Vaccines Market Research and Forecast Report 2025-2030: Growing Focus on Vaccine Development, New Product Launches, and Large-scale Immunization Programs Continues to Accelerate Growth

The vaccines market is expected to reach 63.66 billion USD in 2030, up from 50.46 billion USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%
The report also helps stakeholders understand the trends of the vaccines market and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been conducted to offer insights into their key strategies, product launches and approvals, pipeline developments, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, recent activities, investments, and funding activities, brand and product comparisons, vendor evaluations, and financial metrics of the vaccines sector market.
Factors such as the high incidence of contagious diseases, innovation in vaccine technology, government support and substantial funding for vaccine development, increasing vaccination initiatives, and a strong focus on investing in and launching innovative products are driving this growth vaccines.
In 2024, by disease indication, the pneumococcal segment accounted for the largest share of the vaccines market.
Based on disease indication, the vaccines market is segmented into combination vaccines, HPV, meningococcal disease, herpes zoster, rotavirus, MMR, pneumococcal disease, influenza, varicella, hepatitis, DTP, polio, and other disease indications. In 2022, the pneumococcal segment held the largest share of the vaccines market.
This is due to several key factors: a rising incidence of pneumococcal infections worldwide; increased government funding for vaccination programs; and heightened public awareness of the serious health risks associated with pneumococcal-related complications such as pneumonia, meningitis, and bloodstream infections. Additionally, ongoing innovation and the development of next-generation pneumococcal vaccines, such as the recently approved 20-valent and 21-valent conjugate vaccines, are expanding immunization options, further boosting market growth and public health benefits outcomes.
In 2024, by type, the multivalent vaccines segment accounted for the largest share of the vaccines market.
The vaccines market is divided into monovalent vaccines and multivalent vaccines, based on type. In 2024, the multivalent vaccines segment held the largest portion of the Vaccines market. This dominance comes from the ability of multivalent vaccines to provide protection against multiple diseases with a single dose - simplifying immunization by reducing the number of injections needed, which increases patient compliance and decreases logistical challenges.
Additionally, the growing prevalence of diseases that require broad-spectrum immunity, such as respiratory infections and certain cancers, has increased demand for these vaccines. Further supporting this trend are technological advances and increased investment in efficient manufacturing of multivalent vaccines, enabling larger and faster production. Governments and healthcare providers in regions with limited healthcare access particularly favor them because simplified vaccination schedules improve coverage and boost public health outcomes.
In 2024, the Asia Pacific was the fastest growing region in the Vaccines market.
The vaccines market region is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This increase is driven by greater public health awareness, expanding national immunization programs, and increased government investment in healthcare infrastructure.
Supporting these efforts are public-private partnerships, international collaborations aimed at improving vaccine equity, and technological advancements that enable advanced vaccine development and more affordable production. Additionally, the region's large and growing populations, especially in countries such as China and India, present a substantial target market for both established and new vaccines. These factors highlight the Asia Pacific's leadership in the vaccine industry market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Focus on Vaccine Development and Launches
- Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases
- Increasing Immunization Programs
- Advancements in Vaccine Technology
- Government Support and Funding for Vaccine Development
Restraints
- High Cost of Vaccine Development
Opportunities
- Rising Focus on Therapeutic Vaccines
- Extensive R&D for Vaccines and Increased Investments in Clinical Trials
Challenges
- Stringent Regulatory Processes
- Product Recalls
Industry Trends
Pricing Analysis
- Average Selling Price Trend of Vaccines, by Key Player, 2023-2025
- Average Selling Price Trend of Vaccines, by Disease Indication, 2023-2025
- Average Selling Price Trend of Vaccines, by Region, 2021-2023
Technology Analysis
Key Technologies
- Recombinant Technology
- Conjugation Technology
- Viral Vector Technology
Complementary Technologies
- Encapsulation & Delivery Technology
- Automation & Control
- AI & Machine Learning for Vaccine Design
Adjacent Technologies
- Single-Use Technology
- Cell Line Development
Pipeline Analysis
- Vaccines Market: Clinical Trials, by Phase
- Vaccines Market: Clinical Trials, by Disease Indication
- Vaccines Market: Phase 2/3 Clinical Trials, by Company
Impact of AI/Generative AI on Vaccines Market
- Market Potential of AI in Vaccines Market
- AI Use Cases
- Key Companies Implementing AI
- Future of Generative AI in Vaccines Ecosystem
Impact of 2025 US Tariffs on Vaccines Market
- Key Tariff Rates
- Price Impact Analysis
- Impact on Country/Region
- US
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Impact on End-Use Industries
- Public Health & Government Bodies
- Healthcare Providers & Institutions
Vaccine Procurement Data
- Number of Vaccines Delivered by Unicef, 2023-2025
- Who: Vaccine Purchase Database, 2021-2023
Vaccine Manufacturing Process
- R&D and Process Development
- Upstream Production (Antigen Generation)
- Downstream Processing
- Formulation & Fill-Finish
- Quality Control & Regulatory Release
- Packaging, Cold Chain, and Distribution
- Manufacturing Models & Capacity Dynamics
Companies Featured
- GSK PLC
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- Csl
- Emergent
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Astrazeneca
- Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
- Bavarian Nordic
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation
- Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited
- Panacea Biotec
- Biological E Limited
- Bharat Biotech
- Novavax
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- Sinovac
- Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Valneva SE
- Vbi Vaccine Inc.
- Bio Farma
- Microgen
- Zhi Fei Biological
- Indian Immunologicals Limited
