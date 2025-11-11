Flooring Expert Mike Taylor of Lawton Shares Floor Coating Application Techniques in HelloNation

LAWTON, Okla., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can you apply a floor coating to achieve a seamless, professional-looking finish without hiring a contractor? In a HelloNation article , Mike Taylor of B&T Floor Coatings in Lawton, Oklahoma, explains that success depends on careful preparation, precise timing, and attention to detail. His step-by-step guidance helps DIYers transform floors with results that match professional standards.

Taylor begins by emphasizing the importance of preparation before mixing any product. This includes gathering all necessary tools and materials, such as rollers, brushes, mixers, and protective gear. Having these items ready in advance ensures uninterrupted work, which is critical for avoiding mistakes during application.

Timing plays a major role in the process. Many coatings, such as epoxy, have a limited pot life once mixed. Taylor advises starting the application immediately after mixing and working in manageable sections. This strategy keeps the product fresh and workable while allowing the applicator to focus on one area at a time, leading to a more consistent finish.

One technique Taylor highlights is maintaining a wet edge throughout the job. This involves slightly overlapping each new strip of coating onto the still-wet portion of the previous one. The method prevents visible lines between sections, ensuring the floor has a uniform appearance from wall to wall.

For those incorporating decorative flakes into their design, even distribution is essential. Taylor recommends tossing the flakes upward rather than directly at the floor, allowing them to settle naturally across a broader area. This prevents clumps and creates a balanced, visually appealing surface.

Addressing common application issues, Taylor notes that air bubbles and roller lines can detract from the finished look. To minimize these problems, he suggests using steady, gentle pressure when rolling and selecting a roller suited to the specific coating. Rolling too quickly can trap air, so slowing the pace helps create a smooth finish free of surface defects.

With these techniques, a seemingly complex floor coating project becomes more approachable. By following Taylor’s advice, homeowners can achieve a durable, attractive surface that enhances both the function and aesthetics of a space. His methodical approach empowers DIYers to take control of their projects and produce results that last.

The article, Expert Insights: How to Apply Your Floor Coating Like a Pro , offers a clear, practical process for floor coating application. Mike Taylor of B&T Floor Coatings provides detailed tips that address every stage of the project, from preparation to finishing touches, ensuring a professional-quality outcome.

