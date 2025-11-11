Lithium Industry Research Report 2025-2035: Key Opportunities Lie Emerging Battery Technologies, Lithium Hydroxide for EVs, and Expanding Applications in Electronics, Energy Storage, Specialty Glass

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Application, Type of End User, and Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global lithium market size is estimated to grow from USD 22.48 billion in 2025, to USD 155.7 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 19.23% during the forecast period, till 2035.
Lithium is the lightest alkali metal that appears silvery-white. Its distinctive characteristics, including light weight, reactivity, high energy density, and excellent conductivity, make it highly valuable in various sectors. It finds extensive applications in the manufacturing of aircraft, certain types of batteries, ceramics and glass, lubricants, and pharmaceuticals.
Recently, the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage solutions from renewable sources has positioned lithium as a vital element in the shift towards sustainable energy. Given the importance of lithium-ion battery technology, which ensures high efficiency, rechargeability, and energy density, the demand for this metal is significantly rising across key applications.
Consequently, the global market for lithium is expected to grow rapidly over the next few decades due to several driving factors, such as an increase in consumer electronics, supportive government regulations, investments in mining and processing, and continuous improvements in battery chemistry technology. Additionally, lithium reserves in countries like Australia, Chile, and Argentina are substantial and will be essential in determining the market's future direction.
Recognizing the market's potential, leading industry players are making aggressive investments in lithium extraction techniques and recycling processes to strengthen their positions in this emerging industry. As a result, companies within the lithium sector are not only concentrating on conventional mining methods but are also investigating innovative strategies to enhance efficiency and sustainability. Overall, fueled by these factors, the lithium market is anticipated to experience significant growth during this forecast period.
Market Share by Type of Product
Based on type of product, the global lithium market is segmented into lithium carbonate, lithium chloride, lithium hydroxide, lithium metal, and others. According to estimates, currently, the lithium carbonate segment captures the majority share of the market. This growth can be attributed to the application of carbonate in lithium-ion batteries. Additionally, carbonate finds usage in the glass and ceramics industry, further propelling market growth.
However, the market for lithium hydroxide is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to its role in producing high-performance batteries, particularly for electric vehicles that utilize nickel-cobalt-aluminum and high nickel cathodes.
Market Share by Type of Application
Based on type of application, the lithium market is segmented into air treatment, batteries, glass & ceramics, lubricant, medical, metallurgy, polymers, and others. According to estimates, currently, the battery segment captures the majority of the market. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries across various industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, and renewable energy.
However, the market for glass & ceramics is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the utilization of lithium in the production of specialty glass, which helps lower melting temperatures, enhances thermal shock resistance, and boosts strength and durability.
Market Share by Type of End User
Based on type of end user, the lithium market is segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, energy storage, and industrial. According to estimates, currently, consumer electronics segment captures the majority share of the market. The increasing demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, home appliances, and various portable electronic devices is driving the growth of the lithium market. These products rely on high-capacity batteries and require durability, as well as lightweight and rechargeable features, which are anticipated to boost demand for lithium in the future.
However, the market for automotive sector is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by the rising adoption of electric vehicles.
Market Share by Geographical Regions
Based on geographical regions, the lithium market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world. According to estimates, currently, North America captures the majority share of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the significant growth in the automotive and consumer electronics sectors.
