Vietnam Embedded Finance Business Report 2025: Business Models, Distribution Models, End-Use Sectors, and Key Verticals

The embedded finance market in Vietnam is on a growth trajectory, expected to increase by 15.6% annually, reaching US$1.88 billion by 2025. From 2021 to 2025, the market achieved a remarkable CAGR of 21.6%, with projections indicating an ongoing CAGR of 11.2% from 2026 to 2030. By 2030, the market is set to expand substantially from US$1.63 billion in 2024 to approximately US$2.87 billion.

This comprehensive report offers a data-centric analysis of Vietnam's embedded finance industry, covering five pivotal verticals: payments, lending, insurance, banking, and investments & wealth management. It encompasses over 100 KPIs, detailing transaction values, volumes, average transaction sizes, revenue, and financial performance.

The report details market segmentation by business models-platform-based, enabler, and regulatory entities-and distribution models via own and third-party platforms. It examines diverse end-use markets like e-commerce, retail, healthcare, travel, automotive, education, and the gig economy-providing insights into market size, operational efficiency, risks, customer behavior, and user experience.

Using industry-leading research methodologies and a proprietary analytics platform, the report delivers an unbiased, insightful analysis of emerging business and investment opportunities.

Key Segments Overview Embedded Finance Market Metrics

Transaction Metrics: Total Transaction Value, Transaction Numbers, and Average Value per Transaction

Financial Performance Indicators: Total Revenue and Average Revenue per Transaction

Operational Efficiency: Transaction Success Rate, Automation Rate, Processing Time

Risk & Quality Metrics: Fraud and Error Rates

Customer Behavior: Retention, Churn, Conversion Rates

Market Dynamics & Segmentation

Embedded Payments: Explores total payment value, transaction success, conversion & retention metrics

Business Model Segmentation: Platform-based, Enabler-based, Regulatory-entity

Distribution Models: Own & Third-party Platforms

End-Use Markets: E-commerce, Healthcare, Travel

Vertical Coverage

Embedded Lending: Examines loan disbursement value, credit quality, monetization, platform efficiency

Embedded Insurance: Analyzes premium metrics, claims performance, distribution models

Embedded Banking & Investments: Assesses deposits, account metrics, AUM, user dynamics

