Vaccines Market Research and Forecast Report 2025-2030: Growing Focus on Vaccine Development, New Product Launches, and Large-scale Immunization Programs Continues to Accelerate Growth

The vaccines market is expected to reach 63.66 billion USD in 2030, up from 50.46 billion USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%

The report also helps stakeholders understand the trends of the vaccines market and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been conducted to offer insights into their key strategies, product launches and approvals, pipeline developments, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, recent activities, investments, and funding activities, brand and product comparisons, vendor evaluations, and financial metrics of the vaccines sector market.

Factors such as the high incidence of contagious diseases, innovation in vaccine technology, government support and substantial funding for vaccine development, increasing vaccination initiatives, and a strong focus on investing in and launching innovative products are driving this growth vaccines.



In 2024, by disease indication, the pneumococcal segment accounted for the largest share of the vaccines market.



Based on disease indication, the vaccines market is segmented into combination vaccines, HPV, meningococcal disease, herpes zoster, rotavirus, MMR, pneumococcal disease, influenza, varicella, hepatitis, DTP, polio, and other disease indications. In 2022, the pneumococcal segment held the largest share of the vaccines market.

This is due to several key factors: a rising incidence of pneumococcal infections worldwide; increased government funding for vaccination programs; and heightened public awareness of the serious health risks associated with pneumococcal-related complications such as pneumonia, meningitis, and bloodstream infections. Additionally, ongoing innovation and the development of next-generation pneumococcal vaccines, such as the recently approved 20-valent and 21-valent conjugate vaccines, are expanding immunization options, further boosting market growth and public health benefits outcomes.



In 2024, by type, the multivalent vaccines segment accounted for the largest share of the vaccines market.



The vaccines market is divided into monovalent vaccines and multivalent vaccines, based on type. In 2024, the multivalent vaccines segment held the largest portion of the Vaccines market. This dominance comes from the ability of multivalent vaccines to provide protection against multiple diseases with a single dose - simplifying immunization by reducing the number of injections needed, which increases patient compliance and decreases logistical challenges.



Additionally, the growing prevalence of diseases that require broad-spectrum immunity, such as respiratory infections and certain cancers, has increased demand for these vaccines. Further supporting this trend are technological advances and increased investment in efficient manufacturing of multivalent vaccines, enabling larger and faster production. Governments and healthcare providers in regions with limited healthcare access particularly favor them because simplified vaccination schedules improve coverage and boost public health outcomes.



In 2024, the Asia Pacific was the fastest growing region in the Vaccines market.



The vaccines market region is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This increase is driven by greater public health awareness, expanding national immunization programs, and increased government investment in healthcare infrastructure.



Supporting these efforts are public-private partnerships, international collaborations aimed at improving vaccine equity, and technological advancements that enable advanced vaccine development and more affordable production. Additionally, the region's large and growing populations, especially in countries such as China and India, present a substantial target market for both established and new vaccines. These factors highlight the Asia Pacific's leadership in the vaccine industry market.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 450 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 50.46 billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 63.66 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Focus on Vaccine Development and Launches

Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Increasing Immunization Programs

Advancements in Vaccine Technology

Government Support and Funding for Vaccine Development

Restraints

High Cost of Vaccine Development

Opportunities

Rising Focus on Therapeutic Vaccines

Extensive R&D for Vaccines and Increased Investments in Clinical Trials

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Processes

Product Recalls

Industry Trends

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price Trend of Vaccines, by Key Player, 2023-2025

Average Selling Price Trend of Vaccines, by Disease Indication, 2023-2025

Average Selling Price Trend of Vaccines, by Region, 2021-2023

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Recombinant Technology

Conjugation Technology

Viral Vector Technology

Complementary Technologies

Encapsulation & Delivery Technology

Automation & Control

AI & Machine Learning for Vaccine Design

Adjacent Technologies

Single-Use Technology

Cell Line Development

Pipeline Analysis

Vaccines Market: Clinical Trials, by Phase

Vaccines Market: Clinical Trials, by Disease Indication

Vaccines Market: Phase 2/3 Clinical Trials, by Company

Impact of AI/Generative AI on Vaccines Market

Market Potential of AI in Vaccines Market

AI Use Cases

Key Companies Implementing AI

Future of Generative AI in Vaccines Ecosystem

Impact of 2025 US Tariffs on Vaccines Market

Key Tariff Rates

Price Impact Analysis

Impact on Country/Region

US

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Impact on End-Use Industries

Public Health & Government Bodies

Healthcare Providers & Institutions

Vaccine Procurement Data

Number of Vaccines Delivered by Unicef, 2023-2025

Who: Vaccine Purchase Database, 2021-2023

Vaccine Manufacturing Process

R&D and Process Development

Upstream Production (Antigen Generation)

Downstream Processing

Formulation & Fill-Finish

Quality Control & Regulatory Release

Packaging, Cold Chain, and Distribution

Manufacturing Models & Capacity Dynamics

Companies Featured

GSK PLC

Merck & Co. Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Csl

Emergent

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Astrazeneca

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Bavarian Nordic

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Panacea Biotec

Biological E Limited

Bharat Biotech

Novavax

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Sinovac

Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Valneva SE

Vbi Vaccine Inc.

Bio Farma

Microgen

Zhi Fei Biological

Indian Immunologicals Limited

