCR00015657WK09969-0.01  75406447.113947.9
LCR00015758WK09970-0.01  214.2345554.412649.3
LCR00015859WK099710.0148.835.6443.9354405.511232.9
LCR00015960WK099721.05292024611276236433.683173.4
LCR000201WK099730.01  2511.5131342.7790
LCR000212WK09974-0.01  1611.3155362.2780
LCR000223WK099760.01  104.7140411950
LCR000234WK09977-0.01  42.6298292.9930
LCR000245WK099780.01  44.6494446.41390
LCR000256WK09979-0.01  52.2718614.81800
LCR000267WK099800.01  46.9791504.52110
LCR000278WK09981-0.01  37.3874716.92350
LCR000289WK09982-0.01  51.6467643.11680
LCR0002910WK099830.02  32.8754456.12000
LCR00021011WK09984-0.01  34.9645594.92110
LCR00021112WK09985-0.01  04.5813525.92180
LCR00021213WK09986-0.01  06.8765525.82110
LCR00021314WK09987-0.01  02.2813706.62670
LCR00021415WK09988-0.01  04713485.22170
LCR00021516WK09989-0.01  34.1791227.42130
LCR00021617WK09991-0.01  05.2809415.51950
LCR00021718WK09992-0.01  03.7837536.42300
LCR00021819WK09993-0.01  43.7848468.22100
LCR00021920WK09994-0.01  04.1797678.31970
LCR00022021WK099950.01  0410875911.33640
LCR00022122WK099960.01  03.6884287.82700
LCR00022223WK09997-0.01  03.7887208.92470
LCR00022324WK09998-0.01  03.6797346.82160
LCR00022425WK09999-0.01  35.51005368.92170
LCR00022526WK10001-0.01  549414983190
LCR00022627WK100020.03  34.1829656.82370
LCR00022728WK100030.01  45.3867237.72650
LCR00022829WK10004-0.01  07.29563510.12450
LCR00022930WK100050.01  36.4914479.62240
LCR00023031WK10006-0.01  77.88331852170
LCR00023132WK10007-0.01  04.11050326.92100
LCR00023233WK10008-0.01  05.7873445.32440
LCR00023334WK10009-0.01  06.91039238.52680
LCR00023435WK100110.02  46.7807346.52170
LCR00023536WK10012-0.01  05.3974176.32640
LCR00023637WK100130.01  06.4817455.21950
LCR00023738WK10014-0.01  04.91025306.32680
LCR00023839WK10015-0.01  35.49851495.42450
LCR00023940WK10016-0.01  07.7887306.72360
LCR00024041WK10017-0.01  06.78943382150
LCR00024142WK10018-0.01  04.7926208.12500
LCR00024243WK10019-0.01  05.4816467.32660
LCR00024344WK10020-0.01  06.1855796.22810
LCR00024445WK10021-0.01  04.3873677.12640
LCR00024546WK10022-0.01  114.48544452680
LCR00024647WK10023-0.01  07.1719236.22630
LCR00024748WK10024-0.01  04.7748976.12600
LCR00024849WK10026-0.01  37942397.12407.4
LCR00024950WK10027-0.01  33.685705.72100
LCR00025051WK10028-0.01  04.3848328.22640
LCR00025152WK10029-0.01  33.5797516.33000
LCR00025253WK10030-0.01  049332556.33070
LCR00025354WK10031-0.01  04.58672982700
LCR00025455WK10032-0.01  04.473731523212.4
LCR00025556WK10033-0.01  24952259.12790
LCR00025657WK10034-0.01  04.1846286.826711
LCR00025758WK10035-0.01  04.1735216.526510
LCR00025859WK100360.01  35.1964845.724415.2
LCR00025960WK10037-0.01  03.7943936.82768.7
LCR00026061WK10038-0.01  23.2896237.92469.1
LCR00026162WK100390.01  54.6949677.324637.9
LCR00026263WK10041-0.01  03.7978307.228431.7
LCR00026364WK10042-0.01  05.7875676.522238.1
LCR00026465WK10043-0.01  3497124728023.1
LCR00026566WK10044-0.01  04.7796294.921061.4
LCR00026667WK10045-0.01  04.3771237.729131
LCR00026768WK10046-0.01  04964355.726064.2
LCR00026869WK10047-0.01  43.5838294.518817.3
LCR00026970WK10048-0.01  04.4856504.71850
LCR00027071WK10049-0.01  05.6886325.61570
LCR00027172WK10051-0.01  010.3872205.922233.2
LCR00027273WK10052-0.01  09.6804276.420843.5
LCR00027374WK10053-0.01  05.5900325.123511.6
LCR00027475WK10054-0.01  05.5893337.823411
LCR00027576WK10055-0.01  09.8749197.42270
LCR00027677WK10056-0.01  149.3907316.721545.3
LCR00027778WK100570.01  9413.6856593.8210127.6
LCR00027879WK100580.01  96.6850395.820626.6
LCR00027980WK10059-0.01  86.9846168.224739.7
LCR00028081WK10061-0.01  06.69151511.425221
LCR00028182WK10062-0.01  069012510.727325.7
LCR00028283WK10063-0.01  55.9628475.915228.8
LCR00028384WK10064-0.01  06.4886367.523137.3
LCR00028485WK10065-0.01  03.786919619534
LCR00028586WK10066-0.01  04.9855247.328738.2
LCR00028687WK10067-0.01  04.9847887.824436
LCR00028788WK10068-0.01  46.41049378.724426.8
LCR00028889WK10069-0.01  03.882907.220721.2
LCR00028990WK10070-0.01  07.3940227.323714.8
LCR00029091WK10071-0.01  413.4841199.818924.3
LCR00029192WK10072-0.01  05.7988429.526623.7
LCR00029293WK10073-0.01  05.21022518.827418.9
LCR00029394WK100740.04  33.9651277.92119.7
LCR00029495WK10076-0.01  06.6900536.921313.3
LCR00029596WK10077-0.01  05.61045241125510.4
LCR00029697WK10078-0.01  0594323927110.8
LCR00029798WK10079-0.01  225.2744316.72170
LCR00029899WK10080-0.01  44695324622614
LCR000299100WK10081-0.01  106.310323010.626114.4
LCR0002100101WK10082-0.01  55.79153182400
LCR0002101102WK10083-0.01  06.6996437.62390
LCR0002102103WK10084-0.01  34.9863204.31988.5
LCR0002103104WK10085-0.01  351138305.226321.6
LCR0002104105WK10086-0.01  37.9930306.62360
LCR0002105106WK10087-0.01  06.6876458.82690
LCR0002106107WK10088-0.01  012.6474245.71540
LCR0002107108WK10089-0.01  510.88963710.42260
LCR0002108109WK10091-0.01  08.8720446.11770
LCR0002109110WK10092-0.01  04.8782178.21827.3
LCR0002110111WK10093-0.01  55890337.222026.5
LCR0002111112WK10094-0.01  44.89701711.725412.7
LCR0002112113WK10095-0.01  411.6865267.92397.9
LCR0002113114WK10096-0.01  55.210114072710
LCR0002114115WK10097-0.01  071114428.325717.2
LCR0002115116WK10098-0.01  09.1976547.42230
LCR0002116117WK10099-0.01  35.5937875.52430
LCR0002117118WK10101-0.01  45.3883695.721711.5
LCR0002118119WK10102-0.01  34.2866305.226311.8
LCR0002119120WK10103-0.01  34.98936212.230916.4
LCR0002120121WK10104-0.01  45.11175379.53337
LCR0002121122WK10105-0.01  05.1972308.12779.7
LCR0002122123WK10106-0.01  05.9830425.22140
LCR0002123124WK10107-0.01  36.1824435.127010.1
LCR0002124125WK10108-0.01  07.4874294.92620
LCR0002125126WK10109-0.01  06.4926394.82390
LCR000301WK101110.01  37.472221.5610
LCR000312WK10112-0.01  39.2248462.9850
LCR000323WK10113-0.01  39.6120332.1700
LCR000334WK10114-0.01  024.5113261.1680
LCR000345WK10115-0.01  716.4188332.8760
LCR000356WK10116-0.01  87.5255413.1830
LCR000367WK10117-0.01  96.62965331027.6
LCR000378WK10118-0.01  86.4245484.5900
LCR000389WK10119-0.01  95.1167362.5907.8
LCR0003910WK10120-0.01  55.4218484.41117.6
LCR00031011WK10121-0.01  45.2272573.41040
LCR00031112WK10122-0.01  95.5250554.4860
LCR00031213WK10123-0.01  164.4180765.51130
LCR00031314WK101240.04  612.7165544.5950
LCR00031415WK101260.01  202.3167593.61087
LCR00031516WK10127-0.01  63.8139533.2790
LCR00031617WK10128-0.01  114.7230483.4980
LCR00031718WK10129-0.01  116.2275525.21020
LCR00031819WK10130-0.01  229.2210575.2910
LCR00031920WK101310.11  1723.8155152.46311.3
LCR00032021WK101320.01  484.1299646.91040
LCR00032122WK10133-0.01  244.3249513.1930
LCR00032223WK101340.01  74241404.5870
LCR00032324WK10135-0.01  164.5303555.51170
LCR00032425WK10136-0.01  313.8257532.61090
LCR00032526WK101370.14  4113.4243765.811911.1
LCR00032627WK101380.01  364273543.9980
LCR00032728WK10139-0.01  173.6193462.1890
LCR00032829WK10141-0.01  134.6171553970
LCR00032930WK10142-0.01  75.5171494.21090
LCR00033031WK10143-0.01  45.9227464.71000
LCR00033132WK10144-0.01  37.1217543.4950
LCR00033233WK10145-0.01  87.52057241030
LCR00033334WK10146-0.01  116.5201674.41077.9
LCR00033435WK10147-0.01  66.2167573.71040
LCR00033536WK10148-0.01  87.8187475.3970
LCR00033637WK10149-0.01  77.61865871150
LCR00033738WK101510.01  116.5171576.21080
LCR00033839WK101520.01  56.7195626.31110
LCR00033940WK10153-0.01  66.6193447.61210
LCR00034041WK10154-0.01  57.3179385.71190
LCR00034142WK101550.01  07.2172485.61010
LCR00034243WK101560.01  37195596.31150
LCR00034344WK10157-0.01  76.7211606.91210
LCR00034445WK101580.01  67.1220476.21090
LCR00034546WK10159-0.01  86.1207486.31090
LCR00034647WK101610.01  135.9216564.61220
LCR00034748WK10162-0.01  75.8201556.71250
LCR00034849WK10163-0.01  45.6269516.61198.3
LCR00034950WK10164-0.01  55.74866181450
LCR00035051WK10165-0.01  05.47754172130
LCR00035152WK10166-0.01  56.4827298.422210.5
LCR00035253WK10167-0.01  05.21127466.32530
LCR00035354WK10168-0.01  34.8566687.61980
LCR00035455WK10169-0.01  24.65393171830
LCR00035556WK10170-0.01  44.9680326.71988.1
LCR00035657WK10171-0.01  04.6656436.72540
LCR00035758WK10172-0.01  34.9741386.22159.4
LCR00035859WK10173-0.01  05.1626266.722112.9
LCR00035960WK10174-0.01  05.2609519.12270
LCR00036061WK101760.01  05.5718254.21990
LCR00036162WK10177-0.01  04.5777304.91790
LCR00036263WK10178-0.01  05.51084214.62720
LCR00036364WK10179-0.01  34.5962336.925716.5
LCR00036465WK10180-0.01  05.8912406.32300
LCR00036566WK10181-0.01  35.38471475.823412.2
LCR00036667WK10182-0.01  05.1811404.82010
LCR00036768WK10183-0.01  06.6932636.22310
LCR00036869WK10184-0.01  55.21527578.54060
LCR00036970WK10185-0.01  06943504.92290
LCR00037071WK10186-0.01  05.41006447.22460
LCR00037172WK10187-0.01  05.31100306.32570
LCR00037273WK10188-0.01  37.2899766.62120
LCR00037374WK10189-0.01  05.41064476.92648.9
LCR00037475WK10191-0.01  35.1807385.720213.2
LCR00037576WK10192-0.01  04.31061306.52520
LCR00037677WK10193-0.01  05879396.327910.8
LCR00037778WK10194-0.01  04.8963246.227615.4
LCR00037879WK10195-0.01  04.27399623611.2
LCR00037980WK10196-0.01  03.6612604.71760
LCR00038081WK10197-0.01  04.61004363.92040
LCR00038182WK10198-0.01  05.11337374.227810.5
LCR00038283WK101990.01  03.9967365.827942.7
LCR00038384WK102010.01  05.29434111.627210.3
LCR00038485WK10202-0.01  36.5810345.22100
LCR00038586WK10203-0.01  36.9826265.61650
LCR00038687WK10204-0.01  04.81011437.32750
LCR00038788WK10205-0.01  04.6943217.423218
LCR00038889WK10206-0.01  04.3812336.72319.2
LCR00038990WK10207-0.01  43.5726308.519915.4
LCR00039091WK10208-0.01  05.3830207.22198.6
LCR00039192WK10209-0.01  04.2784485.92188.1
LCR00039293WK102110.02  03.17541592480
LCR00039394WK102120.01  55.510963882920
LCR00039495WK102130.01  05.1688275.61730
LCR00039596WK10214-0.01  09.69072210.22350
LCR00039697WK102150.01  66.7857576.61810
LCR00039798WK10216-0.01  410.1761324.61610
LCR00039899WK10217-0.01  58.1967475.82210
LCR000399100WK10218-0.01  2410.8961479.82590
LCR0003100101WK102190.01  5187764761940
LCR0003101102WK10220-0.01  87.6905685.82030
LCR0003102103WK10221-0.01  07.3842165.32170
LCR0003103104WK10222-0.01  07.2681255.41800
LCR0003104105WK10223-0.01  35.9781464.32070
LCR0003105106WK102240.01  57.6766615.51950
LCR0003106107WK10226-0.01  118.1825245.22310
LCR0003107108WK102270.01  46.5800304.21950
LCR000401WK102280.01  45.6163332.3730
LCR000412WK102290.01  89.1282382.5990
LCR000423WK102300.01  159.1358382.71020
LCR000434WK102310.01  173.7339783.8927.4
LCR000445WK102320.01  92.4427834.31130
LCR000456WK10233-0.01  95.1350762.9890
LCR000467WK10234-0.01  53.3241573.69312.7
LCR000478WK102350.01  92.821853410816.6
LCR000489WK10236-0.01  323.6248434820
LCR0004910WK102370.01  413.5302456.21088.8
LCR00041011WK10238-0.01  184.8226253.6850
LCR00041112WK10239-0.01  252.42936331230
LCR00041213WK10241-0.01  142.8266692.211819.8
LCR00041314WK10242-0.01  75.1251756.21037.4
LCR00041415WK10243-0.01  