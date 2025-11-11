Direct Air Capture Market Growing at 68.3% CAGR & Hit $2.58B by 2030, Fueled by Tax Incentives and Corporate Net-Zero Deals, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderebad, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India, November 11, 2025 – According to Mordor Intelligence, the direct air capture market size is valued at around USD 0.19 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.58 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 68.32% during the forecast period (2025–2030). Strong policy incentives, expanding corporate offtake contracts, and rapid material innovations are reducing costs toward the sub-USD 200 per-ton mark.

Key Trends Shaping the Market



Stronger Carbon Incentives Boost Direct Air Capture

New tax credits and rising carbon prices are making direct air capture financially viable. Global policies now reward permanent carbon storage, giving investors more certainty and supporting long-term financing. Though permitting delays remain a challenge, growing carbon costs and renewable credit bundling are accelerating the development of clean-energy hubs.

Corporate Net-Zero Deals Fuel Market Growth

Companies are shifting from offsets to long-term carbon removal contracts, providing reliable revenue for DAC projects. Major firms are locking in multi-year agreements, setting quality standards, and helping the industry mature from venture-backed pilots to bankable infrastructure.

Direct Air Capture Market Segmentation

By Technology

Liquid Solvent (L-DAC)

Solid Sorbent (S-DAC)

Electrochemical-DAC

Membrane-Based Capture

Others

Capture Capacity

Below kt CO₂ yr (Pilot)

1 to 10 kt CO₂ yr (Demo)

10 to 100 kt CO₂ yr (Commercial-Small)

Above 100 kt CO₂ yr (Commercial-Large)

Deployment Mode

Modular Containerised Units

Centralised Plants

By Applications

Carbon Sequestration (Geological)

Enhanced Oil Recovery

Synthetic Fuels

E-fuels

Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Methanol

Mineralisation and Building Materials

Food and Beverage

Greenhouse Enrichment

Others

By End User

Power Generation

Oil and Gas

Cement and Steel

Chemical and Fertiliser

Aviation

Data Centres and ICT

Others

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

NORDIC Countries

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN Countries

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Regional Overview

North America maintains a leading position in the direct air capture market, supported by strong policy incentives, established CO₂ transport infrastructure, and favorable storage conditions. Government funding programs and regional hubs in areas such as the Gulf Coast and Alberta are drawing private investment and supporting industry scale-up.

Across Asia-Pacific, the direct air capture market is gaining momentum as renewable capacity expands and manufacturing ecosystems deepen. China’s industrial corridors, Japan’s and South Korea’s hydrogen-linked projects, and Australia’s renewable and geological assets together make the region a key growth engine. India’s growing renewable base and pilot studies further underline its emerging potential, though financing and transport challenges remain.

Leading Companies in the Direct Air Capture Industry

Carbon Engineering

Climeworks

Global Thermostat

Heirloom Carbon Technologies

1PointFive (Occidental)

Mission Zero Technologies

AirCapture LLC

Skytree

Carbfix

Carbon Collect

CarbonCapture Inc.

Verdox

Carbon Removal AS

Svante

CarbonCure Technologies

Soletair Power

Carbyon

Ebb Carbon

Removr

